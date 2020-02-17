Stranger feeds chained dog for a year I Animalkind

February 17, 2020

 

Laura looked after a stranger’s chained up dog for an entire year, feeding her and fighting for her freedom every day until she won. 🐶🙌
Laura was on her way home when she spotted this akita chained to a tree. She began visiting her several times a week to bring treats and love but the visits took a more serious turn when Laura noticed signs of neglect.

22 Comments on "Stranger feeds chained dog for a year I Animalkind"

  1. Tajrian Mehnaz | February 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    First comment

  2. Yetistic | February 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    Nice content! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂

  3. Yetistic | February 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    Keep it up! Looking forward for more videos from you, don’t stop! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂

  4. Veetina | February 17, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    God bless such a good person !

  5. Veetina | February 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    God bless you !

  6. anna sr7 | February 17, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    Such a cutie!

  7. Laith R | February 17, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    They should chain the owner to the same tree that this dog was chained and not for a year but forever.

    • C M | February 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      I would just deliver a pizza to the dog’s’ owner at the door and when they have the pizza in hand ………………….

  8. Mel Santa Maria | February 17, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    God bless u both ….

  9. kazeshini | February 17, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    Awww cute doggy my puppy would love her
    Shes lucky to hd found you now I cant wait to get home ima hug my big baby

  10. Mary Thompson | February 17, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    What an incredible young lady. I pray to God for her and her husband and new dog to make the soon Rapture. Ppl like they are Heaven bound. Heaven is made for ppl like that.

  11. Jackie | February 17, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    We need more stories about wonderful human beings like this young lady😇…she has a caring/loving heart❤️

  12. Pandacat 666 | February 17, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    thanks for rescue him. now do us all a favor and POST THE ADDRESS of the animal torturer here online. i am sure there are plenty of people wanna go and “shake” his hand for taking care of his dog so well over the years.

  13. The Proclaimer | February 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Happy Ending

  14. Free Soul | February 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    God Bless You Laura! 🌹🌹🌹

  15. Beatrice Rivera | February 17, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    u are the best…good bless u girl

  16. trosen231 | February 17, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    Change the owner to a tree for a week make small slices on the owners ear and let the bugs give him a taste of his own medicine

  17. Glen Haldane | February 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    I have a friend similar to this except she’ll come back at night and steal the dog. Some sorry humans will “get rid” of the animal if they suspect outsiders investigating them. Don’t wait for the authorities folks, if you KNOW the animal is neglected then take it.

  18. diane mainiero | February 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    You are a wonderful lady..thankyou your kindness will always help u in life xx

  19. al videos | February 17, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    God bless you, that dog loved you!

  20. al videos | February 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    The animal control were douchebags for not doing something sooner.

