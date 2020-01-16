Senator Chuck Schumer holds press conference after Senate impeachment proceedings | USA TODAY

United States Senator Chuck Schumer holds a news conference following impeachment proceedings in the Senate against President Donald Trump.

A two-thirds majority of the Senate would be required to convict and remove Trump, which is unlikely in the chamber where Republicans outnumber Democrats 53 to 47.

The articles accuse Trump of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Biden, while withholding a valuable White House meeting and $391 million in military aid.

