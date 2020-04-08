Chef Tom Colicchio says mom-and-pop restaurants are at dire risk of closing permanently as a result of the coronavirus. Colicchio also discusses what the restaurant industry needs in the short term, and he also praises those who are still leading school lunch programs. Aired on 03/19/2020.
Tom Colicchio Discusses How Congress Can Help The Restaurant Industry | Morning Joe | MSNBC
“We need to do this. We need to do that”. Just Stop saying what you need to do, and actually start doing it!
Pakin 86 While I wince at referring to these people as journalists, journalists keep repeating what needs to be done to pressure leaders to do something! They don’t have the power to put these policies in place. Their role is to discuss and question what our government is doing and not doing.
@Jennifer McGoldrick Please share this linkhttps://youtu.be/fgBla7RepXU especially to people who think it doesn’t matter if we shelter in place Now. This is something that we can do to slow this and save lives.
Pakin 86 This 👍🏼
the real problem is that 80% of us are just ‘servants.’ our economy is geared towards washing the dishes and changing the sheets of the rich. late stage capitalism is a B.
Here’s suggestion. The American people OWN the US Govt, the US Govt is putting OUR money into these mismanaged businesses AGAIN, that means that WE own you, the CEOs can work for US, at the rate of pay WE prescribe and the country will take over the profits from the industries WE just bought.
@Michael Valente : agreed. nationalize these welfare queen socio-capitalist industries until they demonstrate that they can survive without bailouts. ’nuff said.
This is the greed of Corporate America,
Eat eat eat til the slice of pie is no more
Rich corporations shouldn’t get any bailout money
U.S citizens should get that bailout money
@snoop alert Tota;lly agree we cannot let buisness fall over en masse. Problem is how do we get the people that got rich off these buisnesses to pay their share. The restaurant owner in this video for instance is worth 20 million dollars.
@Joost Nederlof what’s their fair share the top rate is what 36%
You do know that the business pays tax and he pays income tax
Not to mention state and local taxes, licenses and fees
56% of Americans pay zero federal income tax what’s their fair share
@snoop alert Yes I understand that, but we are talking about bailouts, under normal conditions they are supposed to have reserves for economic bad times. Now these times are not normal, just think we have to be careful to unconditionally cover all of it. Guess the biggest problem lies with our economies being so propped up and centered around debt.
@Joost Nederlof yep
@Crystal Giddens Problem is, all of the Governmental Departments are headed by corrupt, un-elected people, with subordinates who toe the line in fear of exposure or losing their job. All of this taking place over decades of Americans being distracted and asleep in a zombie state, by all the entertainment industries, Main Stream Media included.
*Covid-19?*
*No, the most serious and debilitating disease is MAGA-45.*
*That one causes impaired mental cognition, confusion between fantasy and reality, nonsensical speech, delusions of grandeur and profound stupidity.*
@Truth Matters I LOVE your sweaty desperation and impotent rage, MAGAtrash. Makes me laugh.
*Do some more!*
@Jesus Says *< yet another stupid shallow comment. stupid shallow must never get old for you people.*
Jesus Please This Is Not The Time For The BS!!! 🙏😇🙏
Well said
Jesus Says They seem to know how to get what they want.
It didn’t have to be this way!
Wouldn’t it have been nice if tRump’s ego didnt lead to dismantling Pres. Obama’s pandemic response team?
Or if tRump had accepted the tests that WHO offered us months ago, instead of waiting for Kushners company to increase their largess
@HiSomebody TrackingMuch? Now shipping test swabs from ITALY !!!
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488282-air-force-moves-500k-coronavirus-test-swabs-to-us-from-italy
I totally support helping workers impacted by this crisis. Most importantly the healthcare workers on the front lines. Get them the equipment and tests that they need NOW. If they get sick and can’t work, which is happening, we are screwed.
Great comment. Why don’t you disappear now to your safespace, and delete youtube
*The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached) fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 to cut costs.*
Golf ain’t cheap.
over a 1000 new cases today and the day is only half done, some hoax hey Trump
Many of the programs that are now saving lives are targets of Trump’s administration to save money so he can build a wall that doesn’t keep a virus out, and to give tax breaks to the rich.
Setup safe delivery systems to feed the millions of homeless and the elderly in need, this epidemic is going to get a lot worse when the virus mutates over time.
The homeless are the ones more susceptible to contracting the virus because they’re out on the streets touching everything. They need to find a place for them.
I LOVE your sweaty desperation and impotent rage, MAGAtrash. Makes me laugh.
*Do some more!*
Now everyone is worried about school children and ” how do we feed these kids”? Especially when you cut SNAP (food stamps). How about paying a living wage! The Federal wage hasn’t increased in 10 years. #fightfor15
That’s exactly what Bernie has been fighting for decades! He is the only one looking out for us. We must repair and reshape our infrastructure, with massive increases in education, healthcare, a realistic minimum wage and jobs, environmental and otherwise. We need a president who will work with and for us for a change! He has tested plans for all of the above. We just need to get educated and informed, in order to take more power back from Washington.
Im wondering if Trump is caring on with the foodstamp cuts April 1st
@Sheila Davidson His attempt to do so was blocked last Friday ( the 13th). Here: “Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential,” Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court in Washington, DC.
LOL This dude is coked up. Trump is cutting Snap, and he wants to bail out corporations.
One thousand thumbs up! good Lord..for real!
*The USAID PREDICT program SHUT DOWN by The OrangeAnus (R – Impeached)*
The USAID PREDICT program – launched in 2009 after the 2005 H5N1 bird flu sparked global fears of an epidemic – *was designed to help identify and combat emerging pandemic threats like coronavirus.*
_United States Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent a letter to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) today requesting information regarding the agency’s recent decision to shutter PREDICT, a program established to identify and combat viruses that may generate global public health emergencies, such as the recent coronavirus._
So, I was wondering if The First Lady doing her share to keep business solvent such as buying more extravagant dresses.
She’s telling us to “Be Best”.
@Catherine Williams Oh! I am doing my share to help people keep their jobs. It’s an extravagance for me. Restaurant deliveries.
In the words of #NinaTurner If they going to bail out #WallStreet again They need to bail out #MainStreet first.
Trump IS a pandemic, he has just manifested himself as a bonafide dis-ease (pun intended)…
He Has Really Good Points But He Looks Kind Of Sick Tho…
Take Yo @$$ Home And Get Some Rest Man!!! 🛌
agreed, he does not look well and that cough.
The fed used 500 Billions $ to slow the stock exchange fall of the top 1%, it was burned-up in ONE hour ! So stupid… the money 💰could have been best used to help the workers, the population and small businesses to save them from bankruptcy. The top 1% should fear the anger of the 99%….
Never before in the past one hundred years was there a time that validated the NEED for unionization of multiple industries that support each other so that Master Plans for times such as now, can already be established, in place, and ready to enact so that we, the masses, will go into transitional mode of lifestyles; NOT PANIC mode.
We need “Trickle up economics “ in the United States.
I completely agree. Please share this link https://youtu.be/fgBla7RepXU
It explains the math of pandemics in a way that everyone can understand. We have to act now.
