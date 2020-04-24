Solomon breaks down Saskatchewan’s plan to reopen economy

TOPICS:

April 24, 2020

 

Evan Solomon breaks down the plan laid out by Saskatchewan officials to slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions

6 Comments on "Solomon breaks down Saskatchewan’s plan to reopen economy"

  1. Buck Nasty | April 23, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    37 million in Canada and 2100 deaths,,do the Math.

  2. Kim Novak | April 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Need to start somewhere at some time. Sask is ready to “dip the toe” responsibly.

  3. rafequle alam | April 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    We love Saskatchewan. Thank you to Saskatchewan government. When would Ontario open?

  4. Amanda E | April 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    What’s Saskatchewan testing rate?

  5. GSMs Crazy Canuck | April 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Take a look at places that never did a shut down. Cases are reducing naturally like every flu ever.

