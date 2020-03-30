Shelter-In-Place Starts In S.F. But Could Become Nation Policy | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, talks with Rachel Maddow about the effectiveness of social distancing, shelter-in-place, and other policies to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Aired on 03/16/2020.
I know so many trumplicans that are still acting like like everything is ok.
Great time to write about so many topics and steer clear of careless dolts
@Northern Do you mean the violence that Trump supported at his rallies when he was campaigning or the violence by the White Suprecemists at Charlottesville that Donald Trump refused to denounce? Trump even offered to pay the legal fees for anyone who got in trouble at his rallies for beating up Trump opponents!
@Chuong Nguyen dickhead
@Rick Ammon No I mean ANTIFA and the other violent leftist mobs. Now that the virus is hitting their leftist sanctuary cities, they will turn on everyone. Glad I am not there, leftist policies have turned San Francisco and LA into third world city states
Trump did denounce the violence, Bernie Sanders has never denounced ANTIFA
Rick Ammon freedom is the antithesis of your democrat policies. Stop the government from controlling what I do.
@Northern Are you trying to lie to us or are you just lying to yourself? Trump NEVER denounced the violence at Charlottesville. Trump said, there are good people on both sides! It was Donald Trump who suggested and encouraged violence at his rallies! Donald Trump’s constant unfounded attacks on the Democrats is unAmerican! Donald Trump does not want to be held accountable and he attacks anyone who has the courage to speak the truth and hold him accountable. As American citizens, we have the right and the responsibility to hold our elected representatives accountable for their actions, inactions, and their behavior and that includes holding the president accountable. I remember Donald Trump’s constant Twitter rants against President Obama. Donald Trump had zero issues with calling out President Obama but when a reporter asks him a question he doesn’t like he calls the question nasty and often makes personal attacks against the reporter. Donald Trump went on the Fox News Sean Hannity show and lied about the mortality rate of the Coronavirus and said it was his hunch as if he could pretend that by calling it a hunch that he wasn’t actually lying about the data. When the president of the United States publically lies about very important matters and places his personal and political needs above the needs of the country he is unAmerican and unfit to hold office!
The American people need the truth and the real facts to be able to look after themselves and their families and our government is failing to properly educate all Americans on the danger to loss of life. The problem is that Donald Trump has repeatedly told his supporters to not believe anything they read, to not believe what they hear, to only listen to him, to get their news from Fox News, and that the press is the enemy of the people. Donald Trump knows all too well that many of his supporters believe him and will listen to what he says and will follow his advice. Donald Trump went on the Sean Hannity show and spread misinformation and propaganda which has put a large percentage of Americans at risk. Here is an excerpt from an article printed in the Independent, a UK publication.
Donald Trump has denied the official global death rate for coronavirus reported by health experts because he has a “hunch” it is lower.
The president described the 3.4 percent global death rate given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday as a “false number” in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and gave medical advice which contradicted his public health experts.
Mr. Trump suggested there could be hundreds of thousands of people who would recover from the virus “just by sitting around” and suggested some people would be able to go to work even if they are infected. When asked by Mr. Hannity about the death rate, Mr. Trump said: “I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number.
“Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this and it’s very mild, they’ll get better very rapidly.” He added: “They don’t even see a doctor, they don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people…” “Personally, I’d say the number is way under 1 percent.” Donald Trump went on to call the very deadly Coronavirus the Corona flu and equate the Coronavirus with seasonal flu in his attempt to downplay the dangerousness of the Coronavirus to our nation and to our citizens. Donald Trump blatantly lies to the American people, spreads misinformation and outright propaganda and then wonders why the Democrats call him out for his unAmerican behavior!
Many more Americans are dying because Donald Trump failed to act when the time was of the essence! Because of Donald Trump’s lies, 6,439 people in the U.S. have become infected with the disease that Donald Trump called the Corona Flu and insisted the mortality rate was less than 1% and 109 people in America have died from this disease that Donald Trump insisted was no worse than the seasonal flu! Donald Trump was irresponsible, reckless and unAmerican in his public assertions that the deadly Coronavirus was no worse than the common flu!
The mortality rate of the seasonal flu is .1%. The current worldwide mortality rate of the Corona Flu, as Donald Trump called it is 4.019% which is 40.19 times more deadly than the seasonal flu! The question every American should be asking is, did Donald Trump’s public claim as the president of the United States that he had a hunch that the Coronavirus is no worse than the common flu rise to the legal definition of reckless endangerment? Donald Trump, it is my personal opinion that your actions and behavior did rise to the level of reckless endangerment and that you are unAmerican and not fit to hold the office of president of the United States!
Somebody had to take the first step. I hope the rest of the nation follows. It’s the only way.
Well said
We are not there yet, but check out dewine (the governor of ohio) and what hes done. He is taking this so seriously. Hes getting a lot of backlash, but he has proven to me he cares a lot about us ohioans.
He tried setting some limits, people didnt listen, so he shut down bars and restaurants the next day. He filed a lawsuit today to delay our primary election, the judge denied it, but the health advisor said nope polling will be closed.
Im honestly lucky hes one of the ones taking it really seriously. I didn’t like him before this, but he’s proven to me that despite our different views, hes trying so hard to keep us safe while hes in basically uncharted territory and its all happening so fast.
Hope everyone reading this is safe and doing well! Im thinking of any praying for everyone.
With half a million or more homeless that won’t be possible
No person should follow any example set in San Francisco.
@Charles Bickel Oh, that example isn’t meant for you and other Trump supporters. What you should do is carry on like normal, take your family out to eat like Devin Nunes said, hug your kids and your elderly relatives as much as possible, and the most important thing is to attend as many huge Trump rallies as possible. The example in San Francisco is just for the rest of us.
Oh, actual realistic practical medical advice! How rare to hear right now.
RACHEL I am sending love from SF. I was on the 14 going down this morning going down Mission st. It kind of made me gasp. A real ghost town feel. No one on the sidewalks selling anything. It was scary
I H no drug dealers?
love from Michigan
@guadalupe torres Thank you! Same here from SF Guadalupe!
I used to live in San Francisco, I love the city, take care all of you…
how will people pay their mortgages, cars, utitlites, etc….? Without a FEDERAL emergency law halting all debts for the duration of the crisis, this will only insure people will become homeless.
@Flintlock Avery I can feel the score you have tord me it is oveaise and your response to this will be sarcastic.I am not trying to convince you I am merely saying the truth That’s all and your response is to attack me and not to accept the truth.I have no bad feelings tored you and never will because it’s not in my nature.It is not in any empaths nature.
@Randall James try contacting your electric provider to see if they are willing to help or at least give you more time
Here in the UK the government has promised to pay up to 80% of wages, has put in place protections for people renting and pushed banks into giving mortgage holidays. No we don’t have a liberal/socialist government, we have a very conservative government, but one with more brain and guts than the U.S. seems to have.
@Jon Linin I know why so many people are dieing in italy.too many people living in crampt quorters in apartments and in those apartments no one has the room for social distancing the same with New York City the same with San Diego the one thing that connects them all our apartment and too many people living in close quarters that is why so many people are getting the covid-19 and dieing we are killing people with the wrong quarantine if you read this speak out try and get through to someone better to try then to not try at all. If you care about saving lives speak out.1 people who are living in apartments that are too small for social distancing.
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2020/03/michael-hudson-a-debt-jubilee-is-the-only-way-to-avoid-a-depression.html
Dr.. Lipkin, a educated man talking science and making sense. Hello
This is going to last over 6 months and the voters are not going to allow the unemployment rate to exceed 20% over that time, there will be an incumbent blood bath, and not just Republicans. They should concentrate on lowering infection rates for vulnerable/over 70 group by 90% compared to China and Italy, they should be working to get in contact with all those people and have call banks and volunteers talk them through a plan to avoid infection, provide services if they are in complete isolation because over 5/10% of the local population is currently infected.
Hydroxychloroquine’s brand name is Plaquenil. It is an immunosuppressive drug. I have seen this as a Qualified Medication Aide when I worked in a couple of nursing homes used for my former patients that had rheumatoid arthritis and Lupus. I am now a Pharmacy Technician and still see this prescribed in the generic form. I had a Facebook friend post a “challenge” for his friends to stop watching cable news, specifically Fox and MSNBC. I posted I do not have cable anyways, hate Fox so it is not a problem for me to boycott them. But, I did say that will not stop watching MSNBC. He asked why would I continue to watch that network. What do I have to gain from watching MSNBC? I replied “Sanity!” This is what I mean exactly. No evangelicals like Jerry Fallwell, Jr. spewing that it is North Korea’s Kim conspiring yada yada yada (I am not going to say the rest of his conspiracy laced theory). No pundits doing fear mongering or claiming political sabotage attempts on the president. I am getting information that is from experts in the field in the subject being discussed and hosts are involved, interacting and questioning the guests. Not sitting back like the 3 airheads in empty suits and a skirt ensemble nodding in agreement without uttering a word of contradiction, skepticism or questioning the substance of the lunatic, misleading and misinformation utterances coming from their guests mouths. The shows and the hosts on MSNBC are very informative and help viewers come away with an educated understanding of the topics and headlines of the day. You are not what the president and followers consider unreal news (I refuse to use his buzz word). Fox is the REAL FAUX NEWS!
please sell your medical products at clinics, not on the internet, I am sure you meds are coining it big time like the lotto system for 2020
@Victor Hugo Right. Let’s plug big pharma so I can make more profits off my shares iin my pharmaceutical companies. By the way, Plaquenil, as an immunosuppressant won’t be doing anyone a favour when they are trying to fight off a new infection. I refused this and other immunosuppressant drugs to keep my immune system intact.
Thanks, Kelly, for saying what lots of people feel. MSNBC and CNN do a good job, by and large. I wdn’t watch Fox if you paid me! I like reasoned arguments made by professionals, not Trumpian propaganda.
@Philippa Clarke Do you know what “Luddite” means?
Thank you Kelly Smith.
I know Republicans who still think this is a hoax! Talk about dumb.
The hoax we speak of is the hysteria the Liberal entertainment news channels have created, making an already bad situation worse. Our national leadership have been asking us to stay calm, not overreact, and look out for one another. They said the supply chains were in place so there was no need to worry. Hmm, so why are the ails empty? So the reaction isn’t because of the message our national leadership is sending out. Have you payed any attention to what’s going on in nearly every community across this country? Our national leadership said to practice social distancing not social detachment, so it’s not because of our national leaders. How about looking at the messengers who are calling everyone a victim, everyone’s racist, everyone’s sexist, and you should spend your last ten years on this planet blaming Republican’s and Fox news for the corona virus…
@Speedy56 we love president Tronald J Dump MD
@perry hedges It’s amazing how many buy into the red vs blue political circus – the same government is always in power.
I’ve never been more proud to be a Republican than right now. This is no big deal this happens all the time… #NeverBernie
@Space Dementia no
It is shocking to notice how low education standards in the States are!
All over the world, people are well-informed…and the USA is starting with the very basics.
USA seems to have its very own great firewall – China alike.
You’re just a jealous schmuck. US has the best universities in the world. the best medical schools, the best engineering schools on earth, thee best law school, and multiple world-class MBA programs. in addition, our STEM programs are insane
we also have the wealthiest universities in the world.
@Kent Horvath just for the rich who are able to pay briberies to get access.
End a huge share of students, scientists, engineers and employees are coming from abroad. USA is harvesting (including industry espionage) innovations and expertise from abroad for decades.
This integral Part of the US business model. Without Nazi Germans, the USA wouldn’t have had a competitive aerospace, pharmaceutical, food processing, automotive and chemical industry in place to boost their economy aside of weapon sales after WWII for instance. After WWII USA did exactly the same like China…stealing and it continues doing so.
Wealthy universities?! Who cares? Your remark shows that you have no clue. The critical success criteria is quality of education & students and access to education to ALL students with potential to the benefit of the entire society.
Healthcare, education and other basics needs like accommodation, food & beverage (= minimum living standard) are citizen rights.
Jaleous on the USA?
Ridiculous…a country with people who cannot afford (are not willing to provide) universal healthcare (free of charge hospital, free of charge transportation and drugs & therapies of your choice with max. Cost of €10,-) , free high quality school education, free university, without workers rights (like 30 days paid holidays, paid sick leave, 1 years paid maternity leave, job protection, unemployment Insurance, free elderly care for people in need), with overdebted people who have to, poverty, incredible high crime rates and violence, poor infrastructure, drug problems, so many homeless people, ghettos and so on.
USA …the country that spends 53% of total and shrinking tax income for weapons….it tells you all. Insane.
USA is the only Western country with decreasing life expectation.
US democracy is dead thanks to the stable genius and his evil backers (no separation of powers etc)
Wealthy people are living comfortable globally. They are not the standard. USA
I don’t want to live in die USA even if I am paid for.
US Americans are completely indoctrinated, ignorant and disinformed like the Chinese people are….but the Chinese are elite students of the USA. They are better than their teachers now.
THE DEADLY VIRUS IS GREED AND CORRUPTION!!!
We need to put the country into a state of suspended animation for 120 days!
Cancel the building of Trump’s wall and give that money directly to the American people so they can pay their bills and buy food for their families. All utility bills should be canceled by the US government for the next 120 days. All mortgage and rent payments should be suspended interest-free for the next 120 days. All car payments should be suspended interest-free for the next 120 days. All credit card payments should be suspended interest-free for the next 120 days, all student loan debt payments should be suspended interest-free for the next 120 days. Any and all debt payments should be suspended interest-free for the next 120 days! All stock market trading must be suspended for the next 120 days. CONGRESS, ARE YOU LISTENING?
“CONGRESS ARE YOU LISTENING” no, are you surprised?
Rick Ammon The money tRumpy Dumpy is using to build the wall is OUR money. He stole it from the military, so he can give it to his contractor friends who will build a useless wall that Mexico has already been digging under for years in order to deliver drugs to Americans that continue to buy them. I did hear that Mexico was going to pay for the wall, though, from our lying, cheating, racist, misogynistic president.
If the wall was in place, there would not be millions of illegals leeching off the government’s teat, would be more money to spend on needy citizens. wait until the virus spreads in California’s homeless/addict population. Why should they suspend mortgage payments? Unless your job is shut down, pay what you owe. Why should you get free credit? Pay what you owe. Why should debt payment be suspended? m Pay what you owe
I am willing to bet, you are burred in debt, true or not?
@Northern You are SO angry and misdirected! WoW
Let’s just cancel Trump. That will help everyone.
Patentable? What the …? So, you need to be able to make money from a thing in order to have an incentive to do it?
Incredible.
If they dont, im sure someone will and try to do some sketchy stuff with it.
That’s why he said it twice. Greed factors into everything.
why are you such a gd stupid leftist???? if something can be patented, YOU PATENT IT. but you don’t understand this simply concept b/c you’re a communist
I live in Oklahoma. I’m surrounded by Trump supporters that keep saying the virus is a hoax. If this is true, why are all of our stores out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. 🤦🏻♀️
@Charles Bickel That’s just what the Italians thought..
@Charles Bickel I have argued with two people this week who used that word specifically. And people like that are the face of Trumpism, whether you want them to be or not.
Media is fear hyping that’s why
@Ilovescotch Yes the media but also Trump followers who bought the “democratic hoax” conspiracy spin.
Its called FEAR. Media is amplifying this fear. Lol shelter in place. Why aint doctor ian lipshit sheltering in place hes on MSNBC
If you are struggling financially during this virus outbreak, plz don’t discard your pets on the street, take them to a shelter.
You better keep them you’d be surprised what you eat if you’re starving. And I’m not joking.
Bdub78 dub I’ll go on a strictly vegan diet. I hear the meat is tender. Peta on pita 🥙 mmmm
Eat them. It’s free
A large bag of dog dry food costs 19$ here ,buy it now while you can! No excuse. will last my medium size cattle dog 3 months.
The dog also can be used to track down prey as food. Also get some 22 ammo and become a hunter gatherer. Don’t wait for the government to save you.,
I work at a shelter, and I have to add, do NOT dump them at the shelter doors, please. Shelters already struggle financially, and with staffing. We are already having people call in. Please ASK shelters if they can take them. And the point about food someone made above is absolutely true, food is usually (not always) the one thing we have plenty of.
We have 3 types of people right now;
1. people who are going about their business as if nothing is happening
2. crazy people buying all the toilet paper
3. level headed people who are staying away from eachother as much as possible while helping eachother the best we can.
Which one are you?
I’m the guy that helps people, but I was smart enough to get supplies before the mass hysteria! Now what!😷✌🙏
Living my normal life dog
@Noe Gomez same here
3
I’m the guy about to get laid off and need money this minute
Who is this smart and sensible man? Why is he not running the Medical advice team in the White House?
Republicans would rather pray with Mike Pence.
He didn’t donate to Trump’s election nor has he gone into debt to book rooms in his hotels.
BECAUSE HE’S SMART that’s why.
Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx aren’t smart? f you guys. you don’t use you’re f’ing brains
I’m from Canada and that’s what we’re doing. Schools K-12 closed indefinitely. Travel canceled, sheltering in place
Kerri Grandmaison I’m in WI, USA schools closed indefinitely, restaurants only delivery. They need to up the bar – lets do this before it gets out of control.
Kerri Grandmaison your sister state in Baja California Sur is doing the same! All voluntarily!
University classes cancelled too. Bars, restaurants, gyms closed.
Can we push our con-man-in-chief aside and put this doctor in charge of handling the pandemic?
“Without testing, we have no informed decisions” He knows what he’s talking about! We need more doctors stepping forward and telling the truth!
I am at work with my fingers crossed, wishing hard that they call a national lock down so I can go home #wageslaveproblems
jilly G must be a millennial
@Privately Private not must, definitely
lol nope
“shelter in place” will all but destroy our house-burglar comunity.