Soldier returns home for dad’s surgery | Militarykind

"I've never seen my dad react like that." Soldier Tyler found a way to be by his father's side as he faces the toughest battle of his life. 💪

RELATED VIDEO » Army Sergeant surprises his kids:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: