Senator Chuck Schumer holds press conference after Senate impeachment proceedings | USA TODAY

United States Senator Chuck Schumer holds a news conference following impeachment proceedings in the Senate against President Donald Trump.
RELATED: How impeachment tests our checks and balances
A two-thirds majority of the Senate would be required to convict and remove Trump, which is unlikely in the chamber where Republicans outnumber Democrats 53 to 47.
The articles accuse Trump of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Biden, while withholding a valuable White House meeting and $391 million in military aid.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Chuck no one cares anymore, you and your friends are so dumb to walk into this trap by Trump it’s hilarious. He will have the last laugh! Thanks for the entertainment! Drain the swamp!!!!
You dont know what you talking about
Did he watch the same thing we did? The eyes of history will be rolling, Mr Schumer. You are trivializing what SHOULD be a serious and solemn process. Focus on giving voters a reason to vote democrat in 2020…these manufactured outrages are not going to help you, let alone the country.
Jo Biden isn’t worth it, he will not make it to November crying chuck. 😀
You know they’re lying when their lips are moving.
Did I hear “Good Job” at 11:21?
Yes. How dare he compliment a colleague on public speaking.
But Chuck there is no crime. You’re making all that up. We don’t believe you. No Chuck we are angry. LIAR
He’s got Bone Spurs Trump by the pinkie toe
Some SadSad (SadSack?)Sad People Making Comments Here! WatchOut – Lots of Fragmented Souls. God Bless us All. ♥️🌎♥️I Give Thanks For The People who Are Awake Enough to be Looking After Our Wonderful Country. Thank You God for those Who Love America Enough to Work to Keep us as We Are – and not become a Vassal of Putin – who is coming after us, even as i write this. Think of it – Putin for life over there in Russia – Trump is Salivating and Saying Loudly and Under his breath – ME TOO!! Teach me What to do – i will do anything to be President for Life. YUP – there you go, and thats it. Can’t deny it. Trump has said it himself – i saw his lips moving.♥️🌎♥️God Bless America, Land That i Love..♥️🌎♥️
You have no chance, stop with the drama speech.
So much for an oath when he blathers about his predetermined vote when he hasn’t even heard any evidence.
The Democrats “visibly gulped” as they realized they are now going to have to come clean with all their lies…
Your comments make me sick! There are no lies about Trump holding back military aid. It is a crime. https://www.justsecurity.org/67489/trumps-hold-on-ukrainian-military-aid-was-illegal/
Just another news conference to campaign for 2020….and attempt to discredit the most successful President of our time….
Intel and legislative communities set there charges on impeachment and nothing else allowed. Deal with it you (democrats) had your say now Republican has there say.
Trials have evidence. Cover-ups do not. I hope this will be a real trial with evidence including the witnesses we have never heard from under oath yet.
The hell with you Chuck.
Is there ANYTHING on tv besides this nonsense impeachment CIRCUS???
One minute in I can see it’s just a run-on sentence of bull crap my synapses on Schumer’s speeches he is full of s***
The leadership in the Democratic party is shameless…they are geriatric, lying, desperate people trying to hold together their party by lying and twisting the truth.
It is too bad that many of the comments here show a lack of concern, compassion, and integrity that shows complacency in Trump’s crime of holding money from Ukraine putting them at risk. How many died because the military did not have the arms from US to defend themselves from Russia’s invasion. Shame on those who think what Trump did was acceptable. https://www.justsecurity.org/67489/trumps-hold-on-ukrainian-military-aid-was-illegal/