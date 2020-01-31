Senate defeats motion to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 31, 2020

 

The Senate voted Friday to reject subpoenas for witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, clearing the way for a vote on the verdict.
RELATED:Trump impeachment trial: debate to allow witnesses

The largely party-line vote of 51-49 was expected. The 47 Democrats needed at least four Republicans to join them to call witnesses. Only two Republicans – Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah – had announced they would support calling witnesses.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

55 Comments on "Senate defeats motion to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial | USA TODAY"

  1. Venture Fanatic | January 31, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    No Surprise!

    • Matthew Vandeventer | January 31, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @zhp500
      Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 provides:

      The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.

      Article I, Section 3, Clauses 6 and 7 provide:

      The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present.

      The House did follow the constitution because their part was to play the prosecution, they didn’t have to play fair at all, in fact they are their to only discuss the alleged crime. The “TRIAL”, as stated in the Constitution, is to be held by the senate. But you wouldn’t know that because you only pretend to love the constitution. It’s so sad to see what’s become of the people I used to believe were the “Principled” ones. I used to be one of you.

    • zhp500 | January 31, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Matthew Vandeventer So you did not see the long list of Constitutional scholars both liberal and conservative that pointed out the house had no case.

    • zhp500 | January 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Latin Ace Grasping at straws are we. What about the Biden’s the real crime in this whole case.

    • Latin Ace | January 31, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @zhp500 what does the Bidens have to do with trumps “perfect” call? They werent the ones extorting money from a foreign country to try to get dirt on Bidens son to try to get leverage on his opponent. Thats breaking the constitution

    • zhp500 | January 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Latin Ace Oh how wrong you are, The Biden’s did and got massive amounts of money, and got a prosecutor fired. Old Joe bragging about it on camera. As far as the timing of the call, it came after a new elected president in that foreign country.

  2. Randy Simmons | January 31, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Happy brexit day also!!!

  3. Papa Chambo | January 31, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    It’s pretty clear what the people want and what the politicians are doing. Didn’t the Constitution say something about a tyrannical government?

  4. HybridBlueDream | January 31, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Is this a surprise? All this show just to waste time

  5. Jay J | January 31, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Hahahahaha.

  6. Brian Dee | January 31, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Time to change corrupt politicians

  7. Rudolph Hessian | January 31, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    LOL

  8. William Fraser | January 31, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Wow !

    • Cory Tomcany | January 31, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      right a incomplete investigation from the house that leads to nothing. gets shot down I know its crazy .
      not really

  9. uknownot101 | January 31, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    IDIOCRACY

  10. Palpatine McSenateFace | January 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    I AM THE SENATE

  11. Matt Baker | January 31, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    TERM LIMITS!

  12. James Brooks | January 31, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    We’re being played by both sides of the political isle.
    The reason I believe this is because no one on the left has been prosecuted.
    The name calling and bantering back and forth is to get riled up and take sides. Eventually it will come to head and that’s what these narcicists want so they can be there to resolve it by stripping us of our bill of rights.

  13. Joe Serrano | January 31, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    It’s going to be like this from now on. Revenge every time the other party gains power. Let’s vote all of them out and start all over, for the country’s sake. No outside or corporations influence. Strictly the people’s vote, with all paper ballots. And no more online voting.

  14. Yasuke Afro Samurai | January 31, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    A failure for american democracy .this is a historic day in our countries history.

  15. D Me | January 31, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Oswald 2.0! Oswald 2.0! Lock & load!!

  16. Anonymous Person | January 31, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Ok but he deserves this hahahah

  17. x24 agthorn | January 31, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    I thought this was a trial…

  18. Salt Cube | January 31, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Youtube allowed you to see this.

  19. Alex 1218 | January 31, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    It’s not a fair trial without witnesses.

  20. Eugenio Franklin | January 31, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    This IS A HOUX.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.