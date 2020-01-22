Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump: Day 2 (LIVE) | USA TODAY

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues as House Democrats explain their accusations that the president abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.

The seven House managers, led by Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will outline their arguments Wednesday.

Rules organizing the trial were adopted on a party-line vote early Wednesday morning after a marathon session that had started Tuesday afternoon.

Now the managers have 24 hours, spread over three days, to argue in depth how Trump tried to “cheat,” in Schiff's term, by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival.

