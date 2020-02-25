Silence Breakers react to Harvey Weinstein guilty verdict | USA TODAY

A group of women known as the Silence Breakers who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault or misconduct react to his guilty verdict.

The Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes split verdict – guilty of rape and sexual assault, not guilty of the most serious predatory charges – raises immediate questions about what effect it will have on the #MeToo movement, on Hollywood and the entertainment industry in particular, and on the prosecution of sex crimes in general across the United States.

