February 25, 2020

 

"I've never seen my dad react like that." Soldier Tyler found a way to be by his father's side as he faces the toughest battle of his life. 💪
16 Comments on "Soldier returns home for dad’s surgery | Militarykind"

  1. kpop_ sunshine | February 25, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    😢

  2. Hey GUY! | February 25, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    People who serve in the military dont get extra points in my opinion. I don’t care what you think. They are out committing war crimes killing farmers with sticks and plow. These soldiers always throw out “Im served my country” yeah big deal. Teacher, Doctors, the garbage man serves his country too.

    • Bass Mekanik | February 25, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      Your just a pathetic man who is filled with hate. You were probably bullied as a child. Sorry. Doctors and garbage men dont put themselves in harm’s way. Your ignorance is bliss for you. Your the guy that would bow to the tyrant. Your weak. It shows in your comment.

    • Adam Bedard | February 25, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      And people like him are the reason why you can be the sad person you are

    • K B | February 25, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      & how nice for you that you have the freedom to share your uneducated ignorance online because of the men & women you just disparaged.

    • Bass Mekanik | February 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      I bet this guy is part of ANTIFA. communist bum…

    • no lackin | February 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      They put their life on the line so you can stay home all day eat icecream and watch gay porn…you should give them all the xtra points you can

  3. Anthony Delorme | February 25, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Ironic that Gus Johnson posted a parody of these types of videos today as well

  4. Danny Sullivan Music | February 25, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Piano ✔ Person in Military Uniform ✔ Subtitles ✔ Crying ✔ News organization profiting off emotions ✔

  5. J.Alaia | February 25, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Beautiful bond ❤️

  6. High life | February 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    God be with your dad bro…Thanks for your service Soldier…

  7. Geralt Rivia | February 25, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    God bless America

  8. Daddyo Abdul | February 25, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    😭

  9. Demarcus Hale | February 25, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to that father i once hand cancer a few years back as well!

  10. Janet Dungan | February 25, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    How’s your dad doing? I’m so glad you could be there for him.

