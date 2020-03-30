Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, talks with Rachel Maddow about the effectiveness of social distancing, shelter-in-place, and other policies to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Aired on 03/16/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Shelter-In-Place Starts In S.F. But Could Become Nation Policy | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC