Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI): “It was President Trump’s ignoring of scientific expertise that got us into this situation, in which we have mass preventable deaths. And he’s going to cause additional mass preventable deaths if he ignores the expertise because he has artificial deadlines.” Aired on 04/15/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Schatz Says Trump Is Causing Mass Preventable Deaths | All In | MSNBC