Soldier returns home for dad’s surgery | Militarykind

"I've never seen my dad react like that." Soldier Tyler found a way to be by his father's side as he faces the toughest battle of his life. 💪
RELATED VIDEO » Army Sergeant surprises his kids:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
😢
People who serve in the military dont get extra points in my opinion. I don’t care what you think. They are out committing war crimes killing farmers with sticks and plow. These soldiers always throw out “Im served my country” yeah big deal. Teacher, Doctors, the garbage man serves his country too.
Your just a pathetic man who is filled with hate. You were probably bullied as a child. Sorry. Doctors and garbage men dont put themselves in harm’s way. Your ignorance is bliss for you. Your the guy that would bow to the tyrant. Your weak. It shows in your comment.
And people like him are the reason why you can be the sad person you are
& how nice for you that you have the freedom to share your uneducated ignorance online because of the men & women you just disparaged.
I bet this guy is part of ANTIFA. communist bum…
They put their life on the line so you can stay home all day eat icecream and watch gay porn…you should give them all the xtra points you can
Ironic that Gus Johnson posted a parody of these types of videos today as well
Piano ✔ Person in Military Uniform ✔ Subtitles ✔ Crying ✔ News organization profiting off emotions ✔
Beautiful bond ❤️
God be with your dad bro…Thanks for your service Soldier…
God bless America
😭
My heart goes out to that father i once hand cancer a few years back as well!
Stay in your moms basement fool
How’s your dad doing? I’m so glad you could be there for him.