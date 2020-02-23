This former Marine is planking record-holder | USA TODAY

62-year-old former Marine breaks planking record for second time
62-year-old former Marine George Hood reclaimed the male Guinness World Record for longest time spent in the plank position.
Please… go away
Hot Daddy
You likey Daddy?
Go away
Let’s see someone say to this gentleman “OK Boomer”
Semper fi 🇺🇸
Calm down, Karen.
shut up boomer
That’s easy anyone could do that
Not just *anyone*
USMC🇺🇸 SEMPER FI
@*Omniscient* * Observator* smh
@Brian Let me guess you are national guard ,right?😂😂
I’m proud to say I can hold a plank for 45 seconds.
Beating me buddy! =D
@Shelby Kunz I meant three years ago
I’m 18 and I can barely hold planking for 20 seconds so watching this is embarrassing 😅
Leon Fontius SAME exact thing for me, except I’m 17 😅😅
You’re kidding, right?
@phục êwê No not really I struggle just like any average person trying to get in shape or fit
@Leon Fontius Are you overweight? If so, put down the fork. Start exercising.
Back in my day COD was a fish.
Congrats! I’ll never complain about planks in my yoga class!
Dude is a badass. I bet he has a chain with ears on it.
Me trying not to fart in a crowded elevator.
Nice, I hold the record for longest time sitting on a couch watching world records!
His abs must be made of steel iron after all of that
I thought planking was something about swimming. 😂😂😂
‘Roids! Yay!
That’s definitely not an impossible physique, his endurance is incredible but his muscular proportions are fairly normal, are you intimidated and assume he had a crutch so that you feel better about yourself?
@Hung Solo No, I have been around these fakes since middle school-on and know how to recognize them. I even met Lance Armstrong in the 90s and recognized it in him before he got caught juicing–and no one would see him as bulked up. He looks like this buffoon.
And after reading your juvenile little diatribe, I think you’re projecting.
WOW!
I dare a mellenial to do that one!
Let’s see you do it grandpa
@Isaiah Kant lol…I ain’t a grandpa.
I’m a Yaya.
Respect!
not “former” marine because “once a marine always a marine!!!” 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Raise attention for mental health… Hey Devil Dog: good initiative bad judgment.