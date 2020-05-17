The surprises don’t stop in this military homecoming | Militarykind

She was so focused on surprising her daughter, she had no idea she was in for a surprise of her own. 😍
Sgt. Ashley Yancey was so focused on surprising her daughter, she didn't realize she was in for a surprise of her own.
That was amazing
Loving with it
That was soo awesome moment when they hug to each others
I am crying now after to see this
Thank You For Your Service.
Это радость!
Но зачем воевать в других странах?
Может я не знаю ситуации,но не понимаю.
Que?
Good to see them together.
Nice video.
I’m getting ready to call Law enforcement, these two just stole my heart ❤ Absolutely Amazing stuff, keep’em coming!🙏
The LORD bless you!
Wow interesting