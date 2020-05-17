Seniors college decisions shift amidst pandemic | USA TODAY

CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: High School seniors discuss their transition into the real world
RELATED: How new parents navigate delivering babies during a pandemic
For some seniors exiting high school, their decision to attend college in the fall has shifted amidst our nationwide pandemic.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
if theyre staying at home they should take a gap year and volunteer in their community, etc… not worth paying $60k to take online courses
JogBird I agree. Or instead of a gap year- attend a local community college (online) and volunteer in the community as well.
In the future, tuition will be high as 100k just for a piece of paper.
wanna be friends?
wanna be friends?
Take a gap year
It’s a wake-up call to these kids that are graduating that life is not all fun
You need to juggle work and school at the same time
The best to the graduates of 2020
Go Blue. That is all
VOTE RED
This pandemic is the real world with few lessons one being on how important it is to save and get into stocks and learn passive income
wanna be friends?
Congrats.
HELLOGood❤
I’m 30 and I only now know what I want to do in college. You have all the time my guy