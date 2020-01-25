This father-daughter wedding song goes back decades | Humankind

It’s been the soundtrack of their lives for this Army dad and his daughter, but when it played for their first dance, everyone lost it. 🎶👰
RELATED VIDEO » Soldier and daughter sing duet:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
lol who’s cutting onions
Talk about precious moments, how sweet.👌
In some districts you’ll be lucky if 20% of the daughters have fathers since the state replaced good men with welfare.
White people love their father daughter weddings.
Sad but true, the failed welfare system broke the family function of poor people, that’s a fact. Instead of keeping the father in the home until he could get back up on his feet with a good job, they required him to be out of the household in order for his children to get assistance from the government.
LOVE THE DJ❗😂👌👍❤🙏