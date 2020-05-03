‘The Fight Is Not Over In China,’ Says Reporter About Virus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 3, 2020

 

Reporter Jonathan Betz reports from China on the lifting of the lock down in Wuhan and concerns of a possible second wave of infection. Aired on 4/9/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'The Fight Is Not Over In China,' Says Reporter About Virus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

113 Comments on "‘The Fight Is Not Over In China,’ Says Reporter About Virus | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Tim Kang Kimball Cho | April 9, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    *MAGA*
    Make Another Grave America: Trump’s 2020 legacy.

  2. Peter Solar channel | April 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    People get reinfected. This virus will affect our lives for years.

  3. Damone Gipson | April 9, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    Trump you don’t have to worry about the economy anymore it is trashed.

    • Valerie Clemens | April 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      @Hugh Hammell Smoking crack again, Hugh!

    • 龙卧 | April 10, 2020 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      Many peoples praised New Zealand for its low fatality [only 1 death and 1200 infected ] .How New Zealand got the info while Trump accused China hiding info .How .

    • Moon Knight | April 10, 2020 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      龙卧 New Zealand gets way less immigrants and has way less population compared to USA. New Zealand didn’t get an info. They simply shut down flights from China. Trump tried to do the same thing and the US media/Dems called him racist.

    • gary gary | April 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM | Reply

      u people are anyways too lazy to work and live off unemployment benefits…y blame trump…half of the economy is run by migrants u people cant even tolerate that just talk n talk

    • faustino fuentes | April 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      @Hugh Hammell are you that naive? People like trump hate working class people. He only cares about donors $$$

  4. David Guelette | April 9, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    The Trump administration is obviously aware that an early return to work without testing will result in a second wave of covid 19 . he simply doesn’t care.

    • smackdowner | April 11, 2020 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      @Jesse Roberts No he is murdering Americans and crippling America for a take over

    • Cheatah Mame | April 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      USSpotato I’ll have to see it to believe it. He wants the economy to open so he won’t have to pay that money out. And he’ll stretch it out as long as he can. How hard is it to send out a check?

    • faustino fuentes | April 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

      @Jesse Roberts are you so naive? People like trump hate working class people

    • Python PogChamp | April 11, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      Lol. Hydroxychloroquine.

      Trump 2020

    • Jesse Mac | April 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      Y中国说谎的人死亡
      Zhōngguó shuōhuǎng de rén sǐwáng these people only care about them self’s the virus started in China. Then they down play it and lie say it does not pass human to human. Turn out the World Health Organization believed that. Now we have a pandemic plague spreading the world killing over a 100,000 people. China lied People died. Now they are hiring people over 10,000 to be Internet trolls to push there propaganda according to reports. They censor there own citizens. So they can make up any number they want as far as death toll. Should be taken as an act of war. British prime minister almost died. I hate them so much now!!!

  5. Errol James | April 9, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    ” We can’t trust anything the Chinese government says ” … , can we trust anything the American government says ?

  6. Jack Min | April 9, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    For this type of pandemic, it is difficult to get accurate numbers. Even in USA now, people died at home would not be tested if the death is caused by covid_19.

    • Gary Moh | April 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @M Hopkins No, since he or she died, there is no point in wasting the time and valuable COVID-19 test kit. And without the test, the death could not labelled as COVID-19.

    • jason | April 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      @M Hopkins not when you trying to fudge numbers.

    • eltonho09 | April 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      @Tyler Stefan Yes. People already forgot that some Americans were dismissing this new virus because by January the common flu already killed tens of thousands Americans BEFORE the new coronavirus were identified. Since the flue also displays very similar respiratory symptoms to COVID-19, a substantial portion of those flu deaths could actually be COVID-19 deaths.

    • Howard McKeown | April 9, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

      care home deaths are not in the total, only hospital deaths

    • Steve Gooden | April 11, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

      Corona Virus hostages
      https://youtu.be/a8_02oelgOs

  7. Florence Wang | April 9, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    If you don’t trust data from China shouldn’t you be more serious and prepare more for the virus 🤔 maybe my logic is wrong

    • Noel Blake | April 15, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      Ethnic cleansing is the only solution

    • Gary Moh | April 15, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @高礼福 The whole of the western world is suffering so much all due to their arrogant and incompetency, the news of the virus and the shutdown of Wuhan is well known, every info of the virus and treatment given has been uploaded into WHO database where every nation & scientist could access to.

      Unlike the Asian nations, all of them in the west did not take steps to prevent the outbreak in their nation at all, for example temperature taking for incoming visitors, suspected cases to go through 14 days quarantine, social distancing , wearing of face masks, frequent washing of hands, banning of mass gatherings etc.

      And their healthcare are also not prepared & well equipped to handle an outbreak, which is something we don’t see in most Asian nation like S Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore etc.
      Firstly because Asian nation took steps to prevent a major outbreak, which mean their healthcare system did not suffer from overloading of patients. But some of the richer one already started to prepare for an outbreak just in case.

    • Zhao Guan | April 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @M F In history, the CCP allowed Taiwan and Hongkong to exercise autonomy for a smooth transition from being ruled by Japanese colonists to Chinese government. And the process lasts till now. The sovereignty of Taiwan has been determined the moment Chinese government recovered Taiwan in 1945. You can refer to Japanese surrender document, or Potsdam Declaration.

    • Zhao Guan | April 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @M F Many political representations still address Taiwan a part of China because there are several legal documents clearly written so. Some media, out of either political reasons or profits,(or just ignorance) claims otherwise and tries to undermine China through propaganda.

    • Zhao Guan | April 15, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @M F No one in China claims Mongolia as a part of China is not because it became an independent country 100years ago. It’s because there is no event or document that suggests Mongolia is a part of China.Time doesn’t claims sovereignty, people do. And if we want to know the sovereignty, we usually look more in history, the events and legal documents or declarations instead of media.

  8. FredDelta | April 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Can’t trust China’s numbers? Can we trust the numbers here in the US??? There are countless instances of over 100/day in NYC with at home deaths not counted in the numbers for NYC…so who are we to speak of other countries in such a condescending form. The US so far has the worst performance in fighting this virus in the world so we should be very humble in our criticism of other countries.

    • Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca | April 12, 2020 at 4:44 AM | Reply

      @Peter Knagge
      💯

    • Vladimir Putin | April 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      @Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca lmfao. Right. Not from where im standing. The rest of the world embarrased them selves with selfish protectionism. Usa is the biggest contributer to most things. Nato. Un. W.H.O. but when the usa tries for fairness all of a sudden were bad guys. Lmfao smfh

    • Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca | April 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      @Vladimir Putin
      😜😜😜

    • Vladimir Putin | April 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca 😂😉😀🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵

    • Jinming Sun | April 30, 2020 at 6:27 AM | Reply

      @Jesse Roberts similar amount of proof that China is lying about their number

  9. Alain Lafond | April 9, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    As canadian, it always makes me laught when US medias are accusing China of liying… Hahahaha…. Really!

  10. Hawaii Sunshine | April 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Can’t trust any number that comes from china ! LOL Where did this stereotype stupidly comes from?
    So All data in the US government is automatically correct ?

  11. Fort Detrick Maryland Coronavirus | April 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    No matter what the media said, remember China successfully make this virus under control while the US is out of control now. Facts speaks louder. Whose data is more like fake? It’s obvious!
    Let me ask you this , if you are nobody just a normal citizen in the US, can you get tested for covid19 for free a month ago?

  12. J JC | April 9, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    The numbers in China and, in Asia for that matter, is low because THE POPULATION IS SUPER VIGILANT!! EVERY BODY FXXKING WEARS A Mask and heed to the measures. And the governments took the virus super seriously from the get go!!!!

    • Jitka Blahakova | April 11, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Situation in China and the rest of Asia is not the same. South Korea is much different in its approach to mitigate the virus than China and Korean statistical reports are far more trustworthy.

    • David Smith | April 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Jessie great You CCP agents does not deserve freedom or democracy. Go to hel

    • naturalforme | April 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      Asians have been wearing masks from the very beginning. Americans are just playing with their lives and our government and healthcare system is a joke!

    • Joey L | April 25, 2020 at 4:04 AM | Reply

      @David Smith then where do you put free of speech

    • David Smith | April 25, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Joey L no freespeach for communist. They don’t deserve it

  13. Johnny H | April 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    If there are no tests or inability to test then numbers reported are meaningless.

    • Don Quixote | April 9, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      Johnny Hsieh – correct, the salient point.

    • Paul Li | April 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

      @low key In China gov tracked and calculated mild symptons separately but they aren’t counted as infected, because they have zero symptoms at all, no cough, no fever or anything.

    • low key | April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      @Paul Li Aside from inclusion vs exclusion in counts, how are the mild-to-no symptom infectees treated? Are they allowed to mingle amongst the general population, or quarantined? Are their contacts tracked like the contacts of those with greater symptoms? Though accurate counts are valuable, it’s far more important how those who are infected, with or without symptoms, are kept separate from those who are not.

    • jia ma | April 10, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      China tested over 12million by end of march.

    • Mock Jeff | April 11, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

      @jia ma The up-to-date tested number is 15 millions in China (6 times the number in US)

  14. Dan Lucas | April 9, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    The fact of the matter is, there are 80% of coronavirus cases in Australia come from the USA. I believe most cases in Europe also come from the USA. As soon as China locks down the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei at the end of January. Donald Trump ordered all flights from China to the US stop and all the passengers go into 14 days isolation in remote camps. The rest of the western world follows immediately after that. With more the 400000 cases in the US in just a few short weeks. I am questioning how long is the Coronavirus already exists in the USA? May be well before China. The USA did not the test kit to test the patient or the affordable test to all patients. The chief of the CDC admitted to the Senate Committees that the 14000 or more so-call Influreza death in 2019 & early 2020 could be from CoronaVirus. Because those death has never been tested. Finally, I would believe the Chinese figures more than what comes out of Trump’s mouth. Just take the Hypochoroquin, what have you got to lose?

    • Bildgesmythe | April 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      Canada had many cases from the USA.

    • Luminousreign | April 11, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

      Most cases in US come from Italy and Spain. The US let people get in from Europe through the UK right before the UK had their outbreak. The reason that the US is infecting people is that they will let people fly to other countries that they wouldn’t let back in for being sick.

    • Muddy Xr | April 12, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

      In Singapore at the moment, 178 from UK, 63 from US, 24 from China. co.vid19.sg/singapore

    • Muddy Xr | April 12, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      Interesting. Maybe the source is not from China after all. It just so happens that China was the first country to do Covid-19 testing. Which make it seems that they were the source.

  15. Jv Ma | April 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    Why？ If all the numbers are wrong in China how could they spare doctors to Huhan? Their hospitals would be flooded by patients nationwide!!! As far as I know their medical care for this is free

    • alan lee | April 9, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      yes it’s free

    • Dio Brando | April 10, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

      It’s true that our treatment is really free. And the people who stay in the isolation zone will have people from the community bring food and supplies every day.

    • Sergei Anissimov-Pihl | April 11, 2020 at 5:17 AM | Reply

      Chinese did lock down Wuhan much earlier that any other government in the world started to lock down… That saved China, and should have had saved other places as well, but west was more interested in political and ideological games. for his people are paying now. South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore didn’t do this circus… and results there are totally different.

    • 王凯 | April 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Sergei Anissimov-Pihl facts!

  16. Mad Hadder | April 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    no one is trusting the numbers coming out of the USA either Ted.

    • Keith | April 10, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      Exactly

    • ickisistheshitz | April 10, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Most Americans don’t trust the numbers from America either. It is well circulated in American Media that the numbers are low because red States aren’t testing, and most people are turned away from tests because they don’t have every symptoms.

    • Van Tom | April 11, 2020 at 6:19 AM | Reply

      @BowlofIndoMee then lets talk about deaths in communism Stalin alone killed 40 million and Mao Zedong killed 60 million of its own people.plus.there are other wars such as korean war ,Vietnam war, Afghan invasion, insurgency communist rebellion from all over the world that added to deaths from communism ideology..

    • Random Guy | April 13, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      Van Tom Let’s talk about capitalism killing 1 billion people in the last 100 years with poverty and wars for profit

    • Van Tom | April 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      @Random Guy Nahhh you just make it up its never in History so you love communism so much why you comment here in Youtube the product of democracy and capitalism PATHETIC HYPOCRITE go live in China or North korea

  17. Chazzmetazz | April 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Ya, well you cant trust anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth either.

  18. SuperFivealive | April 9, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    When did America ever trust China?
    If u have never trusted china to begin with why now keep blaming china?
    What a interesting logic. .

  19. Nanosh N. | April 11, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

    Why did you do an interview about China if you tell us that you don’t trust China right after??

  20. Mac Chen | April 11, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    When the epidemic starts. Western media say China was exaggerating its number. When the epidemic starts in the West, Western media say China was underrated its number. It seemed people only believe the thing they want to believe.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.