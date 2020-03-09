Teen organ donor’s incredible final gift | Humankind

She'll never meet the teen whose heart beats in her chest, but everything she does is for her. 💖💖💖
RELATED VIDEO » Bride surprises groom with organ recipient's heartbeat:
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Wow
O.o
Wow amen i single
MAY GOD LOVES ❤️ YOU
To anyone who’s reading this, I wish happy and blessed life ❤️ May your all dreams como true ❤️ MY dream is to make a solid yt channel. Wish me some good luck ❤️
So sweet. God bless the wonderful young lady that gave her life.
Interesting…
Enjoy that heart because someone died for you to live and everyone is greatful for all the doners it gave me my dad for another 9 years!god bless all the families who chose to donate its a precious gift!