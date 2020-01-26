Sheriff Department addresses death of Kobe Bryant in helicopter crash | USA TODAY

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department addresses the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, one of basketball’s greatest players and masterful scorers of all-time, was among five people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years old.
Rest up Mamba ❤️💪🏽
Absolutely horrible tragedy…our prayers go out to all the families who lost loved ones…🙏😥
I know his wife heart dropped once she seen that on tmz mess so sad
Those people are scum. You shouldn’t hear about your family dying on television or Facebook
TMZ not rite no comment.
RIP Kobe Bryant, A Legend Passed away today…
1:26 damn🤦🏻
Live ur life and enjoy it cuz u dont know when God’s gonna take u in😔R.I.P Kobe
We lost a good one😣
The woman’s announcement at the end, could have been somber. Instead it sounded like an announcement at a Luncheon 😢
sandra patroske barlow lol 😂 relax he’s not the pope
https://youtu.be/uHPaXcy4Rlg
My fiance called me to tell me he passed away, but I really, really hoped it was fake. What a sad day.
Rip Kobe
RIP Kobe man. Now I gotta make it if I yell “KOBE” and throw something in the trash can
Wtf we keep losing people cameron boyce,juice wrld,ect
If my husband died I would in agony. If my little girl and my husband died I would feel dead right along with them…😥💔😥
Jesus I can not….can’t even imagine. 💔R💔I💔P💔
Such a painful reminder that life is fragile, but you still live it like it’s unbreakable. That’s what Kobe did. #mambaforever
yawn
😢
That is a damn shame and I feel bad for his family but do you know did you really have to go flying a helicopter to go to a game in the first place? Couldn’t you just drive like the rest of the world?
Am I the only one who feel as if it was a inside job?
So sad. God bless his family. What a terrible time for us. We love you!