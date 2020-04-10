President Trump says that the federal government is ‘not a shipping clerk’ and calls on governors to do more. Aired on 03/19/2020.
States, Health Care Workers, Private Sector All Cry Out For Leadership From Trump | Deadline | MSNBC
If this is a war, than the doctors and nurses are the soldiers. You are sending them to the front lines without guns (masks) and (tests) ammo!
Well said
Exactly. They dropped the ball when they downplayed the virus save their investment rather than prepare for what was heading our way. Trump = failure.
Cant they just sing onward christian soldiers? The drs can just wrap bandannas around their heads. I wrapped my soiled underwear around my head before going into Walmart today so I know I am safe. Nothing could live through that. Bless the drs and other medical people. They are the soldiers in this war led by the incompetent.
Oh look… he treats the Doctors and Nurses the same way he treats Actual soldiers…
The bible says only a fool praises himself. A wise man let others praise him.
I like this statement …thanks for posting…………
Maybe his Strong, WHITE, Evangelical followers should share that scripture with him.
The Bible also talks about zombies and fantasy. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
So you are saying that the president is a fool just because you choose one saying from the Bible? What about he who is without sin let him cast the first stone?
@Cynthia Kōhler I have found it unwise, and counterproductive to use singular scriptures when trying to argue a point. There is often so much contextual information that is given before and after the stated quote. There is also cultural and historical considerations,as well as the intended audience. During these times, when I am doing my personal Bible Study, I tend to focus on self reflection and how I can be a wise follower and active citizen. I spent the last few days calling and urging others to press for the Relief Act’s passage. Also, I prayed for our leadership, in this case the Senate, to exercise wisdom. I have disagreements with how things are decided for certain, but, it seems that lobbing scriptures at each other is not proving to be the answer either.
How can you look for a leadership from a person that is not a leader
@Christopher Barrett
This is just the beginning. I am sure that Trump will come out of this alive. The military is getting very impatient.
@systematic self organization He is referring to Trump.
systematic self organization Cult45 troll. Smarten up Bucko!
He couldn’t be the leader of a McDonalds. Everything that useless POS touches fails at one point or another. His ties,his steaks,his rediculous University,the MUO,Filing bankruptcy 3X when a deal or hotel went under. And to those “students” who actually took out loans to attend that farce “school”,,no sympathy. An unaccredited “institutuon” and these morons are looking to become the next Trump? Lol They were all right wingers I’m sure. You cant be blue and be that fukn stupid.
Same reason perhaps that people stay with abusive, nasty spouses/partners . . . You hope things somehow change and be better.
“No, I don’t take responsibility. None at all.” —Leadership profile of DJT
Trump doesn’t care for human life he cares more about making money.
@Jennifer Bruner NS NBC nightly News on Thursday night it’s on my Facebook page John price videos.I post the latest news for people who might have missed it on TV our can’t find it on YouTube even though I get it from YouTube.
@Carol Price Thank you. I googled it, and Bloomberg has an article, which says exactly what you said.
@Jennifer Bruner The hospitals should of got extra. They charge tons and could get cheap masks.
@hay woods Yeah that’s what I’m saying. There should be masks, gowns, and gloves in the millions in a warehouse ready to go. They’re going to be used anyway and they wont take up alot of room. No excuse for that. Ventators are another thing. How could you possibly have millions of those sitting around? That’s no ones fault.
@Fly by night Yeah. And hospitals charge like $5000 a night just to stay in a room so they should not be getting free donations of masks or anything. And NYC just spent $4 for 80 cent masks and ordered 500 million.
This administration has zero interest in caring for Americans unless you’re ultra wealthy then you get tax cuts, bailouts, free lunch & a pardon. The 99% could die in the millions & Trump would say it’s not his responsibility because Obama, China or the Democrats did it. If this is winning, I tremble at what losing looks like.
@Rogue Buddha Democrats called the China ban racist!
I for one have gotten fed up with Trump and his supporters all saying “It the Fault Of… Obama, Hillary . Joe Bidden or the Democrats”. None of them were sworn in as President in January 2017. Donald Trump was.
He can not now say “It not his Responsibility” He is the President of the US and has been so for three years. As Americans we must question his actions as President .
The answer “It all someone else fault ” is not a acceptable answer. They were not in office .
Donald Trump was.
@Bud Fudlacker He has ability to order industry to produce certain items instead of others during times of crisis. He still has not done this.
@unclepatrick2 I think he just did.
@Bud Fudlacker That’s a lie.
More like a war time criminal! He has no clue how to be a leader smh
With Donald tDUMP and mike pence in charge with fighting the COVID19, I will not be surprise if we surpass Italy in the number of casualties. Donald tDUMP is more worried about his ELECTABILITY AND THE STOCK MARKET OF HIS RICH FRIENDS.
you are funny!
As long as the incompetent president is alive, more people will die in the United States!
….and his sycophants will continue to sing his praises as the country sinks into the abyss.
@La Vonya Marshall They’re making good money off of this disaster, the longer this clown’s being ‘presidential’ the sooner they can buy stocks in medical equipment production companies abroad.
@Shabby Balls That’s what they do CREATE A DISASTER,CAUSE PANIC, and THEN PROFIT Off of it. That’s the American way!
@La Vonya Marshall – Not the American way, just the Repugnican way.
A golf time president, yes. A war time president, no.
struth😐
It’s funny because its true.
The narcissist-in-chief rates himself 10 out of 10. Had he claimed 9.9 out of 10, it would have proved to the world at least 0.1 point of humility and humbleness was still left intact in the stinking orange corpse, but Nooooooooo…………………………
He’s not even a golf time president bcz his games are always set….cheater
@Spencer Cole , a good point.
The narcissist-in-chief rates himself 10 out of 10. Wohahahahaha !!!!!!!
@ike man , Trump is not sane. He has dementia with narcissistic personality disorder.
@ASeasonedWitch , But he will – once the crisis subsides (who knows when or if), the stable genius will rate himself higher than 10.
@hopydaddy Some people say he’s also showing symptoms of late stage syphilis…
@hopydaddy Even if the reality is bad for him, he will use all the superlatives…faking ” the best ever, tremendous, most ever, no one has done it before except me, etc….”..until ” you know, I can perform miracles now, too, I can wash the Coronavirus away and it’ll disappear.”
@Thorr , If he ever uses the word “tremendous” again, I will feel sick without the virus. To him, lots of things are tremendous – tremendous this, tremendous that…
Trump is a reality TV personality,.who can barely read.
with the reasoning and brain capacity of a 2 year old
@ursula mittmann Trump is functionally illiterate…his Daddy bought his grades from Kindergarten to College……
@claire bigelow Exactly. He never learned properly because he just simply felt he didnt have to. This psychopath was belligerent right out of the womb. He was never the type to be told what to do or how to do it. And if he was, he simply waved it away. He saw how his father treated women and we know trump grossly disrespects women. He was so out of control that his father put him into a military school. He got kicked out after 1 year. He got kicked out of a military school. That says alot. That would also explain the bone spurs. He could have a top chef making him healthy fat free meals day and night, but does he? No because he wont be told what to eat, when, or how. He does his own hair with that boxed color just for men crap. He could let a top stylist do it to where it looks good, but no, he wont be told how to wear his hair. Hes a complete control freak. Hes a real twisted ticket. Always was.
Yet people are still looking at that thing for leadership. . . Better to look to your county, state, city. And meanwhile, stay home and paint your house and all those other jobs we’ve all been putting off for about four years! Cheers
@Fly by night yep…. he is a twisted ticket…. and im SICK of him…. VOTE BLUE !!!!
The united states is a third world country catfishing as a wealthy one.
@Bud Fudlacker By the way, what do you mean by “people will switch to trump”? Switch to trump to see how NOT TO DO ANYTHING?
True just look at California. They won’t clean up their own mess!
@Katrina Lee Mutual destruction if China wishes to try that!
So TRUE !!!!
Partinaire Perfect definition!
Pretty simple, Would someone that rates himself 10/10 and then constantly blames others so that he doesnt look bad seem like a great leader? Let alone a good person… I think not
And Obama starts his presidency with global tour telling world leaders what a terrible country USA is. Then he gives them billions of “cash” foreign aid, with understanding they have to give most of it to SOROS approved NGO’s which will launder the money and send some back to fund DEMRAT political campaign pockets.
@john rod deflect much?
Matt, yeah we need Bernie! Disarm the USA! Control all wealth with taxes! Make the government control all industry! While i have been told that is not fascist, i feel like that is fascism?
@john rod The next President will have to apologize to the world for the last four years of Trump and his Republican administration.
Just like Obama had to apologize for eight years of the Bush administration which included starting a war based on lies, allowing banks to destabilize our financial system, allowing the mortgage companies to create a housing bubble that left millions lose their home.
Yes, the next President will have to have an apology tour to the world fot Trump too!
@john rod Obama has not been President since 2017. That been Donald Trump.
Quit ignoring reality and look at how the man mishandled things.
He had GOP control of both houses of Congress for his first two years .He failed to do any thing with that control other than his Tax Cut for the 1%.
If you could point to any laws that were pasted that promoted conservative values, some of us might consider voting for Trump . But he failed in that regard.
The worst president ever! #liarNcheif
Don’t say that. I was sure G W Bush would take that title. There are enough moronic Americans to elect someone even worse than Trump.
@Fred Reim clearly you are not paying attention. Nigeria reports chloroquine poisonings after Donald Trump touts antimalarial drug as treatment
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/africa/article/3076240/coronavirus-nigeria-reports-chloroquine-poisonings-after-donald
Yet people are still longing for that thing to do something. And the enablers and gop are still butt-kissing it.
War time president + draft dodger = delusional that he’s a ‘hero’.
@Dmitri Fukov I have nothing but respect for Combat Medics and Navy Corpsmen .
I fought in Iraq. My unit under fire and all of a sudden , this Medic come running over , under fire to treat the wounded . He does not wait for the shooting to die down or stop,
There he is. That what I call brave.
@unclepatrick2 thank you for your service.and I do agree with you
He may just earn a medal one day – from Russia or Saudi Arabia maybe ?
@8alot4t you certainly won’t earn a medal unless it’s on CoD
@Dmitri Fukov . A lot of people or their family members, have served during war times and in conflicts, I myself was an army nurse during the Gulf war and still work as a nurse today. We have a right to be disgusted and angry about the lack of leadership and the complete mismanagement at the top of our current government. Lives are at stake and we have a inept President that only cares about being patted on the head and being told how wonderful he is. So if people want to make fun of him to bring some humor into a dire situation, let them…Trump has earned that.
Leadership and Trump should never be used in the same sentence. Its pretty clear Trump has no clue what’s going on.
jason w
*Leadership and. Trump should never be used in the same sentence.
(Fixed it for you 😉).
trump “Everybody for themself!” – that’s what you wanna hear from the commander in chief!
OMG – you’ve summed it up.
He’s. Not. Capable. Of. Leading. This is who he is. Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Conman. Fraud.
@Mark Campbell the *only* person in the government I trust right now on the coronavirus is Dr. Fauci. That’s it.
Justin Shim … I agree…. let him run this , and let Donald, and Mike stay quiet 🤫
I think mentall illness, yes. But dpnt discount the fact that Trump has moral issues too. He is a bad man. He doesnt care and he chooses to live his life this way. Dont blame it all on disorder.
Jorgio Castro precisely!
He’s just a president wanna be . First and foremost in his mind is to enrich himself and his family.,the rest you’re on your own. He announced the malaria drug without even discussing with FDA, it hasn’t been tested with this virus , human lives are at stake.
Wartime president – losing the war.
_’The buck stops with anybody else”_
– Donald Trump
What’s Up In Space?
Sounds like the presidency.
When the Duck quacks – there is no echo.