Senate set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Senators will vote to either acquit President Donald Trump or convict and remove him from office.

RELATED: President Trump impeachment trial: What's happening next?

The historic vote culminates months of investigations and debate over Trump's alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden by withholding $391 million in security aid.

For senators, the vote will be one of the most-remembered of their careers and will surely play a role in 2020 congressional campaigns.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.