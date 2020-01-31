Senate defeats motion to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial | USA TODAY

The Senate voted Friday to reject subpoenas for witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, clearing the way for a vote on the verdict.
The largely party-line vote of 51-49 was expected. The 47 Democrats needed at least four Republicans to join them to call witnesses. Only two Republicans – Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah – had announced they would support calling witnesses.
No Surprise!
@zhp500
Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 provides:
The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.
Article I, Section 3, Clauses 6 and 7 provide:
The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present.
The House did follow the constitution because their part was to play the prosecution, they didn’t have to play fair at all, in fact they are their to only discuss the alleged crime. The “TRIAL”, as stated in the Constitution, is to be held by the senate. But you wouldn’t know that because you only pretend to love the constitution. It’s so sad to see what’s become of the people I used to believe were the “Principled” ones. I used to be one of you.
@Matthew Vandeventer So you did not see the long list of Constitutional scholars both liberal and conservative that pointed out the house had no case.
@Latin Ace Grasping at straws are we. What about the Biden’s the real crime in this whole case.
@zhp500 what does the Bidens have to do with trumps “perfect” call? They werent the ones extorting money from a foreign country to try to get dirt on Bidens son to try to get leverage on his opponent. Thats breaking the constitution
@Latin Ace Oh how wrong you are, The Biden’s did and got massive amounts of money, and got a prosecutor fired. Old Joe bragging about it on camera. As far as the timing of the call, it came after a new elected president in that foreign country.
Happy brexit day also!!!
Did it finally pass?
Goodbye European Union Hello North American Union. Look up whats in the USMCA!!!
Appreciate your freedom, ya limey bastard! If ya ever need help, just call on us from across the pond!
It’s pretty clear what the people want and what the politicians are doing. Didn’t the Constitution say something about a tyrannical government?
@Soulwagon
Did you watch sooooulTRAIN ?
I loved that show.
And the democrats are acting like that
@pseudohippie55 lol…you’re an idiot
https://youtu.be/rcggJG61fiI
And this is why you shouldn’t want witnesses if you are a Democrat. Just listen to what is said, and ask yourself if it sounds right to you.
@Soulwagon Funny coming for the dolt living in the BSNBC and CNN bubble eating up the BS they are feeding you. OH the irony!
Is this a surprise? All this show just to waste time
@Ragnarok ChronofinNEW I would like that list, if you have it.
@S R I know, but if he wins this impeachment, this term wouldn’t count
@classickruzer1 If Trump thought he could beat Dems, why did he feel he had to extort a country to dig up dirt on them??
@TrainZ876 The most powerful country on earth is not going to get destroyed. What you mean is that you don’t want other countries to catch up to us.
It was just for CNN talking points for next 9 months. Morons
Hahahahaha.
Jajajaja
Time to change corrupt politicians
Ryan B
It means ok boomer.
william dohn
How about this, get rid of every political party.
Yes time to get rid of all Democrats!!
W. S
How about everyone. Start anew and have politicians who actually care about the people
@Lee Art shoot all the Socialists, Communists and Progressive leftists…America is now clean
LOL
Wow !
right a incomplete investigation from the house that leads to nothing. gets shot down I know its crazy .
not really
IDIOCRACY
@S R what movie are you talking about.. no i meant how is it a president isnt at his own trial?
Republicans are no longer a party representative of the people (a lot of these Corporate “Moderate” Democrats aren’t too good either)
The left is Idiocracy. This was a political coup attempt and nothing more. Now Schiff has given new talking points for 9 months to be played over and over again on CNN, MSNBC to lie to their moron sheep
@James Volk #Trumplandslide2020
@Elvis Presley 👎👎
I AM THE SENATE
Your right emperor
My Master.
Palpatine McSenateFace Is this a joke to you? Our democracy is at stake and you’re making a joke of it? Grow up
Not..yet
TERM LIMITS!
We’re being played by both sides of the political isle.
The reason I believe this is because no one on the left has been prosecuted.
The name calling and bantering back and forth is to get riled up and take sides. Eventually it will come to head and that’s what these narcicists want so they can be there to resolve it by stripping us of our bill of rights.
It’s going to be like this from now on. Revenge every time the other party gains power. Let’s vote all of them out and start all over, for the country’s sake. No outside or corporations influence. Strictly the people’s vote, with all paper ballots. And no more online voting.
A failure for american democracy .this is a historic day in our countries history.
It is. Senate Republicans didn’t let corrupt Schiff dictate them. #Trump2020
Oswald 2.0! Oswald 2.0! Lock & load!!
Ok but he deserves this hahahah
I thought this was a trial…
Youtube allowed you to see this.
It’s not a fair trial without witnesses.
This IS A HOUX.