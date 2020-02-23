This former Marine is planking record-holder | USA TODAY

62-year-old former Marine breaks planking record for second time

62-year-old former Marine George Hood reclaimed the male Guinness World Record for longest time spent in the plank position.

38 Comments on "This former Marine is planking record-holder | USA TODAY"

  3. tweety carmona | February 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Hot Daddy

  5. *Omniscient* * Observator* | February 23, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Let’s see someone say to this gentleman “OK Boomer”
    Semper fi 🇺🇸

  6. Jmh 777 | February 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    That’s easy anyone could do that

  7. Candace Weatherlow | February 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    I’m proud to say I can hold a plank for 45 seconds.

  8. Leon Fontius | February 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    I’m 18 and I can barely hold planking for 20 seconds so watching this is embarrassing 😅

  9. Damnit Bobby | February 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Back in my day COD was a fish.

  10. Bearwoman11 | February 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Congrats! I’ll never complain about planks in my yoga class!

  11. ugutierrez55 | February 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Dude is a badass. I bet he has a chain with ears on it.

  12. Cory Cash | February 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Me trying not to fart in a crowded elevator.

  13. Jay Kay | February 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Nice, I hold the record for longest time sitting on a couch watching world records!

  14. Rich E | February 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    His abs must be made of steel iron after all of that

  15. Ninja k | February 23, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    I thought planking was something about swimming. 😂😂😂

  16. Texas Jack | February 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    ‘Roids! Yay!

    • Hung Solo | February 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      That’s definitely not an impossible physique, his endurance is incredible but his muscular proportions are fairly normal, are you intimidated and assume he had a crutch so that you feel better about yourself?

    • Texas Jack | February 23, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @Hung Solo No, I have been around these fakes since middle school-on and know how to recognize them. I even met Lance Armstrong in the 90s and recognized it in him before he got caught juicing–and no one would see him as bulked up. He looks like this buffoon.

      And after reading your juvenile little diatribe, I think you’re projecting.

  17. H Pn | February 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    WOW!
    I dare a mellenial to do that one!

  18. Dimitri Nosarev | February 23, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Respect!

  19. LeoTheHero | February 23, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    not “former” marine because “once a marine always a marine!!!” 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

  20. G M | February 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Raise attention for mental health… Hey Devil Dog: good initiative bad judgment.

