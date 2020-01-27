The nuclear wrap-up (Chapter 8) | Accused

Long after David Bocks’ children and grandchildren are dead, the legacy of his employer will remain, encased in concrete and buried deep beneath the earth.

The entire season of Accused is available to binge ad-free now on Wondery Plus. Subscribe to Wondery Plus today at wondery.com/plus.

Accused official site: www.accusedpodcast.com

Check out the rest of the series on YouTube here:

Other ways to listen + subscribe for free:

» Spotify:

» Apple Podcasts:

» Binge the whole season right now on Wondery Plus: