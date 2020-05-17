The surprises don’t stop in this military homecoming | Militarykind

TOPICS:
The surprises don't stop in this military homecoming | Militarykind 1

May 17, 2020

 

She was so focused on surprising her daughter, she had no idea she was in for a surprise of her own. 😍
RELATED: Soldier sneaks up on mom at school:

Sgt. Ashley Yancey was so focused on surprising her daughter, she didn't realize she was in for a surprise of her own.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "The surprises don’t stop in this military homecoming | Militarykind"

  1. Todd Chrisley | May 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    That was amazing
    Loving with it

  2. Todd Chrisley | May 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    That was soo awesome moment when they hug to each others

  3. Todd Chrisley | May 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    I am crying now after to see this

  4. Joyce Taylor | May 17, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    Thank You For Your Service.

  5. Юлия Санченко | May 17, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    Это радость!
    Но зачем воевать в других странах?
    Может я не знаю ситуации,но не понимаю.

  6. Josuke Higashikata | May 17, 2020 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    Good to see them together.

  7. Josuke Higashikata | May 17, 2020 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    Nice video.

  8. Doneal Phillips | May 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM | Reply

    I’m getting ready to call Law enforcement, these two just stole my heart ❤ Absolutely Amazing stuff, keep’em coming!🙏

  9. mt Kim | May 17, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    The LORD bless you!

  10. Crazy Gaming | May 17, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Wow interesting

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.