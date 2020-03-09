Teen organ donor’s incredible final gift | Humankind

She'll never meet the teen whose heart beats in her chest, but everything she does is for her. 💖💖💖

RELATED VIDEO » Bride surprises groom with organ recipient's heartbeat:

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: