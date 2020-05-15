Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

May 15, 2020

 

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus as layoffs continue. Sen. Warner discusses considering paycheck support for U.S. businesses and why he believes a master testing database can help fight the pandemic. Aired on 5/14/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

48 Comments on "Senator Calls For A Master Virus Testing Database | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Xi Jinping | May 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    MORE CORRUPTION- EMPLOYEE NEVER SEE ANY BENEFIT.. NO DIRECT
    STIMULUS?

  2. Ann van de Kew | May 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Dr. Fauci told Trump: “You’re crazy”. Trump told him: “I’d like a second opinion”. The doctor said, “Alright, you’re ugly too”.

    • Penny Sutch | May 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Red Man You need to lighten up.Her comment was funny and laughter is the best medicine.stay safe.✌

    • Ann van de Kew | May 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Red Man , Your YouTube channel says: “This channel doesn’t have any content.”
      Did you write that all by yourself?

    • Ann van de Kew | May 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Red Man , You locked your account down, like a professional troll would do.
      Chinese? Russia?

    • Ann van de Kew | May 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Bob Courtier , Hey pig copulator,
      You locked your account down, like a professional troll would do.
      Do you make a living wage?

    • Ann van de Kew | May 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Bob Courtier , Your YouTube channel says: “This channel doesn’t have any content.”
      Did you write that all by yourself?

  3. Todd Jenkins | May 14, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Trump is putting a sharpie to Dr. Fauci’s testimony

    • SPZ Aruba | May 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      Leftists are moving the goalposts again. Curve flattened. Now it’s contain and secretly spy on your neighbor.

    • Meri Lizzie | May 15, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      We always said there needed to be widespread testing/tracing so we know who the asymptomatic super spreaders are. Now the white house is telling us it’s only them that need testing/tracing not us serfs.

  4. Robin Hood | May 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    trump wants to keep the numbers down. Why would he want a Master Virus Testing Database

    • gibmich diekirsche | May 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      well, what can a master testing database do, that a sharpie can’t?

    • Jennifer Dugert | May 14, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Robin Hood trump doesn’t want it, he wants to be dictator.

    • Tican Woneas | May 15, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

      @gibmich diekirsche Good database design can record the username and time/date stamp of those who edit fields. You can also store the previous value in a blind field accessible only to database managers and use a script to write back the previous value to its original. Also you can then report that Users changes to discover the extent of their meddling and publicly challenge them in meetings about why they made those changes. Saved my skin several times and exited some managers because it severely affected their performance reviews. But even after that a higher level manager who had been made aware that there were sneaky and stealthy little traps for naughty players got caught because he didn’t know where they all were so I made his access read only to some fields. For some reason they never complained about that because they knew they had no business editing those fields. As a database designer you have to be aware that there are people with access and they may be unscrupulous. It is tedious but you can design around them. Proper design gives you greater certainty about the integrity of the data. If someone says ‘Gosh darn – I don’t know how that happened’ you should be able to show who did it and when. That leaves them to explain why they did it and why they lied.

  5. Silky Tp | May 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    all businesses know that you can’t manage what you don’t measure. oh wait, Trump isn’t a businessman.

    • Omar Benj | May 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      or a president

    • Effie Rodgers | May 15, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      You got that right you know he’s a crook and what kind of business man is he he has filed bankruptcy 7 or 8 times and I am going to listen to him and has messed and use everyone who ever worked for him and he

  6. Julie Avitia | May 14, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Give money all this corporations and business with taxpayers money and us nothing only the finger ( this is real) thanks Trump and politicians

    • Nessuno Dorme | May 14, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

      Thank Trump, Mnuchin and _republicans_ . That’s who steered the money to corporations and immediately started to fire the inspectors general charged with overseeing the distribution of money. And that’s who is preventing the money from getting to regular people in this and the next bill.

    • Beenthere Donethat | May 14, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      I don’t believe in conspiracy theories, that being said I believe that Betsy DeVos and her cronies deliberately organized the protests to demand Governors reopen the state so people will go back to work just so the government doesn’t have to give us our money back to help us.

    • Nessuno Dorme | May 14, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Beenthere Donethat Whatever the precise motive, I think there’s already compelling evidence the reopen protests are ginned up and sustained by right wing groups and individuals like Betsy DeVos for reasons that differ from the ones asserted by the protesters.
      In other words, what you say is less a typical conspiracy theory and more a reasonable conclusion.

  7. MVVpro | May 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    Trump hates tests, because he always had to pay a lot of money to pass one in school.

    • HeavierThanLight | May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @Victor Mason truth doesn’t always reflect on your laughing bones.

    • Pete Lind | May 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Victor Mason That was very funny , when republicans still want Obama brith certificate , but cant provide even a single report card that T-Rump has got , starting from pre school .
      Also the fact that T-Rump must now home school his son , bet he will be really smart , having a mother that cant speck english and father that is not coherent .

    • gibmich diekirsche | May 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      wasn’t him, it was his dad. but for compensation he had to cut the pasture back of the house each time. using nail scissors.

    • Gabriel Brolly | May 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      Hey hold on there Trump pays for nothing, daddy did at one time but the trumpster stiffs everyone

    • frank hayles | May 14, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Victor Mason fourth nine people thought it was funny how many upticks did you get?,😭

  8. Thomas Neal | May 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    From a healthcare prospective: got to have a database. To understand what’s going on. Don’t let this get more out of control. But the problem is, economic class warfare. The rich I bet can get a test.

  9. I Beleive conspirasy theory | May 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Doesn’t it seem like in order for rump to feel successful with this pandemic our battle has to fail?

  10. Jeff Zabelski | May 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Our Lord LittleHands is our real national embarrassment.

  11. Ron Mayb | May 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Tell the truth Trump gave the money to his friends x 3

  12. Louise Dumais | May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    get rid of all the dead wood in your government and step into the 21st century, you are miles behind other countries. People get out and vote these relics out

  13. Carol Sitzberger | May 14, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    Over 50% of counties in the US have no ICU BEDS
    Some don’t have hospitals

    As COVID-19 moves into the hartland, rural America will be devastated
    Without social distancing 50 infected people can become 1 million in 3 to 4 months per Dr Peter Piot

    • dan crouse | May 14, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      You really think this whu do you think rural America has had such low numbers vs urban America maybe its because they are by life style social distanced

  14. Green Machine | May 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Everyone would have there stimulus checks, if they weren’t delayed months because Captain bone spurs putting his name on them, like he does everything

    • K Cuzz | May 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

      Yes, and why just one check to the peasants? This should have been a much larger check and it should have been repeated over several months. I watched a woman on the news last night being interviewed and when they asked her how much money she had left, she replied, “only $69.” This is repeating all over this country.

  15. M Allison | May 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Why not just then people another stimulus check OK that’s all

  16. M Allison | May 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Employers are gonna give employees nothing you send employers money they’re going to keep it in their pocket

  17. Linda Sumner | May 14, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    What they are doing today right now to Dr.Bright is Disgusting AND SHAMEFULL

  18. neeper27 | May 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    It would be interesting if the Lincoln Project would show how the US took the leading role in fighting Ebola and Zika, then show trump’s moronic lack of response to Covid

  19. Go forth | May 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Leadership matters. The division and confusion continues.

  20. Sam L | May 14, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Trump will say and do anything to stay in office. It’s up to us to vote him out!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.