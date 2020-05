SHORT, ONE SENTENCE DESCRIPTION

RELATED:

How COVID 19 is giving us an unexpected opportunity to re-connect with friends and family during quarantine.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Coronavirus #Quarantine #Lon