May 17, 2020

 

CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: High School seniors discuss their transition into the real world
For some seniors exiting high school, their decision to attend college in the fall has shifted amidst our nationwide pandemic.

14 Comments on "Seniors college decisions shift amidst pandemic | USA TODAY"

  1. JogBird | May 17, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    if theyre staying at home they should take a gap year and volunteer in their community, etc… not worth paying $60k to take online courses

    • Tory Lee | May 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

      JogBird I agree. Or instead of a gap year- attend a local community college (online) and volunteer in the community as well.

    • Jairo Herrera | May 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      In the future, tuition will be high as 100k just for a piece of paper.

  2. Logan | May 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  3. Logan | May 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  4. Coaster Cane | May 17, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    Take a gap year

    • Lor M. | May 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      It’s a wake-up call to these kids that are graduating that life is not all fun
      You need to juggle work and school at the same time
      The best to the graduates of 2020

  5. T_ C | May 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Go Blue. That is all

  6. Deja | May 17, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    This pandemic is the real world with few lessons one being on how important it is to save and get into stocks and learn passive income

  7. Logan | May 17, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  8. Γιάννης Βλάχος | May 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Congrats.

  9. 渡辺ボス | May 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    HELLOGood❤

  10. Slowbro | May 17, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    I’m 30 and I only now know what I want to do in college. You have all the time my guy

