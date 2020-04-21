These are the benefits of space exploration

TOPICS:

April 21, 2020

 

Space exploration is expensive and has been a questionable investment at times. We take a look at how space impacts our lives, including advancements in health, climate, science and tech.

#Space #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

25 Comments on "These are the benefits of space exploration"

  1. Sishun Feng | April 21, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    first

  2. numnuts2016 | April 21, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    seconed

  3. Dale Anderson | April 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    We need to colonize space, TDS cannot survive there.

  4. Jonny Davis | April 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    Did they really go to the moon

  5. Zero Cool | April 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    Idk if I believe you anymore after that Chris Cuomo story.
    Sorry…

  6. Kyuss Qotsa | April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Fredo got busted breaking quarantine and admitted it yet CNN still ran the big moment Fredo was free from the basement…lmao. CNN is the epitome of fake news and a forced narrative regardless of facts. No wonder the Outdoor Channel has better ratings than CNN.

  7. Hairy Pancake | April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    I prefers benefits of universal healthcare than this any day.

  8. TONY | April 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Finally CNN showing real news. It’s been so many years

  9. Mxyzptlk | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Please don’t send Catholics or evangelical Christians into space , aliens will be grateful

  10. stan sorensen | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Will they ever explore the space between Trump’s ears? What an expanse!

  11. Bulkier Writer 1 | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸 May her stars fly over a free land may her stars fly free in space🇺🇸

  12. Jai Norman | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Who cares

  13. ISingand DoOtherThings | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Because space is awesome man

  14. SPZ Aruba | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Finding resources and advancing scientific knowledge. That is enough.

  15. Jonathan Pasch | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Don Lemon: I wonder what my finger smells like in outer space!

  16. Mo A | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Best benefit: sending the MAGA trash and Flat Earthers out to space 💫

  17. Johnny Peacenic | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Waste of money

  18. P- Squash | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Waaait CNN, You said Fredo broke quarantine today.. but deary me, I’m confused… How did he have a run-in with the “fat tire biker” last week..
    Can you give me more Fake News to make sense of this? How about that his run-in with the tire biker turned out to be a hallucination, because he was so near-death… That could work with your viewers 😂😂😂

  19. Richard Ralph Roehl | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Old Coyote Knose… that Apollo astronauts never landed on the Moon. They never left Earth orbit.

    The Apollo Moon landings are a monstrous lie.

  20. Luke Potenza | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Why the hell are we talking about space exploration when we can’t even fix the problems on this planet!
    What the military industrial complex got bored of killing brown people, now they gotta wipe out some aliens?!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.