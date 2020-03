More than 111,000 people have been infected globally by the COVID-19 Coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 3,800. But as the world rushes to find a way to combat the coronavirus, people around the world are rushing to stock up on basic necessities. Except Australia. They have a particular item that’s completely disappeared off the shelves.

Subscribe:

Livestream:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Visit our website: