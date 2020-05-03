‘The Fight Is Not Over In China,’ Says Reporter About Virus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Reporter Jonathan Betz reports from China on the lifting of the lock down in Wuhan and concerns of a possible second wave of infection. Aired on 4/9/2020.
*MAGA*
Make Another Grave America: Trump’s 2020 legacy.
I’m afraid that gonna to be reality😒
I love the Mentalist show
@Sausage Man Covid19 is Chinese
@Python PogChamp Trump’s not Chinese.
@Sausage Man Covid19 is.
People get reinfected. This virus will affect our lives for years.
Obi One Yes, there are cases of people being re-infected.
valerie – If cats are infected, they only pass it to other cats, not to people. It has been known for years that cats have their types of corinavirus that DO NOT infect humans.
@Morlock in Training that’s what the experts are saying!
Peter Solar channel give or take we are down to 10 months
@Morlock in Training actually lose immunity after several years with most diseases.
Trump you don’t have to worry about the economy anymore it is trashed.
@Hugh Hammell Smoking crack again, Hugh!
Many peoples praised New Zealand for its low fatality [only 1 death and 1200 infected ] .How New Zealand got the info while Trump accused China hiding info .How .
龙卧 New Zealand gets way less immigrants and has way less population compared to USA. New Zealand didn’t get an info. They simply shut down flights from China. Trump tried to do the same thing and the US media/Dems called him racist.
u people are anyways too lazy to work and live off unemployment benefits…y blame trump…half of the economy is run by migrants u people cant even tolerate that just talk n talk
@Hugh Hammell are you that naive? People like trump hate working class people. He only cares about donors $$$
The Trump administration is obviously aware that an early return to work without testing will result in a second wave of covid 19 . he simply doesn’t care.
@Jesse Roberts No he is murdering Americans and crippling America for a take over
USSpotato I’ll have to see it to believe it. He wants the economy to open so he won’t have to pay that money out. And he’ll stretch it out as long as he can. How hard is it to send out a check?
@Jesse Roberts are you so naive? People like trump hate working class people
Lol. Hydroxychloroquine.
Trump 2020
Y中国说谎的人死亡
Zhōngguó shuōhuǎng de rén sǐwáng these people only care about them self’s the virus started in China. Then they down play it and lie say it does not pass human to human. Turn out the World Health Organization believed that. Now we have a pandemic plague spreading the world killing over a 100,000 people. China lied People died. Now they are hiring people over 10,000 to be Internet trolls to push there propaganda according to reports. They censor there own citizens. So they can make up any number they want as far as death toll. Should be taken as an act of war. British prime minister almost died. I hate them so much now!!!
” We can’t trust anything the Chinese government says ” … , can we trust anything the American government says ?
No !
bob hey trump cultist your leader does not know the difference between a virus and a bacteria.🤷🏼♂️. What an ignoramus, especially when talks over people that do know the difference. https://youtu.be/llL_9dLKb3c
of course we can, ask Pompeo 😉
bob another evidence of your leader’s uselessness. https://youtu.be/CkB7_ERVKy4.
Yes America holds the moral high ground yea right WTF.
For this type of pandemic, it is difficult to get accurate numbers. Even in USA now, people died at home would not be tested if the death is caused by covid_19.
@M Hopkins No, since he or she died, there is no point in wasting the time and valuable COVID-19 test kit. And without the test, the death could not labelled as COVID-19.
@M Hopkins not when you trying to fudge numbers.
@Tyler Stefan Yes. People already forgot that some Americans were dismissing this new virus because by January the common flu already killed tens of thousands Americans BEFORE the new coronavirus were identified. Since the flue also displays very similar respiratory symptoms to COVID-19, a substantial portion of those flu deaths could actually be COVID-19 deaths.
care home deaths are not in the total, only hospital deaths
Corona Virus hostages
https://youtu.be/a8_02oelgOs
If you don’t trust data from China shouldn’t you be more serious and prepare more for the virus 🤔 maybe my logic is wrong
Ethnic cleansing is the only solution
@高礼福 The whole of the western world is suffering so much all due to their arrogant and incompetency, the news of the virus and the shutdown of Wuhan is well known, every info of the virus and treatment given has been uploaded into WHO database where every nation & scientist could access to.
Unlike the Asian nations, all of them in the west did not take steps to prevent the outbreak in their nation at all, for example temperature taking for incoming visitors, suspected cases to go through 14 days quarantine, social distancing , wearing of face masks, frequent washing of hands, banning of mass gatherings etc.
And their healthcare are also not prepared & well equipped to handle an outbreak, which is something we don’t see in most Asian nation like S Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore etc.
Firstly because Asian nation took steps to prevent a major outbreak, which mean their healthcare system did not suffer from overloading of patients. But some of the richer one already started to prepare for an outbreak just in case.
@M F In history, the CCP allowed Taiwan and Hongkong to exercise autonomy for a smooth transition from being ruled by Japanese colonists to Chinese government. And the process lasts till now. The sovereignty of Taiwan has been determined the moment Chinese government recovered Taiwan in 1945. You can refer to Japanese surrender document, or Potsdam Declaration.
@M F Many political representations still address Taiwan a part of China because there are several legal documents clearly written so. Some media, out of either political reasons or profits,(or just ignorance) claims otherwise and tries to undermine China through propaganda.
@M F No one in China claims Mongolia as a part of China is not because it became an independent country 100years ago. It’s because there is no event or document that suggests Mongolia is a part of China.Time doesn’t claims sovereignty, people do. And if we want to know the sovereignty, we usually look more in history, the events and legal documents or declarations instead of media.
Can’t trust China’s numbers? Can we trust the numbers here in the US??? There are countless instances of over 100/day in NYC with at home deaths not counted in the numbers for NYC…so who are we to speak of other countries in such a condescending form. The US so far has the worst performance in fighting this virus in the world so we should be very humble in our criticism of other countries.
@Peter Knagge
💯
@Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca lmfao. Right. Not from where im standing. The rest of the world embarrased them selves with selfish protectionism. Usa is the biggest contributer to most things. Nato. Un. W.H.O. but when the usa tries for fairness all of a sudden were bad guys. Lmfao smfh
@Vladimir Putin
😜😜😜
@Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca 😂😉😀🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵
@Jesse Roberts similar amount of proof that China is lying about their number
As canadian, it always makes me laught when US medias are accusing China of liying… Hahahaha…. Really!
Chinese government is one of the biggest liars in the world !!!
Cuckandian
And since as a canadian your so good at pointing the finger. Please tell us what lies exactly your talking about from the usa. Please im listening.
@Vladimir Putin Is there really a reason to answer. Go ask Alex Jones…
@David Smith calling other commie doesn’t add truth to your baseless statement.
Can’t trust any number that comes from china ! LOL Where did this stereotype stupidly comes from?
So All data in the US government is automatically correct ?
Never trust a commie. Their lies are so blatantly obvious that they’d spit in your face and tell you it’s raining.
Covid19 is Chinese.
@ElPocho DelMundo LAUGHING!A robot borned by WESTERN FAKE NEWS
@ElPocho DelMundo You are not a Latino why you disguise as one ? A liar will always accuse the innocent, Disgusting Taiwan bots !
ElPocho DelMundo and ask Iraq,Afghanistan…..
ElPocho DelMundo colonists? The west did less?..
No matter what the media said, remember China successfully make this virus under control while the US is out of control now. Facts speaks louder. Whose data is more like fake? It’s obvious!
Let me ask you this , if you are nobody just a normal citizen in the US, can you get tested for covid19 for free a month ago?
The REAL MEDIA have reported on this correctly .
It’s been FOX , OAN , NEWSMAX ET AL …that poo poo’d the whole thing
China also had zero information about the virus when the epidemic begun
Didn’t close down the wet market. How stupid can they be !!
@Dave Smith A culture thousands of years old isnt going to change over night !!
@Dave Smith you do know that there’s no proof that the virus is originated from the wet market?
The numbers in China and, in Asia for that matter, is low because THE POPULATION IS SUPER VIGILANT!! EVERY BODY FXXKING WEARS A Mask and heed to the measures. And the governments took the virus super seriously from the get go!!!!
Situation in China and the rest of Asia is not the same. South Korea is much different in its approach to mitigate the virus than China and Korean statistical reports are far more trustworthy.
@Jessie great You CCP agents does not deserve freedom or democracy. Go to hel
Asians have been wearing masks from the very beginning. Americans are just playing with their lives and our government and healthcare system is a joke!
@David Smith then where do you put free of speech
@Joey L no freespeach for communist. They don’t deserve it
If there are no tests or inability to test then numbers reported are meaningless.
Johnny Hsieh – correct, the salient point.
@low key In China gov tracked and calculated mild symptons separately but they aren’t counted as infected, because they have zero symptoms at all, no cough, no fever or anything.
@Paul Li Aside from inclusion vs exclusion in counts, how are the mild-to-no symptom infectees treated? Are they allowed to mingle amongst the general population, or quarantined? Are their contacts tracked like the contacts of those with greater symptoms? Though accurate counts are valuable, it’s far more important how those who are infected, with or without symptoms, are kept separate from those who are not.
China tested over 12million by end of march.
@jia ma The up-to-date tested number is 15 millions in China (6 times the number in US)
The fact of the matter is, there are 80% of coronavirus cases in Australia come from the USA. I believe most cases in Europe also come from the USA. As soon as China locks down the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei at the end of January. Donald Trump ordered all flights from China to the US stop and all the passengers go into 14 days isolation in remote camps. The rest of the western world follows immediately after that. With more the 400000 cases in the US in just a few short weeks. I am questioning how long is the Coronavirus already exists in the USA? May be well before China. The USA did not the test kit to test the patient or the affordable test to all patients. The chief of the CDC admitted to the Senate Committees that the 14000 or more so-call Influreza death in 2019 & early 2020 could be from CoronaVirus. Because those death has never been tested. Finally, I would believe the Chinese figures more than what comes out of Trump’s mouth. Just take the Hypochoroquin, what have you got to lose?
Canada had many cases from the USA.
Most cases in US come from Italy and Spain. The US let people get in from Europe through the UK right before the UK had their outbreak. The reason that the US is infecting people is that they will let people fly to other countries that they wouldn’t let back in for being sick.
In Singapore at the moment, 178 from UK, 63 from US, 24 from China. co.vid19.sg/singapore
Interesting. Maybe the source is not from China after all. It just so happens that China was the first country to do Covid-19 testing. Which make it seems that they were the source.
Why？ If all the numbers are wrong in China how could they spare doctors to Huhan? Their hospitals would be flooded by patients nationwide!!! As far as I know their medical care for this is free
yes it’s free
It’s true that our treatment is really free. And the people who stay in the isolation zone will have people from the community bring food and supplies every day.
Chinese did lock down Wuhan much earlier that any other government in the world started to lock down… That saved China, and should have had saved other places as well, but west was more interested in political and ideological games. for his people are paying now. South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore didn’t do this circus… and results there are totally different.
@Sergei Anissimov-Pihl facts!
no one is trusting the numbers coming out of the USA either Ted.
Exactly
Most Americans don’t trust the numbers from America either. It is well circulated in American Media that the numbers are low because red States aren’t testing, and most people are turned away from tests because they don’t have every symptoms.
@BowlofIndoMee then lets talk about deaths in communism Stalin alone killed 40 million and Mao Zedong killed 60 million of its own people.plus.there are other wars such as korean war ,Vietnam war, Afghan invasion, insurgency communist rebellion from all over the world that added to deaths from communism ideology..
Van Tom Let’s talk about capitalism killing 1 billion people in the last 100 years with poverty and wars for profit
@Random Guy Nahhh you just make it up its never in History so you love communism so much why you comment here in Youtube the product of democracy and capitalism PATHETIC HYPOCRITE go live in China or North korea
Ya, well you cant trust anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth either.
This just in: China lied, people died.
You: bUt YoOu cANt TrUsT TruMp eIThEr
When did America ever trust China?
If u have never trusted china to begin with why now keep blaming china?
What a interesting logic. .
@SuperFivealive Funfact: Ping is using your own money to enslave you
@SuperFivealive Fun fact:you’re a hypocrite for using YT and supporting china
@SuperFivealive Fun fact: yuor bum would be in jail if you said half the thing about ping in chiwan like you’ve with trump in US
@SuperFivealive fun fact: your’re either a goof or an employee of the chinese troll farm
@bob fun fact: u get everything the exact opposite. Hahaha ~ America is great to me. MAGA ~
Why did you do an interview about China if you tell us that you don’t trust China right after??
@Alex Hm does china really hide the truth??
https://youtu.be/VcqWQtCNX2k
The same reason people air Trump briefings despite the lies… boredom.
@LG纵火天使 yes
Not the type of interview they expected
Anti China is political correctness here. If they don’t anti China, they lose their confidence and ideology. LOL. What a less civilized nation.
When the epidemic starts. Western media say China was exaggerating its number. When the epidemic starts in the West, Western media say China was underrated its number. It seemed people only believe the thing they want to believe.
No they were downplaying the cases
@SkankHunt 42 China’s reopening
@Maiu Fl I know
@SkankHunt 42 fasho