Siblings secretly fly to Japan to surprise soldier brother | Militarykind

"I've never seen him cry or weep that way." This soldier let out an uncontrollable cry when his siblings surprised him at the airport.

RELATED VIDEO » Penguins help sailor propose:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: