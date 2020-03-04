The best way to wash your hands to help prevent diseases, like coronavirus | Just The FAQs

When people ask how to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19, one of the first suggestions from doctors is washing your hands. Here are the do's and don'ts.

RELATED: Coronavirus is now a pandemic

It's a skill you probably learned as a toddler, but most people in the USA still haven't mastered it: washing your hands.

Multiple studies show people don't wash their hands as much as they should – and when they do, they often do it ineffectively. Many people don't see the problem.

“People think that they do wash their hands properly … they have this concept of, ‘Yes, I’ve done it correctly,’ " Mindy Brashears, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy under secretary for food safety, told USA TODAY.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #handwashing #justthefaqs