Top Obama & Clinton Economist: U.S. Is In A ‘Great Worker Recession’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

April 2, 2020

 

Gene Sperling, the former director of the National Economic Council for Presidents Obama and Clinton, tells Lawrence O’Donnell the U.S. needs new "robust, bold unemployment benefits" to help workers losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/18/2020.
Top Obama & Clinton Economist: U.S. Is In A ‘Great Worker Recession’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

38 Comments on "Top Obama & Clinton Economist: U.S. Is In A ‘Great Worker Recession’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. MikeR | March 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    That will never, ever happen under Trump! He is more interested in bailing out large corporations…like hotels and casinos and the oil sector. Good luck!

    • TheChiefEng | March 19, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

      Bailout = Socialism in action.
      To make the claim that USA is capitalistic and Europe is socialistic is pathetic since USA use the bailout tool much more that it is used in Europe.
      USA is nothing but a pretend capitalistic republic that turns socialistic during bad times.

    • Judith Aldridge | March 22, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      You forgot Golf Clubs.

  2. MyEyesBled | March 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    History will be refreshingly CRUSHING to Trump and his disastrous rein

  3. Stifled Voice | March 19, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

    lots of people gonna be singin’ those trump virus blues

  4. Mindful Observer | March 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    “Stop that hammering now!”

  5. Strangeman MTD | March 19, 2020 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    I hear there is a cure for covid 45 coming in november.

  6. Ro G | March 19, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

    t’rump on Feb 28: “This is an over-reaction and a hoax.”
    t’rump on Mar 16: “I always knew this was a pandemic, even before people called it one.”
    t’rump on Mar 18: “You know, this is a silent enemy. It snuck up on us from nowhere.”
    🤔😄😆🤣

    • Bryce Brogan | March 19, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Travel bans never work in a pandemic. They might delay things for a week or a month, but that’s it. Educate yourself. Learn what epidemiologists have to say about travel bans rather than listening to Fox News.

    • TheChiefEng | March 19, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      Mexico has now asked how quickly USA can complete that wall 😂🤣😂

    • Drake Fire | March 19, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Remember, the travel ban was next to useless.

      Or did you not realize how easy it is simply just get a connector flight to the US from some other country.

    • Dittzx | March 19, 2020 at 1:34 AM | Reply

      Coronavirus: Flush The Turd Nov Third!😁

    • Judith Smith | March 19, 2020 at 7:33 AM | Reply

      @Kelli Barnhouse
      Bloomberg and all the money he spent on a failed election bid is a case in point

  7. Strangeman MTD | March 19, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

    MAGA Military Avoiding Ginger Arseclown.

  8. David Jeffrey | March 19, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    **a few days away from people getting robbed on the reg**

  9. Wet & Wild | March 19, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    6 months from now people will still be waiting for that check

    • Pat Cavanaugh | March 19, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

      Wet & Wild … check is in mail.

    • Tattletale RED | March 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      And Why Should Your President and Congress STOP LYING NOW⁉️
      They know U Still ain’t Awake.

      Now the Republicans are still supporting their brand of Socialism
      The TRICKLE DOWN THEORY – Known as VOODOO ECONOMICS
      While the PEOPLE ARE STILL IN CAPTIVITY locked Down….

      Clones & Robots Who Are also in Captivity,
      Are too Stupid to Understand, THAT NOTHING WILL BE PRODUCED
      WHEN NOBODY IS WORKING….

      TRUMP FLIP FLOPED TO SHOW HOW STUPID EVERYBODY REALLY IS.

      SOCIALIZING IS About Talking Together & MIXING RACES for PEACE & Prosperity
      NOT Throwing Crumbs at the HUNGRY, when Everybody is Hungry…🐀

      But Those Who Are Thinking About Entitlements🤮, Are loading up their Guns
      To Protect What they Think & Thought they Owned the Gold Which is Now Useless

      And the Drones Are Going To Have a Field Day,
      TO HELP THE Virus with the CLEANSING Process
      While the pigs & piggies try to Hide, Not Knowing that they too are being Watched.

      A Successful Population Control PLAN is In Process
      & NO MORE DISCRIMINATING 🙌🤓Between RACISM or Wealth

      Because The SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED
      FOR GOOD, with

      No More Old White Capitalists over 40 to be Worshiped
      No More Religions and false gods as Rulers
      No More Exploitation or Greed since Money won’t be Able to Buy Anything Made in America
      With No More Flights in the sky or No More Boats on the Oceans to Escape, Whats overdue …

      THE LEADERS ARE AS DUMB AS THEIR CLONES
      If Not DUMBER ☠️on 🔥

    • Derek Taylor | March 20, 2020 at 6:40 AM | Reply

      @Pat Cavanaugh the computers are down the manager is on holiday and lots more excuses

    • Andrew Smith | March 21, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      Never vote Republican

  10. elizabeth davis | March 19, 2020 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    Trump virus is incompetent and corrupt government

  11. nickrich56 | March 19, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

    You can’t eat silver or gold.

  12. Tattletale RED | March 19, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    NOW TELL ME
    WHERE IS THIS UNLIMITED FOOD & SUPPLIES COMING FROM
    IF NOBODY IS WORKING 🧐

  13. Rachel Melendez | March 19, 2020 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Kick out Trump out of office !!!!!
    Enough already of lies after lies !
    How much more people !
    Republican keep coverings up Trump lies after lies !!!!
    Trump and Republicans are killing us here !!!!
    when does it stop can’t trust anything that comes out of Trump mouth !!!! Vote Trump out in 2020 !!!! Vote Blue 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

  14. Elaniago | March 19, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Bribes from a corrupt president

  15. Bat Boy | March 19, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    CONGRATS, to all those who saw this coming. We knew childish things like, kneeling at football games, and “BE BEST” was just a$$-clown-buffonery. But we knew he was dangerous, and tried to get rid of him via impeachment, but the GOP led Senate said, “Nah…lets wait for Nov, when people can vote”. And NOW look at us – the entire nation turned into a ghost town. So, when you get your ballot for Senator…keep this in mind.

  16. Rick Ammon | March 19, 2020 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    In two weeks we will be wishing that the federal government had called for a nationwide shutdown and quarantined the entire country instead of leaving it up to the individual states and local governments. In the past two weeks, the Coronavirus has grown at a rate of approximately 100 fold. Two weeks ago we had approximately 100 confirmed cases and we have almost 10,000 confirmed cases today and in two more weeks it could be so large that it forces the federal government to call for a national shutdown and we will have lost two weeks, infected so many. many more people and watched so many more people die, needlessly! Look at China and Italy, a nationwide shutdown is inevitable and the longer the federal government waits for the more that people and businesses will suffer and the more people who will die!

  17. Aza Smith | March 19, 2020 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    The likes of Trump and the various other Republicans that literally bought themselves into office have been taking the working class for granted. I just wish they were smart enough to realize it.

  18. Robert Hart | March 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    The only bills he has ever were to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal😂😂😂

  19. Herb Liptow | March 20, 2020 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    The recession in2008 actually for the working class started over a year before it was labeled a recession! We’re into one now for the past year if you’re blue collar!

  20. Farmer Bob | March 20, 2020 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    *This Trump WH acted far too slowly and continue to fumble, lie and assign blame while trying to cover their own complete ineptness!*
    *This was NEVER a Hoax…The only ‘Hoax’ in this whole sad story is Trump himself! 😡*

