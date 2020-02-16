MSNBC's Ali Velshi explains how oil and gas companies get away with blaming consumers for climate change.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Slick Lobby: Velshi On How Fossil Fuel Is Buying Your Vote | MSNBC
Not buying my vote. Since 1974 I have been convinced that the government needed to control all the energy production in the US. That this and healthcare and other basic fundamental services (internet etc) have not been protected from the corruption of private business I find very disappointing. And I am not a socialist (hint: either is Bernie). Wanting a handful of government run services is not socialism.
and a whole business branch has been born from the art of avoiding to pay its own share of taxes, someone like facebook pays only 0.03% taxes
It may not be socialism but it is nationalism
Government regulation is not Socialism. Subsidizing fossil fuel companies is CORPORATE Socialism.
A Governments job is to provide the infrastructure, schools, hospitals, houses, roads, essential services. We pay taxes, the government uses those to pay the workers, the money goes around . That’s not socialism or nationalisms. It’s common sense. Corporations don’t care about people.
#SAYNOTOMIKE2020 !
Definitely!
Republicans have created an America of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations. We the people, have been officially replaced by Citizens United, a ruling placed on us by Republicans, which is designed to rule over us.
Republican campaign finance reports, which are, available to the public, show connections between a group of wealthy donors with ties to Russia and their political contributions to Trump and a number of top Republican leaders. And thanks to changes in campaign finance laws, the political contributions are legal. Bottom line, our campaign finance laws are now a threat to our country.
Len Blavatnik, is a dual U.S.-U.K. citizen and one of the largest donors to GOP political action committees in the 2015-16 election cycle. Blavatnik’s family emigrated to the U.S. in the late ’70s from the the Soviet Union and he returned to Russia when the Soviet Union began to collapse in the late ’80s.
In 2015-16, Blavatnik’s political contributions soared as he pumped $6.35 million into GOP political action committees, with millions of dollars going to top Republican leaders including Moscow Mitch, Rubio and Lindsey “Two-faced” Graham.
Oleg Deripaska is said to be one of Putin’s favorite oligarchs, and he is founder and majority shareholder of Russia’s Rusal, the second-largest aluminum company in the world. Blavatnik holds a stake in Rusal with a business partner.
We already know that Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, began collecting $10 million a year in 2006 from Oleg Deripaska to advance Putin’s interests with Western governments. Deripaska’s name turned up again in an email handed over to Mueller’s team by Manafort’s attorneys. In the email dated July 7, 2016, just two weeks before Trump accepted the Republican nomination, Manafort asked an overseas intermediary to pass a message on to Deripaska: “If he Deripaska needs private briefings, tell him we can accommodate.”
Moscow Mitch knew from receiving intelligence briefings in 2016 that our electoral process was under attack by the Russians. Two weeks after the Dept of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement in October 2016 that the Russian government had directed the effort to interfere in our electoral process, Moscow Mitch’s PAC accepted a $1 million donation from Blavatnik’s AI-Altep Holdings. The PAC took another $1 million from Blavatnik’s AI-Altep Holdings on March 30, 2017, just 10 days after former Comey publicly testified before the House Intelligence Committee about Russia’s interference in the election.
The contributions are legal because the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling, Citizens United, allowed American corporations to give unlimited amounts of money to PACs, regardless of how they make their money, where they make their money, or with whom they make their money.
The man who led the winning fight for Citizens United was David Bossie, president of the conservative non-profit since 2001. Bossie served as Trump’s deputy campaign chairman.
The Super PAC, Make America Number 1, is funded by Trump’s largest donor, Robert Mercer. His Renaissance Technologies hedge fund donated $15.5 million to the PAC.
Mercer’s daughter, Rebekah, assumed control of Make America Number 1 in September 2016 and is now tainted by her role in the communications between Wikileaks and Cambridge Analytica, the firm that Jared Kushner, hired for $5.9 million to handle the digital portion of the Trump campaign…
Citizens United must be overturned. It represents the biggest crime ever perpetrated on the American people. It was created by republicans and powerful corporations, for the sole purpose of finally controlling our government for their own financial gains, all while undermining the will of the people..
@d tk Still a Republican idea. Not an all DEMOCRATS fault because Clinton signed it. Pushed by the right
Um, dumb comment since dems have their fair share in the piece of corporate pies..
It’s not just Republicans. Those “moderate” Democrats the media loves to talk about are just as guilty.
WE THE PEOPLE NOT WE THE CORPORATIONS
Lol no long before either party existed America was designed to have free markets.
Now today yes republicans are by default conservative and fighting to conserve the contintiom , economy and way of life that led America to such success.
It is these companies that R&d all scientific advancement and major tech solutions. The industry are the ones financing solutions.
You handy Cap and regulate all it does is put more money into the gov pockets that money doesn’t trickle down not does it help improve or advance science.besides we all lose our jobs and that leads to more welfare that the gov will not pay us.
Dems would love you to sacrifice. They are puppet of the elitist one works order mentality. They want big gov over taxation and intervening into every aspect of life.
It’s not your grandpa’s dem party anymore.
“One day, we’ll be able to get all of our energy needs from renewable sources.” – America
“Over our cold dead body, you will!” – Oil lobby
“yes…if necessary”- The world
Well all these wind turbine blades going up and down I10 in Texas must be contributing to alternative energy. With more demand to accommodate additional electronic devices and hundreds of families moving to the great state of Texas every day, we need as many sources of energy as possible.
Ali – good points on the climate – it has never been clearer – the culmination of at least 40 years of lobbying by all the oligarchs in the US, and their companies has swung the balance of power first established by F.D.R. It is time to swing it back. In fact, you can argue that F.D.R. was more socialist than the popular Bernie Sanders. As pointed out in a comment below, it’s time for the working class to take back the government …. the rampant capitalism needs to be tamed to ensure everyone can eat, have a job, and have a reasonable life working at something. Even selling peanuts. (worked for Carter).
Bernie needs to stop saying Democratic Socialist and change it to Social Democrate. That would go some way to assuring Chris Matthews and his ilk that he is not going to be gunned down in Central Park by “certain people” who would be cheering!
FDR is a socialist and it is the last thing America needs
I can’t believe this is coming from MSNBC.
wait for the NUCLEAR talkie talkies, that’s the real test for MSNBC, owned by General Electric
The thing is though, that getting off fossil fuels is actually more difficult than not eating beef and not using plastic straws. Because where the latter is achieved through consumer exercising their freedom, the former requires large scale changes to the entire energy sector and other industries, to say nothing of the fact that with the current level of energy consumption replacing fossil fuels is a huge task that is going to take a long time to achieve.
Adding: Ever notice there’s never a shortage of money for war or bank bailouts? Do that with moving to EVs and backing it with installing solar and battery storage. I’ve done this already at my house, but make it possible for many more people to do it.
@Michael Gibb So…. Get started.
@Steve Withers You’re missing the point. Getting everyone off fossil fuels cannot be done by consumer choice alone. It also requires massive change at the level of industry, beyond what the consumer can affect with their choices. So telling me to get started is to misunderstand what it is I’m saying.
@Michael Gibb Maybe you weren’t paying attention to what I just said. The vast majority of emissions the average American is responsible for are _personal!_ The incidental component is relatively small. It’s important to address it, and I agree it won’t be addressed without some sort of regulation, but the vast majority of emissions can be eliminated just by individuals making fairly simple changes to the way they live.
@asher scott The first part is true, but your numbers are bad. Look at the 2nd chart:
http://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/global-greenhouse-gas-emissions-data
That incidental stuff is 20% of the total, maybe 30% if you count “other”. The vast majority of it is zooming around in silly dinoburners and electrical production. That’s relatively easy for individuals to fix. I would even suggest that the grid itself is a good thing, not a bad thing. It’s a way to buy and sell green energy that you produce at home. This makes the whole thing more efficient.
Antartica ‘s temperature recorded this month at 20 deg Celsius. The snow is scant and the penguin are panting in the heat.
For you Americans, that is 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
And the Arctic is getting colder. The Earth moves u know, such stupidity…
Our government is bought and paid for by these big corporations , they give them gov contracts , deregulate and give them billions in tax cuts .
Sanders 2020
I wonder how many Bernie Bros realise in exchange for substandard healthcare they will pay a meat tax, need a new electric vehicle with a battery life, pay double-triple for electricity and pay 2-3x more at the grocery store, pay a flight tax, pay 2x more income tax.
I honestly think most are just dumb and are actually not willing to do this…
The $97trillion spending plan will also destroy the USD by crippling the country in debt.
Also Bernie flying around in private jets and saying he has important things to do is just condescending to peasants who also feel their life is important…
@What The bot
@Anthony T. – Russia would love Bernie to cripple the US economy and crush the USD, why would a ‘Russian bot’ Go against him?
Bernie had his honeymoon in the USSR, who does that?
Wow…MSNBC with the curve ball….finally starting to report on things important to American’s and not just corporations that buy adds.
Ali thank you I’m so glad to hear somebody to talk about fossil fuels and what it’s doing today hour our world until we get big money Alabama politics these big oil companies and you know the ones that’s doing this it’s all about greed how much money do one person need is sad all these lobbies all these senators and all they’re so greedy
Melvin, if you are going to dictate your comments, please add basic punctuation, (a capital letter at the beginning of a sentence, and a period at the end) so that we can understand what you are saying instead of one long ” indecipherable “run on” sentence! (That is the correct grammatical name for what you have written.)
@Shelora Fitzgerald wait I can tell Who You Are do you wear the white Hood do you wet a Nazi symbol on your sleeve well whatever you are somewhere down the line you just don’t like the truth so you just talk about things like punctuation send capital letter saying what you’re not really talking about the real problem so guess what get a life
Bernie 2020
MSNBC needs to do a lot more pieces like this, and start by putting them on Morning Joe.
bellamoon they could try telling us the truth sometime too!
really very well explained intelligently we have to make it clear to people that the children of the future will live in the dirt corrupt politics system Russia Mitch
Finally! Thank you Ali!
This is where Bernie Sanders steps in! BERNIE2020 – you heard the man..Vote!
Sanders 2020
To think we even give these companies subsidies
Thank you for having your eyes on the prize.
Fossil fuels are used in the manufacturing of everything..including all the so called “environmentally friendly, ” stuff
Finally a piece on something that needs to be discussed. Shocking that it is MSNBC