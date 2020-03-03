SNL: Mike Pence, Democrats tackle coronavirus | USA TODAY

Mike Pence, Democratic candidates take on coronavirus in 'SNL' cold open.

Democratic candidates for president took over a press conference held by Vice President Mike Pence on the coronavirus in the cold open for "Saturday Night Live."

#snl #snlcoronavirus #snltrump