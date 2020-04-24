Solomon breaks down Saskatchewan’s plan to reopen economy

Evan Solomon breaks down the plan laid out by Saskatchewan officials to slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions
37 million in Canada and 2100 deaths,,do the Math.
Not to be rudely technical but we’re actually almost at 38 million
Need to start somewhere at some time. Sask is ready to “dip the toe” responsibly.
We love Saskatchewan. Thank you to Saskatchewan government. When would Ontario open?
What’s Saskatchewan testing rate?
Take a look at places that never did a shut down. Cases are reducing naturally like every flu ever.