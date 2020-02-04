SOTU surprise moment: Rush Limbaugh presented with Medal of Freedom by first lady | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 4, 2020

 

President Donald Trump asked the First Lady to bestow Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award at the State of the Union.

4 Comments

  1. David Ellis | February 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    I am glad Rush has cancer & disgusted by him getting a Presidential 🏅. He is despicable.

  2. Bo Rood | February 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Disgusting Dems can’t even applaud a dying man. What trash they are.

    • qarohc | February 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      I remember him pushing cigars back in the day he’s contributed to other people’s deaths.

      And I remember him pushing for harsher drug arrests until he got caught.

      I don’t wish cancer on anyone but this man is and was a cancer to our republic.

