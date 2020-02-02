Siblings secretly fly to Japan to surprise soldier brother | Militarykind

February 2, 2020

 

"I've never seen him cry or weep that way." This soldier let out an uncontrollable cry when his siblings surprised him at the airport.
9 Comments on "Siblings secretly fly to Japan to surprise soldier brother | Militarykind"

  1. Christopher Gurganus | February 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Hey there😎🤓Most Beautiful Military kind Brothers in Love kind > it really made meself cryin’ @ this whole Beautiful video 👍☮️💘☮️✌️Wish you both BEST OF LUCK in ur future ahead👍👍👍💘💘☮️☮️💚💚

  2. * Memes* | February 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Woah! 22 minutes ago? I’m early tho❤️

  3. penny potz | February 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Family ❤ Love 😇

  4. Justin | February 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Brave, especially with coronavirus going around.

  5. Edward Smith | February 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Adorable!

  6. Johnson Family Vids & Vlogs | February 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Thanks for your service Buddy.

  7. francisco vizuete cevallos | February 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    USA TODAY is now usa today.
    A mere deep state puppetry.

  8. Deborah Langley | February 2, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Awwww he missed you all so much! Sweet family! Thank you for your service Alexander!

  9. helicopter drill sergeant Mommy Case | February 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    I wish I could do that for my son he hasn’t been able to come home and I haven’t been able to visitand he’s been out of the country and now he just finally got back into the country and I still can’t go see him 😭💔 I hope very soon I’ll be able to hug my boy like that

