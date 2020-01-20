Stars on how to foster inclusion in Hollywood | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 20, 2020

 

At the SAG Awards, stars including Jane Lynch weighed in on easy ways Hollywood can improve on diversity and safety.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#SAGAwards #SAG #Diversity #Movies

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "Stars on how to foster inclusion in Hollywood | USA TODAY"

  1. Basic American alex | January 20, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Wut ?

  2. bower Thomas | January 20, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    Why are these dipshits our moral compass again?

  3. MrWillo79 | January 20, 2020 at 4:41 AM | Reply

    Bwahahahaha funk these funks

  4. David Lamphier | January 20, 2020 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    Inclusion should be about hiring the best actor for the job but giving everyone the same fair opportunity to succeed.

    • booboo thefool | January 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM | Reply

      the point is, white actors are constantly being picked for roles while there’s tons of talent that come from all backgrounds that sit in the shadows.

    • REV | January 20, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

      @booboo thefool so if they are being picked over others then that means that person was fit more for the role

  5. LetsBeClear | January 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

    Choosing melinated casting directors for a start, and better tests to get a persons ideas on the table. And diversity among the crew (lighting and sound) is necessary for safety. ((Beating up on straight white men is not the answer btw you shouldn’t need to tear other people down to build yourself up.))

  6. Branden K | January 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

    Forced inclusion is the worst inclusion

  7. Megan Mackowiak | January 20, 2020 at 4:57 AM | Reply

    Who the hell cares what these people think? Why is this “news”? Are we really expected to look to Hollywood of all places for wisdom on how to conduct our lives? Yeah, hard pass ✌️

  8. Tyler Wilson | January 20, 2020 at 5:06 AM | Reply

    Oh please tell me more about how to live Hollywood. The ultimate lifestyle of faithful marriages and supreme morals. Just stop.

    • Sara N. | January 20, 2020 at 5:44 AM | Reply

      I love Jane Seymour but she has been divorced four times.

    • Tyler Wilson | January 20, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

      @Sara N. Yet the media constantly tries to put their values on a pedestal. I will never understand this.

    • Sara N. | January 20, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

      @Tyler Wilson They have always been trash. Like the whole Metoo# nonsense. You know they slept with anybody that could get them work. They can stop with the pearl clutching. We are not buying it.

  9. jason morgan | January 20, 2020 at 5:08 AM | Reply

    H☠llyw☠☠D

  10. Anthony Peutz | January 20, 2020 at 5:09 AM | Reply

    “Safety or inclusion”…what a weird choice of dichotomy. Neither has anything to do with each other. So the question is pretty obvious in what is really being asked which is intellectually insulting.

    Inclusion is a great thing. But as with most things…if you’re being force fed it…you’re not going to like it. Make inclusion simply part of the immersion and let it become normalized. Get more creative in your writing to integrate different cultures, and work your way up from there.

  11. Kwaj | January 20, 2020 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    I like how they ask wealthy Hollywood elites who are surrounded by guards with guns about “safety”.

  12. dave d | January 20, 2020 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    To these scumbags, “inclusion” does not include Conservatives, Christians, or Trump Supporters. I will never give them another dime of my money. *N E V E R*

  13. Mark 433 | January 20, 2020 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    If the fruitcake Dems/Libbies don’t realize just how much trouble their communist party is in – they don’t know nothing!!!

  14. one crying in the wilderness | January 20, 2020 at 5:52 AM | Reply

    The day I listen to a hollywood nitwit instruct me on how to live my life is the day I hope they declare me insane, these people can’t stay out of drug rehab programs, hollywood is nothing but a cesspool with a bunch of maggots in it!

  15. Reuben Handel | January 20, 2020 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    Only one person wins each award so I’m unclear how there can be any diversity.

  16. F3RAL manchild | January 20, 2020 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    Wow… just wow… you guys are really using the term “inclusion.” You really mean “how do we exclude straight white males?” This is very basic deductive reasoning. You might as well just say it… or at the very least look up the word: inclusion and change your rhetoric, So that you are honest one way or another.

    Open your eyes people… your words matter and you are going way too far… i cant wait to hear your “final solution” to “the problem.”

  17. Lynn Gold | January 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM | Reply

    Sounds like a question in a beauty pageant!!!

  18. trosen231 | January 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    Well they teach us how to be included in college tuition scams?

  19. trosen231 | January 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    Will the teachers how to set up a phony hate crime

  20. trosen231 | January 20, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    Will they tell us who they had to bone and how degraded they felt when they became who they are

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.