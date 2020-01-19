Multiple police officers have been shot dead in Honolulu, Hawaii. Authorities were responding to reports of a stabbing at a residence when the shooting occurred. Fire crews are also on the scene battling a fire at the same address.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Shooting In Hawaii Leaves Multiple Officers Dead | MSNBC