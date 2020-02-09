SNL: Bernie fixes Iowa caucus at deli counter | USA TODAY

Larry David's Bernie Sanders can fix the Iowa caucus with a trip to the deli counter.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#SNL #LarryDavid #SaturdayNightLive #JustinBieber