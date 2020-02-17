Stranger feeds chained dog for a year I Animalkind

Laura looked after a stranger’s chained up dog for an entire year, feeding her and fighting for her freedom every day until she won. 🐶🙌

Laura was on her way home when she spotted this akita chained to a tree. She began visiting her several times a week to bring treats and love but the visits took a more serious turn when Laura noticed signs of neglect.

