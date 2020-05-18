He swears 376 times in films in total, and 22.9 times per 1,000 words on screen. Who is he? We'll give you a clue, it's not Samuel L. Jackson.
#swearing #cursing #Hollywood
Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:
He swears 376 times in films in total, and 22.9 times per 1,000 words on screen. Who is he? We'll give you a clue, it's not Samuel L. Jackson.
#swearing #cursing #Hollywood
Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:
Be the first to comment on "The most foul-mouthed actor of all time revealed"