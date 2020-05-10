‘This Is A Shameful Day For The Department Of Justice’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

May 10, 2020

 

The Justice Department is dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Aired 5/8/2020.
100 Comments on "‘This Is A Shameful Day For The Department Of Justice’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Lynn | May 8, 2020 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    He is a traitor. This country sucks. Another 1%er getting away with murder.

  2. Delrois Fierro | May 8, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Shameful. Its Horrifying Disturbing Scary.America is no longer the land of law and order.WE ARE IN A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS.

  3. Katie Wenta | May 8, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    “These partisan feelings are so strong they’ve lost a sense of justice.” So ironic, it’s painful.

    • John Edward | May 8, 2020 at 11:42 PM | Reply

      @Joe Paleface THE REASON YOU HAVE NO LIKES,, ON YOUR COMMENTS!!! IS THAT THEY ARE NOT GROUNDED IN REALITY!!!! OBAMA HAD SO MUCH CLASS AND DIGNITY,,, AND NOW WE HAVE TRUMP,, I WANNA BE GANGSTER,, A PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR PRESIDENT,,, HE HAS MADE AMERICA THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE WHOLE WORLD!!!!!

    • Sheila Dodds | May 8, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      @John Edward Victoria is a beautiful City. My son lives on Vancouver Island. I live in central BC on the desert belt. Stay well my friend.

    • Altamont Darby | May 9, 2020 at 4:21 AM | Reply

      When did they “have a sense of justice”?🤔

    • Richard Hunt | May 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

      @Joe Paleface Joe Paleface ?
      How obviously racist can you get ?

    • Joe Paleface | May 10, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      @Richard Hunt No racism..The complete opposite. Liberals always think hate..I am a native American..My friends call me paleface as a joke and it stuck.Do yo understand not everyone is a racist..That’s the problem with the left snowflakes . Everything has to be a problem .All drama queens. 8 years of Obama turned half of U.S into a OMG nation

  4. snakey973 | May 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    THERE IS NO JUSTICE IN THIS COUNTRY.
    it’s being run by a crime syndicate

    • Ed Rowland | May 9, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      TangieTown81 So sad. I feel sorry for you. But at last good riddance.

    • TangieTown81 | May 9, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      @Ed Rowland Lol…ever the compassionate one…..no it’s ok you had it right the first time….you feel nothing….you are sorry…

      https://youtu.be/4a6YdNmK77k

      ….it’s funny because it’s so true….lol…..stop feeling sorry for everyone else….trust me nobody cares for or wants your pity

    • Wheatie Sweetie | May 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      @Paul R. spell much? Give it a break hater, Hillary has been gone way over 3 years, look how Turd 45 has killed many with virus with his mismanagement, blame, and lies, deluded to think elsewise, Dump is a disaster and disgrace as a confirmed murderer.

    • Wheatie Sweetie | May 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @Paul R. the party of Fascist or repugnants, got it cultist.

    • Paul R. | May 10, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      Wheatie Sweetie – lol hilary is still a power base whether she holds the presidency or not…it’s China fault for the deaths not trump you commie lover ❤️

  5. Juan PE | May 8, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    So everybody can invoke this in court and lying is no longer a crime

  6. Z Z | May 8, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    The world is laughing at Americans what a broken system uneducated government law

  7. Nef Africia | May 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Like he said “I can shoot someone on fifth avenue…” and get away with it. He was absolutely RIGHT!

    • inochikage | May 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      @Pejotade Fotografia What about when you were brainwashed by those aliens? The build should have been built already. Putin 2020.

    • Neal Hogg | May 10, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @Pejotade Fotografia Were you a student of the defunct Trump Stupid University? Go back to another school and learn how to construct correct English. Stupid and Dumb. Hahahahahaha.

    • Pejotade Fotografia | May 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @Neal Hogg shame poor democrats that are plain stupid, feel sorry for you guys.. at least Trump made and is still making a world difference in the right direction, for sure.. cant believe how your hatred towards trump actually make you idiots look so stupid, hahahhahahahaha….. brainwashed socialist idiots you are… shame… TRUMP 2020, watch and learn… you cant reason and use tactics to move away from facts, what a joke….. now is the time to call me fascist, racist, etc, because thats the only vocab you have when confronted by facts… hahhahahahhahahahahahaha SHAME……

    • Domino Ryan | May 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Lets shoot trump since they break laws

    • Nef Africia | May 10, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      @Pejotade Fotografia According to you… “you can’t reason and use tactics to move away from facts””at least Trump made and is still making a world difference”

      Please name 3 things that president Trump has done in three+ years that has actually improved OUR world. I’ll wait.

  8. African Music Tv | May 8, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    America is home for the rich and a nightmare for the poor. 😂😅🤣😅😂

  9. Axis Of Evil | May 8, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Just wait…trump will have flynn on the stage with him at his campaign rallies …
    Guaranteed!

  10. grozbeek mose | May 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Barr, “Sometimes people plead guilty by mistake.”

    • Saltponds239 | May 9, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      @Nathan Croucher Guy lied? Flynn? He certainly did not. The original agents said he was being “truthful” then Mueller got involved with “struzk” with orders from the 7th floor to keep “Crossfire Razor” open. Then Comey “sent a couple of guys over”

      You’re lost? You certain are because Barr DID NOT make that decision – dope. Try looking it up.

      Trump is running the show but hope is on the horizon, 2024 is coming

    • Nathan Croucher | May 9, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      @Saltponds239 I’ve read up on this a little bit and it confirmed something for me. Your a crackpot conspiracy theorists. Flynn did lie and Barr saved him. Typical behaviour from the current administration.

    • Saltponds239 | May 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      @Nathan Croucher You wrote, I read up a bit…. Apparently you did not read or comprehend what you were reading. Maybe it was the Clorox on the rocks?

      Let me enlighten you, It was NOT Barr’s recommendation to drop charges against Flynn.

      As for the crackpot conspiracy theorist remark, I guess the testimony by Susan Rice, Sally Yates, James Clapper and others saying they saw no evidence of any collusion between Trump and Russia was/is not really their testimony?

      And I guess there was never a “crossfire razor” or “crossfire Hurricane” investigations? All conspiracy theories?

    • Nathan Croucher | May 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      @Saltponds239 Your crazy. Get help.

    • Richard Hunt | May 10, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Then how come it never happens to black folks ? 😶

  11. Jefferson Johanes | May 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Guys, you know whom to vote out come November.

  12. Laughing Man | May 8, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    We need the revolutionary spirit that made this country possible rekindled. We need to rise up against a tyrannical government once more.

  13. View from Australia | May 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Flynn clearly has some serious dirt on Trump

  14. 9000ck | May 8, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    That smirk ‘history is written by winners.’ That’s as chilling as a smile from putin.

  15. Mike | May 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Putin must be just delighted.

    Kruschev said “We will bury you.”

    Instead, Americans have done it to themselves.

    • Екатерина Тарик | May 8, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      Exactly .
      Its always the blame game when they make mistakes . With Russia or china .
      Instead of correcting their mistakes
      I hope the best for america because despite their government and media who spreads proganda about Russia
      I know there 350 mil American people who deserve better
      God Bless

    • Zenus01 | May 10, 2020 at 3:28 AM | Reply

      Mike just want to point out that the “we will bury you” quote was a mistranslation. What Khrushchev said was “we will live to see you buried” meaning that the USSR would outlast the US as either a superpower or country (I am unaware of the context).

    • Mike | May 10, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Zenus01

      So I guess that didn’t happen then

  16. Seraph Johanson | May 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    I’m beginning to think that the rot in this country is far, far too extensive.

    I don’t know if we can come back from this.

    • Mr p J | May 10, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      Hope the lot of you rot away for good

    • Anna Purna | May 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      Wait until the power grid goes down…

    • James W. | May 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

      @Just Me What has happened in the last 50 years, that is partially to blame for where we find ourselves. Fewer children are being raised by a stay at home mother, during their most impressionable years; birth to five years of age. An unknown person is setting the basis for their behavior FOR LIFE, not the parents. Then off to public school, you send the most precious living being you will ever have a personal interaction with. Substandard education, indoctrination, bullied, introduced to intoxicants, and in some cases molested by the staff.
      Brainwashed into believing what the system has decided is the path America should take of socialism and government responsibility for your care.
      AMERICA PROVIDES A PATH TO SUCCESS, however, you will need to be clean and sober and willing to work, possess an average IQ. Considering some of the lefts posts the IQ and sobriety are definitely in question.
      The last good Democrat was JFK who’s speech would be laughed at by the young today.
      ASK NOT WHAT YOUR COUNTRY CAN DO FOR YOU; BUT WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY.
      The current Democrat platform. Free for everyone including Federal Lawbreakers.
      When America arrived at the point where Joe Biden would be considered a viable candidate; his alleged misdeeds given a pass without an investigation, by the speaker of the house. Then endorsed by Obama; we as a nation are in real jeopardy.
      I don’t support either party however voting outside of the two political parties, simply means you are protesting the corrupt system and wasting your vote. What’s coming makes being old and not fathering children a blessing. God or whoever you worship help you. When this country fails; and failure is emanate; those who sold America to foreign interests for their personal enrichment will not care nor be helping you.

      President Trump 2020, THERE SIMPLY IS NO OTHER CHOICE AT THIS TIME…

    • wootuser | May 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      Trump has played his hand well and America is about to be flipped on it’s head. It will start with the castration of the Democrat party as was the focus since day one of Trump victory. Good things are coming….

    • James W. | May 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @wootuser I hope for America’s sake you are correct…

  17. MrMrcellardweller | May 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Trump says people treat him worse than President Lincoln …Lincoln says REALLY ? I was shot in the HEAD

    • James W. | May 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      The main agenda of the democrat party in their own words. “We need to defeat Trump.” Considering this latest attempt, to flip the undecided; which is not working as planned. As citizens are realizing how bogus this pandemic appears to be. I remember like yesterday a president who couldn’t be voted out. John Fitzgerald Kennedy…

    • Leonie Romanes | May 10, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      James W trump is defeating himself.

  18. Michele Kett | May 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    The Justice system is screwed in America, ‘History is written by the winners’? Wow!

    • Da'Chief | May 9, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      Michele Kett imagine, they didn’t have evidence to open the investigation in the first place – that’s the foundation of our system

    • Domino Ryan | May 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      My father dropped bombs on Hitler b17 battle bulge ag bar is a loser

    • Brian Boushele | May 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      @Da’Chief – If not, then why did Flynn plead guilty to crimes…twice? Without evidence, someone just admits to a felony? Please, call this what this is; a sham!

    • wootuser | May 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      KInda sucks to be told a truth but, truth it is.

  19. london19657 | May 9, 2020 at 5:26 AM | Reply

    No man is above the law? He’s laughing at us all. The failed system can’t stop him. You can’t even get his tax returns. Now all his friends go free. America is a banana republic.

  20. dani silva | May 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    This looks exactly as we imagined, a Trump’s government would be

