Chef Tom Colicchio says mom-and-pop restaurants are at dire risk of closing permanently as a result of the coronavirus. Colicchio also discusses what the restaurant industry needs in the short term, and he also praises those who are still leading school lunch programs. Aired on 03/19/2020.

Tom Colicchio Discusses How Congress Can Help The Restaurant Industry | Morning Joe | MSNBC