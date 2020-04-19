House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses being proud of passing three coronavirus-related stimulus packages in a bipartisan way as well as an expected fourth bill, and she calls on the president to implement the Defense Production Act. Aired on 3/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Speaker Pelosi Calls On Trump To Implement Defense Production Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC
This is the opportunity for the US to vamp up manufacturing and stop relying on China to produce, opening more factories to manufacture these most essential goods is a way to bring back more jobs= Made In America
And where are all these workers going to come from? Many Americans don’t work anymore, they play video games.
@Elizabeth notthe queen
Lol@you I was thinking the same – only if China would send it in the same box as the make America great again hats and lace all that s*** with covid-19…. and the church said ay-men
@I’m a Survivor Great idea ! That way they would go to the nay sayers.
drop the crackpipe Marlon
@Kevin McNeil Republicans are also NWO globalist along with trump..Mexico has few cases of coronavirus but here in the U.S. it’s infested with coronavirus
Its not going to end if people don’t stay home.
Logic genius you calling other sheeple while sharing a random YouTube link, that’s rich
Best Quotes from 2020 (so far) from Traitor Trump:
Jan 21: “We have it TOTALLY under control. ”
Jan 30: “We think we have it very much under control.”
Feb 02: “We pretty much shut it down, coming from China.”
Feb 12: “If we test more people then the numbers will go up… I like the numbers where they are.”
Feb 25: “People are getting better, they’re all getting better.”
Feb 26: “And the 15 in a couple of days is gonna be down to close to zero.”
Feb 28: “Coronavirus. This is the New Hoax… You’ll be fine.”
Mar 02: “They’re going to have vaccines very soon.”
Mar 03: “Not only the vaccines, but the therapies. Therapies is sort of another word for cure.”
Mar 04: “We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
March 6: “Anybody right now… that needs a test gets a test… the tests are beautiful.”
Mar 10: “It’s really working out, and a lot of good things are gonna happen.”
Mar 12: “It’s gonna go away.”
Mar 13: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Mar 24: “We have done more testing in eight days than South Korea has done in eight weeks”.
Mar 29: “If coronavirus-related deaths remain under 200,000, we… have done a very good job.”
It’s not going to end if GOD don’t want it to end.if it ends means that sin will continue with no thought about repentance at all.GOD IS IN CHARGE.
People can’t stay home because they live in modern slavery. One paycheck away from homeless. And their bosses treat them all as expendable.a lot of places still open that shouldn’t be.
@Fishing Hey we have a winner over here……..someone who actually knows what’s going on………..this so called pandemic……….is anything but………..
Nothing but pusillanimous trolls, arguing for the position of “ groom of the stool “.
well… i think you just won.
tired of winning yet?
@Flashy Paws Trump awaits your arrival at the Oval in the White House, he is sitting at RESOLUTE already. He wants to give you your winning.
with or without testing, protect yourselves already! the reason why covid 19 is so leathal it’s because of its long asymptomatic period, anybody looking normal may already have it and spreading it already everywhere..just stay home and wear mask when going outside.
@Claude Boily ei whatever man..believe what you must..if i cant make you wear it which is for your own good, then don’t..one thing for sure it is protecting us here in Asia as shown by the stats.
Utha they did report aerosol droplet remain in the air for a few hours so yes it’s basically airborne. That was reported in a news conference. You can walk through it and breath the virus in. If it’s a lie it was reported by Dr F. I watched it myself.
Thebe Bashaleebee I even sanitize the gives before I touch them talking them off.
@Bluedose 15k But your original post said to protect yourself, wear a mask. Wearing a mask doesn’t protect you but it does protect others, as you NOW have stated. If there were enough masks then I would agree with you but health care workers need them more. I have a clear face shield for woodworking that I can use. Too bad we don’t have leadership in the U.S. or we could all be using masks.
@jollyandwaylo face shield is in fact a better choice..face mask can still protect yourself though up to some extent but protect others most from getting the infection from you..but what really spreads the virus are our hands, the fact that we get to touch just about anything and instinctively/unknowingly touch our faces with our contaminated fingers/hands.
Just tell him Obama would never do that.
Warning!
https://youtu.be/7DfYwBbhHEE
Eh b, b,bah bah. Learn how to speak Pelosi you greedy old reptile.
Obama got 850 billion dollars for infrastructure and no one can name one bridge that was built. We sure could use that money now couldn’t we?
Who actually CARES what Obama would or world not do Luke Perry/James Dean whatever the f*** your name is. Obama was hands down the laziest goof off President we ever had, 1000 golf weekends, endless adulation from Hollywood. They are an excellent barometer for what is cheap and worthless
@Andy G Trump guilty of defrauding a charity that was helping VETS and CHILDREN with CANCER. Case-THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK Index number 451130/2018. Trump King of THE GULLIBLE MORONS AND AMERICAS BIGGEST LYING CONMAN. The good news is the virus is going to “MAGICALLY DISAPPEAR” this month.
Once this is done. We need cleaning in our government.
Yes get all Democrats out. Like Nancy Pelosi giving 25 million stimulus dollars to the Kennedy Center that is money we could have fed our families with
Starting with pelosi, And the rest of the scourge vermin progressive left.
@Startrek1965 do you realize that if Trump was not president right now that are boarders would still be open right now Putz?
Agreed
@James W yes, get rid of all Democrats before it’s too late.
When all this is over, I’d like to see a monument to all health care workers lost due to covid 19. It’s frequently a thankless occupation even in normal times, now it can be deadly. Be nice to see in DC or NYC. ( retired nurse)
Mariya Mwaniki good idea bro
All the fortunate people just get away with treating their workers as expendable. Merica
Donald Trump donated his salary to fight the virus, Nancy Pelosi asked for a raise.
This is all you really need to know.
Well if your talking about doctors I’d hardly say they aren’t thanked. Huge money, huge prestige… the guy moving the beds and cleaning the sh*t pans, mopping the floors…yes thankless. Imagine a monument for the cleaner? Be good You Americans need a bit of humbling.
DonkeyDoughnuts no because the only important people are those that the media tell us are special.
Something wicked, this way comes.
@Pat Cavanaugh Yes, nothing has changed since Vincent’s days.
👄Yes…C-19 is just as insidious and scary!
@Rene Curry Would you rather have C-19 or a home invasion by MS-13?
No Sanctuary – Amebix
Her eyes reveal she is cloned.
Testing 1 per million of people not millions of test like we are stupid.
@Daniel Williams people should not be listening to mainstream, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1aFt-k3tQ8
Saying test of 1 per 1,000,000 is 362 test which your facts are false !
@Red Reddington , why so much hate? you are like your idol donald tDUMP.You need to go to a packed church this coming Easter.
@U S – You are one to talk about hate. Why are you fetid demonrats such hypocrites?
MSNBC is lying to you. View websites such as henrymakow(dot)com and thecorbettreport(dot)com
“It all makes perfect sense expressed in dollars and cents, pounds shillings and Pence.” RW
@Snaggle Toothed Uhm. I didn’t mention any albums, only their egos? I loved The Wall at a very dark time in my life. I don’t really listen to it now. To do so for me is some sort of self indulgent depression pitty thing. But sometimes to indulge such emotions for a SHORT period of time can be cathartic. I agree there most productive time was 70’s. But they made some gems there after too. “Learning to fly” is perhaps my favorite 80’s floyd song.
@B0omer96 I know very little about the personalities involved. I had a pal who’d play Radio Kaos on a loop as we’d do way too many mushrooms in the 90’s. It kind of sickened me of hearing him. Catch you even picking them now and it’s like having heroin. Dumb laws.
@Snaggle Toothed Yeah man. It really is sad where we still are with drug laws. Authorities fear mind expanding drugs like shrooms and acid much more than hard drugs.
@B0omer96 We get Liberty Caps every early autumn – specially after a wet, sunny summer, on petey bogland usually used for sheep. I tried others whilst travelling but refused to try Flyagaric. I preferred acid anyway. Real mind opening stuff.
Blame democrats in NY…. They are the ones keeping a stockpile….( aka probably just want it for themselves). https://nypost.com/2020/03/30/cuomo-fires-back-at-trump-over-claim-of-stolen-coronavirus-supplies/ Cuomo says “We’re creating a stockpile,” he said. “For someone to say, ‘Well, the warehouse has equipment in it, you should be using that equipment today,’ that defies the basic concept of planning. Dumb Democrat…. PEOPLE NEED THEM NOW….
Drain the swamp, it’s full of disease carrying mosquitos…
@Ken Richard
Nancy Pelosi is a no good for nothing lowlife that’s angry that Trump is taking away her power and her slush fund gravy trains in making millions alongside her crony Deep State players. Antsy Nancy, ‘the party is over’ there’s a new sheriff in town named Donald J. Trump.
Nancy Pelosi is the first one to go. She is America’s worst nightmare!
rlwebb she sure is!
@alexdapostman No she is mad that he has killed thousands by not acting back in December, when he knew it was coming, but tried to play it off as an all seeing and knowing conman.
@nichelle delaine-rust Only if he has killed off the Democratic party and the American people with his shere stupidity. Trump is to blame for the severe out break we are experiencing.NO ONE BUT TRUMP!
Three things for when people go out to get survival necessities, gloves correct mask and eye protection. Not only for all patients and customers but for all employees and workers..
@BeBop Aloola Simmer down little buddy
@Michael G At least the FECKLESS LEADER has the Highest Ratings on Twitter. Sad
@Harry Seldon Stop down playing the Seriousness of this Catastrophic Disease, your as Deluded ,Delusional an Dangerous as Right Wing Nutt Jobs propaganda pushing a HATEFUL PROPAGANDA. It’s Worse than the Flu .
@BeBop Aloola Are you still crying ? I thought I told you to go away !
Go to work . Or is the Starbucks you work at closed ?
We need people to stay home and universal maskings!
@Tara J. Fitzgerald but it doesn’t matter if China refuses to crack down on the wild animal wet markets which is the source of SARS, Covid 19 and bird flu. I don’t think it’s racist to call for the enforcement of basic hygiene and the senseless slaughter of endangered animals such as pangolins who transfer diseases from bats to humans
Yeah that wont happen
@Open Mic Superstar You do realize someone could’ve simply been bitten by a bat, not necessarily ate it…
make a mask made from saran wrap, and tell Trump to wear it for his and our safety.
Open Mic Superstar and the pandemic H1N1 from 2009 started in the US, I don’t hold every single American citizen accountable for it just because we have pig farms.
Bill or no bill. STILL NO TESTING AVAILABLE #!#!!#
25th AMENDMENT NOW HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE????
At least 200,000. Could have been 2,400,000 if he hadn’t acted quickly. While he was banning travel, Pelosi was encouraging people to attend rallies in Chinatown, and running an impeachment over some Ukraine BS.
25th for what? More like recall or impeach this crazy lady. Read a bill before you scream 25th.
YES. Dear liberals I call upon you now to attempt another coupe. Please bring fourth impeachment charges again and soon! You are accelerating thing at a break neck pace and I thank you!
@B0omer96 Delusional.
sylv nope your delusional ! Pelosi bitched and called RACISM when trump began closing borders early on. But all u idiots forget that? How about Rachel meadow saying the navel hospital ship will NEVER EVER get to nyc On time ? Well that was another lie
SQUIRT BOTTLE… HE IS DOING ALL OF THAT
I GUESS SHE DONT AGREE WITH “MR POOPIE PANTS” !
And the American people want to know why Nancy Pelosi give 25 million dollars of our stimulus money to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. That could have fed our families.
Payoffs?….I wonder who is on the board of the Kennedy Performing Arts center?
@Milton Chavez probably Nancy Pelosi and a bunch of Democrats.
Wait a minute, this is lady who called Trump a racist because he canceled flight from China !!! It’s hilarious that she still enjoys some support from the American People….
Europeans to. but there white, so it doesnt fit the narrative
Waaaaaa, Waaaaaa, Crazy Sheep
Summary
• A pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan, China was first reported to the WHO Country Office in China on 31 December 2019.
• WHO is working 24/7 to analyse data, provide advice, coordinate with partners, help countries prepare, increase supplies and manage expert networks.
• The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020.
• The international community has asked for US$675 million to help protect states with weaker health systems as part of its Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.
• On 11 February 2020, WHO announced a name for the new coronavirus disease: COVID-19.
The good thing about this Virus is that the majority of aholes in Congress are high risk zone….
“Come to Chinatown, people are safe here. Come join us.” (Nancy Pelosi)
Donald Trump donated his salary to fight the virus, Nancy Pelosi asked for a raise.
This is all you really need to know.