House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses being proud of passing three coronavirus-related stimulus packages in a bipartisan way as well as an expected fourth bill, and she calls on the president to implement the Defense Production Act. Aired on 3/31/2020.

Speaker Pelosi Calls On Trump To Implement Defense Production Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC