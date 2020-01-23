Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 3 (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Prosecutors are expected to focus on the Constitution and lay out the legal framework that they say merits Trump's removal from office.

House Democrats will continue detailing their case against President Donald Trump as the Senate impeachment trial resumes Thursday and are expected to focus on the Constitution and the legal grounds for the president's removal.

The seven prosecutors, who are called managers, spoke for eight hours Wednesday mostly about the article accusing Trump of abuse of power. They chronicled their evidence about Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while withholding $391 million in military aid.

