‘SNL’ has witnesses in ‘Judge Mathis’ trial | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 2, 2020

 

'Saturday Night Live' allows witnesses in impeachment trial 'you wish had happened'

"Saturday Night Live" gave viewers "The (Trump Impeachment) Trial You Wished Had Happened" in their own version led by Judge Greg Mathis of Court TV.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "‘SNL’ has witnesses in ‘Judge Mathis’ trial | USA TODAY"

  2. BuSh_BUDDIE Z | February 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    First

  4. All video | February 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    Hello

  5. Aero Zaxton | February 2, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    My bday today

  6. Arkaider | February 2, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    First

  7. Bob Loblaw | February 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Priceless! Hard to say which trial was more of a “joke”.

  8. Rusty Buckets | February 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Who

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.