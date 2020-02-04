Shocked Nana screams when her soldier walks through the door | Militarykind

TOPICS:

February 4, 2020

 

Annalee's grandma was so excited to see her home from the Army, she literally dropped everything. 💕
RELATED VIDEO » Siblings secretly fly to Japan to surprise soldier:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

3 Comments on "Shocked Nana screams when her soldier walks through the door | Militarykind"

  1. Nicki life:vlogs | February 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    God bless your Family💯💯🙏😭🤗

  2. Kathy Edwards | February 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Somebody put water in my 👀 Praying for NaNa..

  3. Kazuma | February 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    All grandmas must be protected at all cost

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.