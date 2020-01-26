Sheriff Department addresses death of Kobe Bryant in helicopter crash | USA TODAY

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department addresses the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, one of basketball’s greatest players and masterful scorers of all-time, was among five people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years old.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.