Sheriff Department addresses death of Kobe Bryant in helicopter crash | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 26, 2020

 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department addresses the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, one of basketball’s greatest players and masterful scorers of all-time, was among five people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years old.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

22 Comments on "Sheriff Department addresses death of Kobe Bryant in helicopter crash | USA TODAY"

  1. Sasuke Uchiha | January 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Rest up Mamba ❤️💪🏽

  2. Kathryn Johnson | January 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Absolutely horrible tragedy…our prayers go out to all the families who lost loved ones…🙏😥

  3. Malcilra Eure | January 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    I know his wife heart dropped once she seen that on tmz mess so sad

  4. Jean Pierre Desir | January 26, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    RIP Kobe Bryant, A Legend Passed away today…

  5. Nunya Business | January 26, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    1:26 damn🤦🏻

  6. akolilo | January 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Live ur life and enjoy it cuz u dont know when God’s gonna take u in😔R.I.P Kobe
    We lost a good one😣

  7. sandra patroske barlow | January 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    The woman’s announcement at the end, could have been somber. Instead it sounded like an announcement at a Luncheon 😢

  9. Joey Streegan | January 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    My fiance called me to tell me he passed away, but I really, really hoped it was fake. What a sad day.

  10. Ozayn Omar | January 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Rip Kobe

  11. Rashad Smith | January 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    RIP Kobe man. Now I gotta make it if I yell “KOBE” and throw something in the trash can

  12. Swirl | January 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Wtf we keep losing people cameron boyce,juice wrld,ect

  13. Megan Conn | January 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    If my husband died I would in agony. If my little girl and my husband died I would feel dead right along with them…😥💔😥
    Jesus I can not….can’t even imagine. 💔R💔I💔P💔

  14. Running Into Myself | January 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Such a painful reminder that life is fragile, but you still live it like it’s unbreakable. That’s what Kobe did. #mambaforever

  15. floyd fletcher | January 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    yawn

  16. Jynxi-Maru The Pekingese | January 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    😢

  17. Voice of truth | January 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    That is a damn shame and I feel bad for his family but do you know did you really have to go flying a helicopter to go to a game in the first place? Couldn’t you just drive like the rest of the world?

  18. Malik Global | January 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Am I the only one who feel as if it was a inside job?

  19. Paul Docter | January 26, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    So sad. God bless his family. What a terrible time for us. We love you!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.