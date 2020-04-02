Gene Sperling, the former director of the National Economic Council for Presidents Obama and Clinton, tells Lawrence O’Donnell the U.S. needs new "robust, bold unemployment benefits" to help workers losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/18/2020.

Top Obama & Clinton Economist: U.S. Is In A ‘Great Worker Recession’ | The Last Word | MSNBC