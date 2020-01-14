This may be the best marriage proposal we’ve ever seen. 💍 | Humankind

'Sleeping Beauty' marriage proposal is real-life fairytale
RELATED VIDEO » Moms set up sneaky reunion for long-distance couple:
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
This is the best proposal ever On god G
Best scene
https://youtu.be/fd63-2drraM
that’s something which I’ve seen only in those chick flicks lol now I know that it happens in real life as well
Best scene
https://youtu.be/fd63-2drraM
Waaaaaaoooo <3
I wonder how he did this?
💰💰💰💰💰
Good show ol’ chap! 👏
Really beautiful way to do it, im going to copy it some day lol.
Oh come on think of something different XD original is better
Lol true but my girl is Disney fanatic, so its only right.
@Nick Jackson aha alright.
Congratulations to you both, brought a happy tear to my eyes. Have the best happily ever after… kind regards Ally X
FINALLY,!
Thank god!
So we’re not going to see another proposal up here next week telling us IT’S the best proposal ever, right?
Cardiologist almost had cardiac arrest because of happiness.
Imagine he miss the catch of the ring
Lmfao… i thought the same!😆
Will he put all of this together I am sure he can catch a ring
I was thinking to myself “was sleeping beauty always dark? Sheesh totally gorgeous! I’ll have to watch it again. I surely don’t remember that movie.” 🙄🤦🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤣🤣🤣 Well this was so sweet! He is a true king!
I screamed yes for that girl before she had a chance. This was awesome!!
Yayyy…. Some happy crying finally! Congratulations 💖💖💖💖
Awesome!! So romantic!!✌❤🥰
” so how did your husband propose?”
” look up the best proposal ever on YouTube”…
Apparently YouTube has a new feature where someone starts cutting onions in the room……😂😂😂
This was so beautifully executed. I cried!! What a wonderful relationship they must have. ❤️ I wish them a lifetime of happiness!!
The greatest and the most beautiful proposal, I ever got to see in my life!!! The luckiest wife, the greatest husband, the most amazing couple!!! I wish you the best from your life on your marriage!!!
Ahw this is the sweetest thing ever
I flipped my junk out with a ring on it. Ive tried everything to get the ring off but thats just my life now.