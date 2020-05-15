Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus as layoffs continue. Sen. Warner discusses considering paycheck support for U.S. businesses and why he believes a master testing database can help fight the pandemic. Aired on 5/14/2020.
Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC
We always said there needed to be widespread testing/tracing so we know who the asymptomatic super spreaders are. Now the white house is telling us it’s only them that need testing/tracing not us serfs.
trump wants to keep the numbers down. Why would he want a Master Virus Testing Database
@gibmich diekirsche Good database design can record the username and time/date stamp of those who edit fields. You can also store the previous value in a blind field accessible only to database managers and use a script to write back the previous value to its original. Also you can then report that Users changes to discover the extent of their meddling and publicly challenge them in meetings about why they made those changes. Saved my skin several times and exited some managers because it severely affected their performance reviews. But even after that a higher level manager who had been made aware that there were sneaky and stealthy little traps for naughty players got caught because he didn’t know where they all were so I made his access read only to some fields. For some reason they never complained about that because they knew they had no business editing those fields. As a database designer you have to be aware that there are people with access and they may be unscrupulous. It is tedious but you can design around them. Proper design gives you greater certainty about the integrity of the data. If someone says ‘Gosh darn – I don’t know how that happened’ you should be able to show who did it and when. That leaves them to explain why they did it and why they lied.
all businesses know that you can’t manage what you don’t measure. oh wait, Trump isn’t a businessman.
or a president
You got that right you know he’s a crook and what kind of business man is he he has filed bankruptcy 7 or 8 times and I am going to listen to him and has messed and use everyone who ever worked for him and he
Give money all this corporations and business with taxpayers money and us nothing only the finger ( this is real) thanks Trump and politicians
Thank Trump, Mnuchin and _republicans_ . That’s who steered the money to corporations and immediately started to fire the inspectors general charged with overseeing the distribution of money. And that’s who is preventing the money from getting to regular people in this and the next bill.
I don’t believe in conspiracy theories, that being said I believe that Betsy DeVos and her cronies deliberately organized the protests to demand Governors reopen the state so people will go back to work just so the government doesn’t have to give us our money back to help us.
@Beenthere Donethat Whatever the precise motive, I think there’s already compelling evidence the reopen protests are ginned up and sustained by right wing groups and individuals like Betsy DeVos for reasons that differ from the ones asserted by the protesters.
In other words, what you say is less a typical conspiracy theory and more a reasonable conclusion.
From a healthcare prospective: got to have a database. To understand what’s going on. Don’t let this get more out of control. But the problem is, economic class warfare. The rich I bet can get a test.
Doesn’t it seem like in order for rump to feel successful with this pandemic our battle has to fail?
Over 50% of counties in the US have no ICU BEDS
Some don’t have hospitals
As COVID-19 moves into the hartland, rural America will be devastated
Without social distancing 50 infected people can become 1 million in 3 to 4 months per Dr Peter Piot
Everyone would have there stimulus checks, if they weren’t delayed months because Captain bone spurs putting his name on them, like he does everything
Yes, and why just one check to the peasants? This should have been a much larger check and it should have been repeated over several months. I watched a woman on the news last night being interviewed and when they asked her how much money she had left, she replied, “only $69.” This is repeating all over this country.
Employers are gonna give employees nothing you send employers money they’re going to keep it in their pocket
What they are doing today right now to Dr.Bright is Disgusting AND SHAMEFULL
It would be interesting if the Lincoln Project would show how the US took the leading role in fighting Ebola and Zika, then show trump’s moronic lack of response to Covid
Leadership matters. The division and confusion continues.
Trump will say and do anything to stay in office. It’s up to us to vote him out!