Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus as layoffs continue. Sen. Warner discusses considering paycheck support for U.S. businesses and why he believes a master testing database can help fight the pandemic. Aired on 5/14/2020.

Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC