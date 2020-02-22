Third-in-the nation Nevada Caucus (LIVE) | USA TODAY

With New Hampshire and Iowa behind the candidates, the 2020 Democratic contenders are now focusing on Nevada.
In an effort to increase accessibility to the process, for the first time ever, Democrats in the state have been able to participate through early voting and it turned out thousands of voters.
Caucuses are a party-run, community-based approach to nominating a presidential candidate. In a caucus, you vote with your feet, teaming up with like-minded residents at your nearest voting location — known as a precinct — to show support for a presidential candidate.
Mumbo jumbo mumbo jumbo Buttiplug has no clue.
Back the camera up show the whole room. By talking into a barrel sound. It’s a small room. With them all.
Not showing Bernie’s victory speech…. shameless
Venefin no communists allowed.
Plan: Go Hard! Bern em. That way we know, unequivocally, we won, like in this caucus.
Worst Case Scenario:
If they cheat him out of the nomination then we Protest the Democrats and take to the streets. If you can’t protest in washington, protest your state party, if you can’t do that, then protest your county or city party! Strategize and mobilize. Defend your right to democracy!
Best Case Scenario: We Win and Bernie is president. Congress is hostile against us and we Protest Congress behind Sanders in every state that refuses the will of the people. They will know the taste of a democracy and obey us, the ones who put their asses in office.
Bernie is the only sane choice for president of the United States of America!
so you think a communist is the best choice wow
He couldn’t find the magic wand in the eight years he was vice president , they sold jobs over seas and said they were not coming back. The Union persons supporting him must be suffering from short term memory loss. He ain’t got it.
Concerning Communism, I think the Russians had a lot to learn about that subject. The last thing we need now is their ‘leadership.’
I enjoyed the video! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]
I look forward to more videos.Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]
Bernie’s going to stop corporate governments from their authoritarian rule of our lives. No more taxing of our labor by the governments known as Amazon, Wal Mart, etc, without representation.
Wrong Bernie is for controlling all the money just switching from corporations two big government same thing and corporations don’t control everything you’re being brainwashed
@Gerard Braxtor A Bernie government, aka democratic (by the people) socialist (of the people), as opposed to our largely undemocratic federalist system now and the entirely authoritarian governments of corporations, would actually have to justify it’s authority by the support of the people. And if we don’t like the boss, he can be fired by the people, just like in Germany now, where workers have a 50% share in the corporate government, where the workers can tell management, “hey, we’re not going to let you move our factory to China, or cut our wages for your personal profits”. FYI Germany and almost every government in Europe is far more socialistic than Venezuela
@Robert Weger socialism takes the will and the drive out of people why create something when you could just be a number every system goes broke quickly under that authoritarian policies
and how is Barbie doll Pete doing?????
Who’s behind him?
I never fell for a woman faster than I did for her.
Yes, Buttigieg, yours is the only campaign to win over Bernie Sanders in any of the states so far, by getting out voters and securing the most voters????? Wake up, so far Bernie has had the most votes in all states. You are so sure of the power of your own campaign, that you prefer the DNC to work against the vote of the people and manipulate a win away from Bernie, if he does not reach 50%, even if he is a clear winner.
2nd place is losing!!! 1st WINS…Bernie Sanders!!!
I wonder if Handsy-Grabby Uncle Joey know’s where is this time?
Biden couldn’t fill a bandstand. This room sounds like its being held in a my moms garage.
Nah. Why would Putin suddenly support Sanders instead of Trump who makes life easier for Russia?
Corporate Dem’s are just planting that thought into people’s minds, so everyone can go on and on about it now. Make people believe in ghosts. Try to imply some connection between communism and Sander’s democratic socialism. I bet we’ll only see more and more of that kind of dirty tricks, the closer to the convention we get.
i WON 1/2 AS MUCH AS 1ST PLACE FINISHER & IN 3 POTUS RACES STILL HAVE NOT WON 1 SINGLE PRIMARY/CAUCUS
IS THAT PALPATINE BEHIND HIM TO RIGHT?
What a ”coincidence” that Buttigieg had two black women behind him. Everyone knows blacks don’t support him. Nothing but a ”visual lie” from Buttigieg, in an attempt to make him look better.
Bernie 2020