The best way to wash your hands to help prevent diseases, like coronavirus | Just The FAQs

When people ask how to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19, one of the first suggestions from doctors is washing your hands. Here are the do's and don'ts.
It's a skill you probably learned as a toddler, but most people in the USA still haven't mastered it: washing your hands.
Multiple studies show people don't wash their hands as much as they should – and when they do, they often do it ineffectively. Many people don't see the problem.
“People think that they do wash their hands properly … they have this concept of, ‘Yes, I’ve done it correctly,’ " Mindy Brashears, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy under secretary for food safety, told USA TODAY.
𝘌𝘮 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 👍
nice content
awesome video
Good advice. I wish most of my coworkers would do that.
Of course, this means nothing if you don’t clean your phone too.
I thought the water temperature did matter?
no it doesnt
it only matters when you are boiling water for consumption
whats funny is people need to be told how to do this