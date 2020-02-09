SNL: Bernie fixes Iowa caucus at deli counter | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 9, 2020

 

Larry David's Bernie Sanders can fix the Iowa caucus with a trip to the deli counter.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#SNL #LarryDavid #SaturdayNightLive #JustinBieber

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

18 Comments on "SNL: Bernie fixes Iowa caucus at deli counter | USA TODAY"

  1. Sweetie Crafty Roblox | February 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    I’m here

  2. Виталька | February 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Первый

  3. Twisting Dervole | February 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Iconic

  4. Young Doris | February 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    😂😂

  5. Justin | February 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    SNL is not funny

  6. Trap Town NCS | February 9, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Keep it up! Looking forward for more videos from you, don’t stop! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  7. Kevin | February 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Seeing Larry David as Bernie sitting in the Oval Office is gonna be pretty hilarious.

  8. Bob Marley | February 9, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Love the fake laugh tracks.

  9. Doran Vee | February 9, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    *After the debate, they all made a unified video, of all democrats crying, kicking, screaming, having meltdowns, and Bernie running into traffic screaming, “somebody just kill me!!!”*

  10. Slowbro | February 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.