Senate set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump (LIVE) | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 5, 2020

 

Senators will vote to either acquit President Donald Trump or convict and remove him from office.

RELATED: President Trump impeachment trial: What's happening next?

The historic vote culminates months of investigations and debate over Trump's alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden by withholding $391 million in security aid.

For senators, the vote will be one of the most-remembered of their careers and will surely play a role in 2020 congressional campaigns.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "Senate set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. cnniz fakenewz | February 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Acquitted forever…😂😂😂😂😂😂.Take that snageltooth Nancy.Trump was just acquitted.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  2. Gerald Johnson | February 5, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    👎

  3. Precision Repair | February 5, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    Shifty Schiff

  4. Minnieb López | February 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    ❤️❤️❤️

  5. Quan Vlog | February 5, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    😊😊😊😊😊😊😊

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.