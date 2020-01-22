Stepmom gifted with adoption papers | Humankind

"I didn't birth you; I chose you." What do you give the stepmom who gave you everything? The gift of choosing her, too. 💌
RELATED VIDEO » Nurse takes in patient who needs new heart:
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Wow, they even look alike. Such a beautiful story.
“I’m 18 and an adult now. Adopt me now.”
A wonderful story ❣️ so beautiful 😍