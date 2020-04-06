Rachel Maddow reports that according to the National Governors Association, seven states have not issued any state-wide mandates about the size of gatherings, restaurants and bars, or closing schools to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Aired on 03/18/2020.

Seven States Doing Surprisingly Little To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC