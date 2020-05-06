Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI): “It was President Trump’s ignoring of scientific expertise that got us into this situation, in which we have mass preventable deaths. And he’s going to cause additional mass preventable deaths if he ignores the expertise because he has artificial deadlines.” Aired on 04/15/2020.
Sen. Schatz Says Trump Is Causing Mass Preventable Deaths | All In | MSNBC
Trump Foundation Foundation found guilty of ripping off Veterans.
@Michael Pondo You are a new breed of STUPIDITY
@Nolan Perio UI..? UA..? U What..?
@TILT Collateral Damage.
Did you say on your tombstone.
To answer your original insult to inflate one’s shallow ego.
I’M WORST THAN BOTH.
And yet you have Veterans or those in the Military that support him. That proves people don’t know what’s going on.
@justsaying and You do???
Why don’t put Trump name on every coffin buried in this pandemic time? That’s more appropriate.
@Sweetie who is on the name of the 95,000 dead Europeans, jack cass?
Totally agree, you hot this, and put his name on the death certificates
I purchased 250 Trump stickers and put them on each bag of cow manure at home Depot and lowes today, I just cut off the election date and the “maga” part.
You’re a moron dude
@Stu Pidas I understood the joke, some people thou have neither personality or kindness.
How many times did Trump go golfing in January February and March? 100 hours worth
@TILT “How many Contracts has Nancy helped his family acquired”
oh yeah. none
@TILT “How many Contracts has Biden help his son acquired”. ZERO
@Rory Cannon Yeah! Sure cuz you SAY SO
@Rory Cannon Yaeh! Sure cuz you SAY SO!
@TILT you guys are weasels
When is America going to wake up about trump how many lives !!!!
The majority already know. The one’s that don’t get it, never will.
When some pastors and prophets stop preaching that he is a chosen one.
Q: how many lives !!!!(?) A: well since 10,000 dead bodies wasn’t convincing, let’s see if we can get to that original projection of 100,000 and then reevaluate.
which lives were lost to Trump, Robert. Precisely. Names and ages please.
Trump is one man. He’s being backed up by the entire Republican party, half of the Democratic leaders and a good portion of the media.
Pense, Jared and especially the lunatic gangster toddler are each guilty of premeditated (first degree) mass murder. Where are the warrants, lawsuits, … guillotines?
@Obviously True
I’ve never felt more patriotic , a Marxist calling me a traitor , that’s rich .
Enjoy voting for your puppet Biden , and know that your one true love Bernie has ZERO power . Looks like Hunter Biden is your man .
You’re stoopid….
@Obviously True You are a DEMORAT LIBERAL
@MrCoffeypaul Seriously!! Power down on your ESTROGEN PILLS… You are getting weird….. Could be the dose of Hormones … Since you’re going thru that change..
TILT Benghazi happened because Mitch McConnell and republicans cut Obama’s funding they should be hanged 🙄
Man, I cannot wait to see the anti-t’rump ads this fall. How they’ll ever be able to distill all the countless hours of his daily stupidity and incompetence into a few 60 second spots is beyond me! 😄😆
Ro G -Easy!!! -nobody else did anything for this country during this crisis!!
Ya but will they show them in republican states?
His base would still support him if he killed their mothers. Not much hope to sway them.
@21TRILLION TRILLION you have your facts wrong!
@Sandra Arnal Not my facts , “according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ” Not my article , not my opinion , do with it what you wish .
Baaaaaaaaaaaaad covid-19 , Happy ?
@21TRILLION TRILLION – WHATABOUTISM is all that you ASSHATS got.
Fact: COVID-19 death rate = you: WHATABOUT the influenza.
Stacyka YeCourtney after you turn six years old you stop sharing DNA with the woman who gave birth to you, therefor you are ok with someone murdering her? Is that what your saying?
@Al Swearengen yea they are often both..i was raised by narcissists, they love him. Like loves like. Gaslighting, triangulation, deny everything till death. Children if the devil
Only time he’ll put his name on a check is if it’s somebody else’s money.
the only time anybody ever wants his autograph is if he’s writing them a check for 1200 bucks.
Normally his checks bounce.
He should be accused of war crimes…….👮♂️
the leaders of europe shouldn’t be locked up, though, with >80,000 dead, right, leftists?
@Kent Horvath It’s not so much the numbers but Trump’s inaction, irresponsibility and absenteeism that makes him an accomplice to Covid …or vice versa!
@Kent Horvath YES they should. In the UK we have watched with horror our national health service destroyed by profit seekers. Nothing left over for extraordinary circumstances because pared down to minimum to prepare it, after Brexit, for privatisation on the American model. Like America we will be decimated.
It called gross negligent homicide.
He already is. See whats going on in Iran
how much of the 2 trillion $ do you think trump put on his own pocket…
trump deserve to be hang on the public place.
Daa3.1416 Saa Fifth avenue is a nice spot or Jeffrey Epstein’s old cell would be very appropriate.
It’s going to be George Washington fault tommorow!
😂😂😂😂😂
🤪
Gee, appears that dummy, Donald, is doubling down on his dumb-down! Just when you thought it really couldn’t get any dumber!
@wily wascal You’re very useful… Sincerely the DEMORATS
@TILT ~#moreRussiasanctions
@TILT~ ~If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck…then it’s a hoax! Seems you’re a hoax, Doc!
#moreRussiasanctions
@wily wascal POWERDOWN on your Fantasies
@TILT~ *AMERICA’S #1 KILLER* — Toxic Trump!
Trump called this pandemic a “hoax.” The real hoax sits in the White House, when not golfing at one of his crime syndicate’s Emoluments resorts, further enriching himself at taxpayer expense.
Let this be his Epitaph: Donald J Trump killed his own people with Denial, Delay, Distraction, Death
@Sweetie Pelosi called for people to “come join us” in Chinatown in SF on February 25, 2020. democratic mayor de Blasio, along with his chief health official, instructured NYers to “go about their lives” on MARCH 13, 2020.democratic governor andy cuomo refused to give the shelter-in-place order in New York until the 2nd half of March.NY and NJ has 20,000 Americans dead from coronavirus. But it is Trump’s fault, right, leftists?
you really are of low intellect, eh?
@wily wascal don’t know how to do your homework, eh? i guess i can’t blame your parents for raising you to be an imbecile. not your fault.
@Kent Horvath ….. Looks like you’re the only imbecile in this thread.
When you tell a story, tell the WHOLE story.
Your cult leader ignored numerous warnings about the threat of this pandemic, setting vital responses back two months!
Tell us what your cult leader did to protect Americans during the WHOLE month of February.
(Performing at his cult rallies doesn’t count.)
@Kent Horvath I’m sure you would appreciate a Trump rally, here’s a link. You’re welcome. https://youtu.be/NzDhm808oU4
USA was caught flat-footed by covid-19…only because Trump pulled the rug out from under American’s feet.
as the democratic Ny Governor, NYC mayor and NYC health official told people to “go about their lives” on March 13th. March 13th. in the follow 4 weeks, 10,000+ people died in NY metro.
good call, wily. you are a bright leftist.
@Melvin Gillham ha you’re a proper snowflake are these comments making you sadmad aw bless
@Kent Horvath ~That’s only because the REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA told everyone the virus was a hoax, remember? Toxic Trump also said the 15 cases would go to zero, and that the pandemic would “magically” disappear. What’s a governor to do?
@Kent Horvath ~Basically, what you’re admitting there, is that our REPUBLICAN Commander-in-Chief, the Traitor-‘n-Thief Toxic Trump, didn’t take leadership, as we naturally expect our PRESIDENT’s to do in a NATIONAL crisis. But, we already knew that, Doc!
@W. Flyer well, keep that sucker
Handy. I hear they’ve got a spot
In potters field for the people with
Verifiable advanced education.
Same dirt same nylon bag. I
Think they take the clothes to
A process plant to make more
Throw away Surgical gowns.
Toxic Trump just filling up the coffins so he can fill up his coffers! *”That’s all, folks!”*
Hopefully the ones who’s checks are delayed are all rump supporters.
He’s waiting for the idiots to see his signature on the checks.
One correction Senator, Trump was never in touch with the reality the rest of us live in.
He should be arrested!!! He’s a mass murderer!
Editor’s note: Updated March 25 with the latest information on COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causing COVID-19 has led to more than 454,000 illnesses and more than 20,550 deaths worldwide. For comparison, in the U.S. alone, the flu (also called influenza) has caused an estimated 38 million illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8IEtlOVzq4 …… check this out! awakening interview~ I THINK YOUR LAST NAME IS BLONDE …. NOT BROWN
I hope you’re serious because I’m deadly serious that Trump needs the death penalty. But to die in prison would be more enjoyable to me.
@21TRILLION TRILLION ok but be aware that YT comments are not archived. We feel “important” as we write but in reality it simply doesn’t happen.
@Bronte STFU ! , YOUR TOO stupid to waste a single brain cell to help.
TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! USA #1 , MAGA !!!!
TRUMP 2016-2024
TRUMP JR. 2024-2032
MRS. TRUMP 2032-2040
BARRON TRUMP 2040-2048
Trump has been blocking mass testing in America because he thinks the numbers will make him look bad, the truth ALWAYS makes trump look bad.
He’s blocking testing because he hopes enough Dems will die and he will win the election. Ha! Ha ! Never Trumpers, Independants, Moderate Republicans, 70% of the electorates hate him
No he hasn’t, he wants testing icluding antibody test. do you know who limits tests? the CDC and Drs not Trump. It’s the deep state blocking antibody testing because is shies it’s not 10x less lethal. this whole thing is a hyped hoax.
We want trump prosecuted now!
Not after he kills more people!