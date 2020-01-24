Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 4 (LIVE) | USA TODAY

House Democrats will focus on the accusation that President Donald Trump obstructed Congress when they resume and complete their opening argument Friday in the Senate trial.
RELATED: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 3
The seven prosecutors, who are called managers, spent Wednesday outlining the two articles against Trump and detailing the evidence they gathered for the accusations of abuse of power and obstruction. They spent Thursday outlining the legal and constitutional reasons that they said the evidence justified the charge of abuse of power.
On Friday, the managers will explain how the law and Constitution apply to the evidence for obstruction. Schiff, the lead manager, said Thursday that the arguments condensed hundreds of hours of depositions and testimony, but that there might be repetition in the presentations as more context is provided
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Powerful closing statement and completely dismantles the defense even before they start! That’s why this video already has so many downvotes.
Seriously? Lol
You are either really lost, or really stupid.
Troll. Give up, they don’t pay you enough to do this and your bad at it.
sd mods No need to reply as they’re just stirring the pot to see what reactions they’ll receive.
@Alvaro aka Tico No. People are stupid and will believe anything repeated too them enough times. Trump as our president is proof of that. So I say to everyone, don’t stop defending the United States until November 2020. Reply to every stupid comment. And it make so each time these trolls pollute your social media and comment feeds, hit back. This will have the opposite of their intended effect.
All drama like a perry mason television show.not
If these proceedings continue as Republicans and the President wants; no witnesses, no new evidence allowed, no smoking gun, then the defense can actually counterattack with that same logic, that there were no new evidence and no new witnesses. That’s their defense, otherwise there’s no defense, but actually there is. The defense lawyers can actually argue that yes, the President made a dumb move, but it doesn’t meet the standard of removing him from office.
The precedence this will have on future impeachments is for history to decide, but Congress pretty much has to rewrite the Constitution to remove at least one of the first two articles. Once one is removed, the other cannot stand without the other (if that makes any sense).
Btw, I’m on the fence here thus far.
Fight real hard ,Republicans! We don’t want socialism in AMERICA! If Trump is impeached and removed from office!, I would lose my faith and hope for what this country stands for!!!Also we maybe going to CIVIL WAR 2 , for BLOODSHED!!!🇺🇸😡🛡🗡🏹🔫⛏🪓💣💥
we need fascism
make that a 3 way civil war
trump is already impeached. if he is not removed from office then our democracy as we know it is in extreme peril.
Fake poster. That’s what Putin wants, for us to kill each other. GTFO
Schiff = psychotic.
Trump 2020
#Yang2020
Why is the Chief Justice using a salt shaker as a gavel? It’s day 5. Can no one find this man a gavel?
If the House and Executive Branch is controlled by two different parties, should one branch get to have access to the others documents, and high ranking officials sworn testimony without a court order?
If Congress isn’t required to go through the Judicial Branch to get their subpoenas honored, and instead are able to invent the new charge of “Obstruction of Congress”, Doesn’t that put all future Presidents at the mercy of the controlling party in the house?
Just some things I’ve been wondering..
I made a compilation of phone calls that were taken during the breaks in the impeachment trial. I think it makes a good case for more money for education in this country. How about we put civics back in the curriculum we teach in our schools.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SROEtgNYy2Q&t=1205s
Schiff my boyyyy