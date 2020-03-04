The best way to wash your hands to help prevent diseases, like coronavirus | Just The FAQs

TOPICS:

March 4, 2020

 

When people ask how to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19, one of the first suggestions from doctors is washing your hands. Here are the do's and don'ts.
It's a skill you probably learned as a toddler, but most people in the USA still haven't mastered it: washing your hands.

Multiple studies show people don't wash their hands as much as they should – and when they do, they often do it ineffectively. Many people don't see the problem.

“People think that they do wash their hands properly … they have this concept of, ‘Yes, I’ve done it correctly,’ " Mindy Brashears, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy under secretary for food safety, told USA TODAY.

9 Comments on "The best way to wash your hands to help prevent diseases, like coronavirus | Just The FAQs"

  1. ƤƦȷȠƇȜ ᪻ | March 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    𝘌𝘮 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 👍

  2. Anonymous | March 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    nice content

  3. Anonymous | March 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    awesome video

  4. DWN KAOMWN | March 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Good advice. I wish most of my coworkers would do that.

  5. Angel White | March 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Of course, this means nothing if you don’t clean your phone too.

  6. Gabriel Barnett | March 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    I thought the water temperature did matter?

  7. Malygonis | March 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    whats funny is people need to be told how to do this

