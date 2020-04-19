Speaker Pelosi Calls On Trump To Implement Defense Production Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC

April 19, 2020

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses being proud of passing three coronavirus-related stimulus packages in a bipartisan way as well as an expected fourth bill, and she calls on the president to implement the Defense Production Act. Aired on 3/31/2020.
93 Comments on "Speaker Pelosi Calls On Trump To Implement Defense Production Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Marlon Cunningham | March 31, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    This is the opportunity for the US to vamp up manufacturing and stop relying on China to produce, opening more factories to manufacture these most essential goods is a way to bring back more jobs= Made In America

    • Toney Stevens | March 31, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      And where are all these workers going to come from? Many Americans don’t work anymore, they play video games.

    • I'm a Survivor | March 31, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Elizabeth notthe queen
      Lol@you I was thinking the same – only if China would send it in the same box as the make America great again hats and lace all that s*** with covid-19…. and the church said ay-men

    • Elizabeth notthe queen | March 31, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @I’m a Survivor Great idea ! That way they would go to the nay sayers.

    • mike s | March 31, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      drop the crackpipe Marlon

    • Tejano the Texan | March 31, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Kevin McNeil Republicans are also NWO globalist along with trump..Mexico has few cases of coronavirus but here in the U.S. it’s infested with coronavirus

  2. Fabricator Factory | March 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Its not going to end if people don’t stay home.

    • Todd Howard | April 1, 2020 at 1:39 AM | Reply

      Logic genius you calling other sheeple while sharing a random YouTube link, that’s rich

    • John Smith | April 1, 2020 at 2:12 AM | Reply

      Best Quotes from 2020 (so far) from Traitor Trump:

      Jan 21: “We have it TOTALLY under control. ”
      Jan 30: “We think we have it very much under control.”
      Feb 02: “We pretty much shut it down, coming from China.”
      Feb 12: “If we test more people then the numbers will go up… I like the numbers where they are.”
      Feb 25: “People are getting better, they’re all getting better.”
      Feb 26: “And the 15 in a couple of days is gonna be down to close to zero.”
      Feb 28: “Coronavirus. This is the New Hoax… You’ll be fine.”
      Mar 02: “They’re going to have vaccines very soon.”
      Mar 03: “Not only the vaccines, but the therapies. Therapies is sort of another word for cure.”
      Mar 04: “We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
      March 6: “Anybody right now… that needs a test gets a test… the tests are beautiful.”
      Mar 10: “It’s really working out, and a lot of good things are gonna happen.”
      Mar 12: “It’s gonna go away.”
      Mar 13: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
      Mar 24: “We have done more testing in eight days than South Korea has done in eight weeks”.
      Mar 29: “If coronavirus-related deaths remain under 200,000, we… have done a very good job.”

    • Anthony Stroman | April 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

      It’s not going to end if GOD don’t want it to end.if it ends means that sin will continue with no thought about repentance at all.GOD IS IN CHARGE.

    • Nanny State NoNo's | April 1, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      People can’t stay home because they live in modern slavery. One paycheck away from homeless. And their bosses treat them all as expendable.a lot of places still open that shouldn’t be.

    • Leekus1953 | April 2, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      @Fishing Hey we have a winner over here……..someone who actually knows what’s going on………..this so called pandemic……….is anything but………..

  3. Fred Baer | March 31, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    Nothing but pusillanimous trolls, arguing for the position of “ groom of the stool “.

  4. Bluedose 15k | March 31, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    with or without testing, protect yourselves already! the reason why covid 19 is so leathal it’s because of its long asymptomatic period, anybody looking normal may already have it and spreading it already everywhere..just stay home and wear mask when going outside.

    • Bluedose 15k | April 1, 2020 at 4:54 AM | Reply

      @Claude Boily ei whatever man..believe what you must..if i cant make you wear it which is for your own good, then don’t..one thing for sure it is protecting us here in Asia as shown by the stats.

    • Still Standing | April 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      Utha they did report aerosol droplet remain in the air for a few hours so yes it’s basically airborne. That was reported in a news conference. You can walk through it and breath the virus in. If it’s a lie it was reported by Dr F. I watched it myself.

    • Still Standing | April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Thebe Bashaleebee I even sanitize the gives before I touch them talking them off.

    • jollyandwaylo | April 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      @Bluedose 15k But your original post said to protect yourself, wear a mask. Wearing a mask doesn’t protect you but it does protect others, as you NOW have stated. If there were enough masks then I would agree with you but health care workers need them more. I have a clear face shield for woodworking that I can use. Too bad we don’t have leadership in the U.S. or we could all be using masks.

    • Bluedose 15k | April 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @jollyandwaylo face shield is in fact a better choice..face mask can still protect yourself though up to some extent but protect others most from getting the infection from you..but what really spreads the virus are our hands, the fact that we get to touch just about anything and instinctively/unknowingly touch our faces with our contaminated fingers/hands.

  5. Eazy Street | March 31, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Just tell him Obama would never do that.

    • mcat2317 | April 2, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

      Eh b, b,bah bah. Learn how to speak Pelosi you greedy old reptile.

    • J. Muller | April 2, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      Obama got 850 billion dollars for infrastructure and no one can name one bridge that was built. We sure could use that money now couldn’t we?

    • Andy G | April 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

      Who actually CARES what Obama would or world not do Luke Perry/James Dean whatever the f*** your name is. Obama was hands down the laziest goof off President we ever had, 1000 golf weekends, endless adulation from Hollywood. They are an excellent barometer for what is cheap and worthless

    • Eazy Street | April 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      @Andy G Trump guilty of defrauding a charity that was helping VETS and CHILDREN with CANCER. Case-THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK Index number 451130/2018. Trump King of THE GULLIBLE MORONS AND AMERICAS BIGGEST LYING CONMAN. The good news is the virus is going to “MAGICALLY DISAPPEAR” this month.

  6. O_opHh Poof | March 31, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Once this is done. We need cleaning in our government.

  7. Mariya Mwaniki | March 31, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    When all this is over, I’d like to see a monument to all health care workers lost due to covid 19. It’s frequently a thankless occupation even in normal times, now it can be deadly. Be nice to see in DC or NYC. ( retired nurse)

    • Tony Zone | April 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      Mariya Mwaniki good idea bro

    • Nanny State NoNo's | April 1, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

      All the fortunate people just get away with treating their workers as expendable. Merica

    • hunk5525 | April 2, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

      Donald Trump donated his salary to fight the virus, Nancy Pelosi asked for a raise.

      This is all you really need to know.

    • The0Matador0 | April 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      Well if your talking about doctors I’d hardly say they aren’t thanked. Huge money, huge prestige… the guy moving the beds and cleaning the sh*t pans, mopping the floors…yes thankless. Imagine a monument for the cleaner? Be good You Americans need a bit of humbling.

    • The0Matador0 | April 3, 2020 at 7:24 AM | Reply

      DonkeyDoughnuts no because the only important people are those that the media tell us are special.

  8. Brian Dull | March 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Something wicked, this way comes.

  9. Rock Smile | March 31, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Testing 1 per million of people not millions of test like we are stupid.

  10. Terry Quesenberry | March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    “It all makes perfect sense expressed in dollars and cents, pounds shillings and Pence.” RW

    • B0omer96 | April 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Snaggle Toothed Uhm. I didn’t mention any albums, only their egos? I loved The Wall at a very dark time in my life. I don’t really listen to it now. To do so for me is some sort of self indulgent depression pitty thing. But sometimes to indulge such emotions for a SHORT period of time can be cathartic. I agree there most productive time was 70’s. But they made some gems there after too. “Learning to fly” is perhaps my favorite 80’s floyd song.

    • Snaggle Toothed | April 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      @B0omer96 I know very little about the personalities involved. I had a pal who’d play Radio Kaos on a loop as we’d do way too many mushrooms in the 90’s. It kind of sickened me of hearing him. Catch you even picking them now and it’s like having heroin. Dumb laws.

    • B0omer96 | April 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @Snaggle Toothed Yeah man. It really is sad where we still are with drug laws. Authorities fear mind expanding drugs like shrooms and acid much more than hard drugs.

    • Snaggle Toothed | April 1, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @B0omer96 We get Liberty Caps every early autumn – specially after a wet, sunny summer, on petey bogland usually used for sheep. I tried others whilst travelling but refused to try Flyagaric. I preferred acid anyway. Real mind opening stuff.

    • Joy Phillips | April 1, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      Blame democrats in NY…. They are the ones keeping a stockpile….( aka probably just want it for themselves). https://nypost.com/2020/03/30/cuomo-fires-back-at-trump-over-claim-of-stolen-coronavirus-supplies/ Cuomo says “We’re creating a stockpile,” he said. “For someone to say, ‘Well, the warehouse has equipment in it, you should be using that equipment today,’ that defies the basic concept of planning. Dumb Democrat…. PEOPLE NEED THEM NOW….

  11. Ken Richard | March 31, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Drain the swamp, it’s full of disease carrying mosquitos…

    • alexdapostman | April 1, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      @Ken Richard
      Nancy Pelosi is a no good for nothing lowlife that’s angry that Trump is taking away her power and her slush fund gravy trains in making millions alongside her crony Deep State players. Antsy Nancy, ‘the party is over’ there’s a new sheriff in town named Donald J. Trump.

    • rlwebb | April 1, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      Nancy Pelosi is the first one to go. She is America’s worst nightmare!

    • alexdapostman | April 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      rlwebb she sure is!

    • James Carter | April 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

      @alexdapostman No she is mad that he has killed thousands by not acting back in December, when he knew it was coming, but tried to play it off as an all seeing and knowing conman.

    • James Carter | April 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      @nichelle delaine-rust Only if he has killed off the Democratic party and the American people with his shere stupidity. Trump is to blame for the severe out break we are experiencing.NO ONE BUT TRUMP!

  12. skyhawk311 | March 31, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Three things for when people go out to get survival necessities, gloves correct mask and eye protection. Not only for all patients and customers but for all employees and workers..

  13. Lawrence L | March 31, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    We need people to stay home and universal maskings!

    • Open Mic Superstar | March 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @Tara J. Fitzgerald but it doesn’t matter if China refuses to crack down on the wild animal wet markets which is the source of SARS, Covid 19 and bird flu. I don’t think it’s racist to call for the enforcement of basic hygiene and the senseless slaughter of endangered animals such as pangolins who transfer diseases from bats to humans

    • Jennifer smith | March 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Yeah that wont happen

    • Jennifer smith | March 31, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Open Mic Superstar You do realize someone could’ve simply been bitten by a bat, not necessarily ate it…

    • Mike | March 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      make a mask made from saran wrap, and tell Trump to wear it for his and our safety.

    • Todd Howard | April 1, 2020 at 2:02 AM | Reply

      Open Mic Superstar and the pandemic H1N1 from 2009 started in the US, I don’t hold every single American citizen accountable for it just because we have pig farms.

  14. carmella larue | March 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Bill or no bill. STILL NO TESTING AVAILABLE #!#!!#
    25th AMENDMENT NOW HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE????

    • mar | April 1, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

      At least 200,000. Could have been 2,400,000 if he hadn’t acted quickly. While he was banning travel, Pelosi was encouraging people to attend rallies in Chinatown, and running an impeachment over some Ukraine BS.

    • Kenny B | April 1, 2020 at 5:11 AM | Reply

      25th for what? More like recall or impeach this crazy lady. Read a bill before you scream 25th.

    • B0omer96 | April 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      YES. Dear liberals I call upon you now to attempt another coupe. Please bring fourth impeachment charges again and soon! You are accelerating thing at a break neck pace and I thank you!

    • sylv | April 1, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @B0omer96 Delusional.

    • Mercedes * | April 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      sylv nope your delusional ! Pelosi bitched and called RACISM when trump began closing borders early on. But all u idiots forget that? How about Rachel meadow saying the navel hospital ship will NEVER EVER get to nyc On time ? Well that was another lie

  15. Gilbert Narley | March 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    SQUIRT BOTTLE… HE IS DOING ALL OF THAT

  16. J. Muller | March 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    And the American people want to know why Nancy Pelosi give 25 million dollars of our stimulus money to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. That could have fed our families.

  17. Ginestra Ginestra | April 1, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Wait a minute, this is lady who called Trump a racist because he canceled flight from China !!! It’s hilarious that she still enjoys some support from the American People….

    • They let you do it | April 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      Europeans to. but there white, so it doesnt fit the narrative

    • BeBop Aloola | April 3, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Waaaaaa, Waaaaaa, Crazy Sheep

    • BeBop Aloola | April 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      Summary

      • A pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan, China was first reported to the WHO Country Office in China on 31 December 2019.

      • WHO is working 24/7 to analyse data, provide advice, coordinate with partners, help countries prepare, increase supplies and manage expert networks.

      • The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020.

      • The international community has asked for US$675 million to help protect states with weaker health systems as part of its Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

      • On 11 February 2020, WHO announced a name for the new coronavirus disease: COVID-19.

  18. CipherBytes | April 1, 2020 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    The good thing about this Virus is that the majority of aholes in Congress are high risk zone….

  19. KARIM MERNIZ | April 1, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    “Come to Chinatown, people are safe here. Come join us.” (Nancy Pelosi)

  20. hunk5525 | April 2, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump donated his salary to fight the virus, Nancy Pelosi asked for a raise.

    This is all you really need to know.

