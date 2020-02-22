Third-in-the nation Nevada Caucus (LIVE) | USA TODAY

With New Hampshire and Iowa behind the candidates, the 2020 Democratic contenders are now focusing on Nevada.

In an effort to increase accessibility to the process, for the first time ever, Democrats in the state have been able to participate through early voting and it turned out thousands of voters.

Caucuses are a party-run, community-based approach to nominating a presidential candidate. In a caucus, you vote with your feet, teaming up with like-minded residents at your nearest voting location — known as a precinct — to show support for a presidential candidate.

