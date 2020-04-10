Jobless claims have reached the highest number since 2017. Former Secretary of Labor for the Clinton Administration, Robert Reich, joins Katy Tur to discuss what this means for the future. Aired on 03/19/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Small Businesses Feeling Brunt Of Coronavirus Crisis | Katy Tur | MSNBC