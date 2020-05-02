The Truth About The Toilet Paper Shortage | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 2, 2020

 

Journalist Will Oremus took the time to look into the toilet paper shortage, and it turns out there is a good reason for it. Hint: it’s not the irrational hoarding of toilet paper. Aired on 04/07/2020.
95 Comments on "The Truth About The Toilet Paper Shortage | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Baby drumphf | April 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Who here remembers traitor tRump tossing Bounty Quicker Picker Upper Paper Towels at our fellow Puerto Ricans?

  2. Patty Kelly | April 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Are we using the same excuse for paper towels, napkins, hand soaps, sanitizer gel and Clorox wipes? Because we can’t get those either

    • Noises | April 13, 2020 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      @Jlina A Like any corporation would do that without massive government payments to corporations to stimulate the eco… oh.

    • Daniel Burnley | April 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Paper towels and napkins are an alternative to toilet paper…..😉. Not that complicated.

    • Patty Kelly | April 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Burnley except that, as you can see from my comment, we can’t get paper towels or napkins or baby wipes – or anything else paper – either. So, yes, complicated

    • Meg Clay | April 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      4c1dr3fl3x don’t flush those. Then we will have a bigger issue.

    • %*ChEcKdiLeVeLs*% | April 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      @nickj12 …Have you tried going to a beauty supply store ?
      I actually got aloe vera gel there.

  3. holly king | April 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Oh my god I can’t believe I’m watching a detailed report on toilet paper.

  4. Nancy Cornett | April 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    I’m curious as to why there’s a shortage of flour.

    • Live Happy | April 11, 2020 at 2:48 AM | Reply

      Everytime I go to the grocery store these days, people do not keep 6 feet apart. It’s not a bad idea to stay home and avoid this stress visiting grocery stores

    • Cody | April 11, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      Walmart has this stupid line outside the store and crowds everyone through one entrance. It’s stupid.

    • sofuggit | April 11, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Cody Thankfully not at mine. I guess it’s determined by the overflow. But they do have a path outlined by upturned shopping carts and bright ribbon tape.

    • gurgy3 | April 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      Everybody thinks they are gordon ramsey all of a sudden. There is plenty of bread on the shelves no reason to stockpile flour.

    • Enuph Sayd | April 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Cody Michaels are only allowing 10 customers at a time in their stores.

  5. Tony L | April 7, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    Border Patrol found a load of toilet paper stashed inside a shipment of cocaine.😂😂

  6. leonie burnham | April 8, 2020 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    Please stop televising his “Briefings”. They are Proxy Rallies laced with Dangerous lies and misinformation. It’s tacit validation.

  7. Jakob Peter Raahauge | April 8, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    The world’s most advanced market economy is so advanced that toilet paper is an issue 😂

  8. N. A. | April 8, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile people with bidets: “Yes! Yes! Fight for my amusement!”

    • Heather | April 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      @Lorrie No. Lowe’s sells bidet attachments for your toilet. You can hook it up to the waterline yourself.

    • Cory S | April 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      Got my bidet 2 years ago, and I have yet to regret it.

    • Heather | April 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      @Cory S They are awesome ! It makes you realize how disgusting using toilet paper really was.

    • Jeffrey McDonald | April 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      Bidets are also selling out on Amazon and such. Over a month for them to ship

    • smokeystriper | April 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      I got a bidet last June before my shoulder surgery. (that or find out how much my wife really loves me) So yeah, love it, never going back.
      BTW No plumber needed. If you have a GFCI outlet and use an extension cored no electrical work either.

  9. ladyday9999 | April 8, 2020 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    That’s interesting that the US ran out of paper. When out here in Rome, Italy never did and we are all at home using the toilet. 🤷‍♀️

    • CSharp | April 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      ladyday9999 It was happening in Australia, too. None of it makes any sense.

    • brownin329 | April 14, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

      @SmokeyPillow guess you’re wrong.

    • Ryan | April 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      Italy has a fraction of the population of the USA.

    • Laurie Taylor | April 19, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      @anthony roberts The TP is rationed where we are in GA. I do think it is a good idea to stock up. I stocked up in February. Many purchase for family members and friends when they find the TP.

    • Laurie Taylor | April 19, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @KEIKO MAGAZINE TV China sends us 10 percent of toilet paper or more. Some people stocked up and then it was necessary to get some or you will not get any for yourself. Americans are trying to survive.

  10. VanessaMW 11 | April 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    “Everyone’s buying all the toilet paper”

    Also “sad my dad had to come to my house to get ten rolls”

    • VanessaMW 11 | April 9, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      I love how many people are like “I go to this place and they sell 59 rolls in a pack so I buy a pack. It’s not hoarding”

      First of all, buying 59 of almost any product is at least borderline hoarding. Second, it was just funny that his dad had to come to his house just to get “10 extra rolls”. It it made me laugh. I dont care how much toilet paper anyone has, as long as they have some. Because if they dont have some….eew.

    • sizzlinquacka | April 10, 2020 at 4:03 AM | Reply

      Give me the toilet paper

    • gagatube | April 10, 2020 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      @Iceberg Rose Sounds like you’re lucky over there. Here in Oz, where I live, despite saying they get deliveries every night the supermarket aisles for paper products are just as empty as they were in week one… Good luck to you and keep safe. 👍

    • Iceberg Rose | April 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

      @gagatube I could send you some if you like. Always happy to help an Ozy cuz. Stay safe.

    • gagatube | April 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

      @Iceberg Rose LOL, thank you for the offer! I’m fine for now, but I am going to hang on to the old ‘yellow pages’, just in case…

  11. jliu1313 | April 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Can restaurants start adding things like toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants, soap into their menus (as miscellaneous items) that we can buy with our takeout since they aren’t using them when dining rooms are closed? I would happily buy toilet paper with my takeout.

  12. Christopher Porras | April 8, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    “Talked to the people in the toilet paper industry.” Why is that so funny 😂.

  13. CʀᴀғᴛAᴇʀᴏ | April 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    WHO : We have a virus that causes respiratory failure.
    America : Imma buy up all the toilet paper.

  14. shawnboost | April 8, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    People are pooping and peeing more now than they ever have. Wiping is up 3000%!

  15. Michael Barton | April 8, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    “Americans” used to poke fun at other countries for having empty shelves,well what now?

    • Adah Buxton | April 12, 2020 at 5:40 AM | Reply

      And blamed failed leadership in those countries for the citizens suffering

    • Harold Potsdamer | April 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      @rpsimons58 Typical American so out of date about what is going on in the world. The Soviet Union as been gone for 30 years. You act as if it is still like that.

    • Victor Simons | April 13, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      @Harold Potsdamer You misunderstood my comment. I know the Soviet Union is gone, I was in Germany when the wall came down. I have a chunk of it as a souvenir. I was saying that our situation has gone downhill so bad that we find ourselves in similar state as the OLD Soviet Union of 30 years ago.

    • Ed Speece | April 16, 2020 at 5:35 AM | Reply

      Michael Barton: Well, how do you think you would like socialism?

    • petra bach | April 17, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      They just blame it on covid 19

  16. Malik ky | April 8, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    This man said his dad came to get 10 rolls of toilet paper ? He’s been hording it too then 😂😂😂

  17. Mojazzz | April 9, 2020 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    It’s ironic when the US is trying to teach others about civility and democracy when they themselves are devoid of these characteristics

    • Tyrone Power | April 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      That’s because America is in the Age of Decadence.

    • iLL pikachu!!! gets all the kutti! | April 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

      Most don’t even know how money is made or how the federal reserve works….Sad truly sad.

    • CSharp | April 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      Mojazzz You know the toilet paper hoarding didn’t only happen in the U.S., right? I was hearing about it happening in Australia long before it started happening in the U.S.

    • Dylan Cardiff | April 13, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      First of all, if you are talking about the hypocrisy of our federal government, i completely agree. If you are talking about our people, im not convinced we are any worse on average than anywhere else.

      Second, how was this your conclusion from the video debunking the hoarding hypothesis? We are low on TP because most people are being responsible citizens and staying home.

    • Harold Potsdamer | April 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      Do as i say, not as I do.

  18. Ricky Rick | April 9, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    People can’t steal the toilet paper from work and school anymore, so they have to buy their own.

    • Maria Rose | April 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      They just steal it from gas stations/convenient stores bathrooms. I work at one and have to lock the bathroom door, just to make sure no one is stealing the toilet paper,paper towels and even the soap. One person even stole the air freshener < starts with a G> that I put Under the toilet tank.

  19. James Lade | April 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    I do believe some people are hoarding and have a years worth in their house

    • Adara Handmade | April 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      Ppl who do serious coupon shopping have closets and storage units full of the items we can’t find now. They put together “pkgs” of various items including toilet paper, fabric softener, shampoo, dishwashing liquid, household cleaners, etc. and resale them at massive profits and it’s legal. Trust me when I tell you they cleaned many toilet paper shelves because they already had the coupons for those items. I’ve seen them go into a store get $94 worth of products and pay no more than $13 for everything. m I have one friend in Detroit who purchased $127 worth and paid $7.24! I’ve purchased $83.98 and paid $10.21. That’s at one store. Then you go to another store with your coupons and repeat the process. That’s how many ppl stocked up and doubled down when this virus hit. They saw this coming. So did I but I no longer coupon. Same goes for the gloves n masks. I haven’t been able to find Charmin anywhere!

    • J W | April 12, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Yes, but most bought that year’s worth a month ago, and likely have as much as they need by now. The persistent emptiness of shelves can’t be explained by hoarding alone.

    • Adara Handmade | April 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM | Reply

      @J W They’re buying it to resale is my point. It’s not just about what they need at all. Many of them started increasing the amount they purchase two months ago. I know because I also coupon. Yes they absolutely do hoard! I mean to imply the empty shelves were due to them alone but they were a big part of it before stores began limiting the amount you can buy. You can buy coupons in bulk and I’ve even known couponers who dumpster dive for them. When you can go into a store and purchase $98 worth of stuff and pay less than $15 for it, why wouldn’t you? I would still be doing it if I could. But in times like these you couldn’t pay me to do that now. Have a great evening.

    • Ava Thibault | April 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      James Lade there’s probably people who had it hoarded before the pandemic and are laughing at those who are panicking.

    • Don Moore | April 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      But the point – which you obviously totally missed – is that the shelves have not been restocked. Did you even watch the video?

