Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump | USA Today

Senators will debate how to conduct the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumes today, with senators mapping out how to conduct the proceeding before hearing opening arguments from House Democrats who will prosecute the case and White House lawyers defending the president.

