This turned Marilyn Monroe into a sex symbol

TOPICS:

May 4, 2020

 

The moment Monroe's dress was lifted by a breeze from a New York City subway grate in "The Seven Year Itch," helped cement the 29-year-old actress as the prototypical Hollywood goddess

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "This turned Marilyn Monroe into a sex symbol"

  1. joey luckey | May 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    First comment I believe it 100% but most people don’t know the facts

  2. Most Hated | May 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Elder abuse is a very serious crime so make sure to go to your grandparents’ homes and block FOX News from
    their channel lists.

  3. Jeriba Shigan | May 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    CNN is becoming TMZ

  4. Perspicacity | May 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    The BEST looking women on earth are the women from my BLOODLINE

  5. AutoBez 313 | May 4, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    What’s the point of this

  6. Call | May 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  7. J Cool | May 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Use this as a “MARILYN MONROE” was fine button

  8. Andrew Hardy | May 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Joe DiMaggio was homely as hedge fence.

  9. Londa1027 | May 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Where is the Jeannie Moos narration?

  10. Supergirl WinnerFG | May 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Hmm who idea is this a women or man idea on this video

  11. Dani Coni | May 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    To anyone who reads this, I hope you have a wonderful day…even though life seems pretty unfulfilled these days. 🍸😊

  12. Calls | May 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  13. Tate Craft | May 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    This turned CNN into a fake news network

    👇🏼
    #Trump2016

  14. DaveDaShrubber | May 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe CNN doesn’t have Christiane Amanpour reporting this.

  15. Matt Foley | May 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Hey CNN… Tara Reade. Hello?

  16. Wild One | May 4, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    A honey, by any standard, truely sweet

  17. Wild One | May 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Cause CNN suks

  18. El Taco H. TASTY AND SARCASTIC | May 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Slow day PINOCCHIO NEWS (CNN)?😁🤣🤣🤣🤣

  19. អ្នកលេងមាន់ធ្នាក់ ឃុំប៉ូយ | May 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Berlangganan juga ke saluran saya

  20. Samuel M | May 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    That really annoyed allot of women.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.