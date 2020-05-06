Sen. Schatz Says Trump Is Causing Mass Preventable Deaths | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 6, 2020

 

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI): “It was President Trump’s ignoring of scientific expertise that got us into this situation, in which we have mass preventable deaths. And he’s going to cause additional mass preventable deaths if he ignores the expertise because he has artificial deadlines.” Aired on 04/15/2020.
85 Comments on "Sen. Schatz Says Trump Is Causing Mass Preventable Deaths | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Dutchhound Bigears | April 15, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Trump Foundation Foundation found guilty of ripping off Veterans.

  2. Den Bei | April 15, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Why don’t put Trump name on every coffin buried in this pandemic time? That’s more appropriate.

  3. Andrew Rogers | April 15, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    How many times did Trump go golfing in January February and March? 100 hours worth

  4. Robert Symon | April 15, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    When is America going to wake up about trump how many lives !!!!

    • Over It | April 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      The majority already know. The one’s that don’t get it, never will.

    • Owr Bright | April 16, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

      When some pastors and prophets stop preaching that he is a chosen one.

    • Philly Phil | April 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Q: how many lives !!!!(?) A: well since 10,000 dead bodies wasn’t convincing, let’s see if we can get to that original projection of 100,000 and then reevaluate.

    • Kent Horvath | April 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      which lives were lost to Trump, Robert. Precisely. Names and ages please.

    • Andrew_Owens | April 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      Trump is one man. He’s being backed up by the entire Republican party, half of the Democratic leaders and a good portion of the media.

  5. Lone Wolf | April 15, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Pense, Jared and especially the lunatic gangster toddler are each guilty of premeditated (first degree) mass murder. Where are the warrants, lawsuits, … guillotines?

    • 21TRILLION TRILLION | April 16, 2020 at 6:35 AM | Reply

      @Obviously True
      I’ve never felt more patriotic , a Marxist calling me a traitor , that’s rich .
      Enjoy voting for your puppet Biden , and know that your one true love Bernie has ZERO power . Looks like Hunter Biden is your man .

    • Carlos Gutierrez | April 16, 2020 at 7:34 AM | Reply

      You’re stoopid….

    • TILT | April 16, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

      @Obviously True You are a DEMORAT LIBERAL

    • TILT | April 16, 2020 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      @MrCoffeypaul Seriously!! Power down on your ESTROGEN PILLS… You are getting weird….. Could be the dose of Hormones … Since you’re going thru that change..

    • Noah Anderson | April 19, 2020 at 2:00 AM | Reply

      TILT Benghazi happened because Mitch McConnell and republicans cut Obama’s funding they should be hanged 🙄

  6. Ro G | April 15, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Man, I cannot wait to see the anti-t’rump ads this fall. How they’ll ever be able to distill all the countless hours of his daily stupidity and incompetence into a few 60 second spots is beyond me! 😄😆

  7. Michael Chabler | April 15, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    His base would still support him if he killed their mothers. Not much hope to sway them.

    • Sandra Arnal | April 16, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION you have your facts wrong!

    • 21TRILLION TRILLION | April 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

      @Sandra Arnal Not my facts , “according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ” Not my article , not my opinion , do with it what you wish .
      Baaaaaaaaaaaaad covid-19 , Happy ?

    • Briza Ac | April 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION – WHATABOUTISM is all that you ASSHATS got.
      Fact: COVID-19 death rate = you: WHATABOUT the influenza.

    • Shawna Spadafore | April 17, 2020 at 5:26 AM | Reply

      Stacyka YeCourtney after you turn six years old you stop sharing DNA with the woman who gave birth to you, therefor you are ok with someone murdering her? Is that what your saying?

    • Bartholomew Henry | April 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

      @Al Swearengen yea they are often both..i was raised by narcissists, they love him. Like loves like. Gaslighting, triangulation, deny everything till death. Children if the devil

  8. Kelly Fehr | April 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Only time he’ll put his name on a check is if it’s somebody else’s money.

  9. Patricio Farez | April 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    He should be accused of war crimes…….👮‍♂️

    • Kent Horvath | April 17, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      the leaders of europe shouldn’t be locked up, though, with >80,000 dead, right, leftists?

    • Ian Casey | April 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath It’s not so much the numbers but Trump’s inaction, irresponsibility and absenteeism that makes him an accomplice to Covid …or vice versa!

    • Josephine Lucas | April 17, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath YES they should. In the UK we have watched with horror our national health service destroyed by profit seekers. Nothing left over for extraordinary circumstances because pared down to minimum to prepare it, after Brexit, for privatisation on the American model. Like America we will be decimated.

    • J J | April 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      It called gross negligent homicide.

    • Sweetie | April 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      He already is. See whats going on in Iran

  10. Daa3.1416 Saa | April 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    how much of the 2 trillion $ do you think trump put on his own pocket…
    trump deserve to be hang on the public place.

    • George Farrington | April 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Daa3.1416 Saa Fifth avenue is a nice spot or Jeffrey Epstein’s old cell would be very appropriate.

  11. Ian Lyman | April 15, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    It’s going to be George Washington fault tommorow!

  12. wily wascal | April 15, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Gee, appears that dummy, Donald, is doubling down on his dumb-down! Just when you thought it really couldn’t get any dumber!

  13. wily wascal | April 15, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Trump called this pandemic a “hoax.” The real hoax sits in the White House, when not golfing at one of his crime syndicate’s Emoluments resorts, further enriching himself at taxpayer expense.

    • Sweetie | April 18, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      Let this be his Epitaph: Donald J Trump killed his own people with Denial, Delay, Distraction, Death

    • Kent Horvath | April 18, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      @Sweetie Pelosi called for people to “come join us” in Chinatown in SF on February 25, 2020. democratic mayor de Blasio, along with his chief health official, instructured NYers to “go about their lives” on MARCH 13, 2020.democratic governor andy cuomo refused to give the shelter-in-place order in New York until the 2nd half of March.NY and NJ has 20,000 Americans dead from coronavirus. But it is Trump’s fault, right, leftists?  

      you really are of low intellect, eh?

    • Kent Horvath | April 18, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

      @wily wascal don’t know how to do your homework, eh? i guess i can’t blame your parents for raising you to be an imbecile. not your fault.

    • Christy Ann | April 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath ….. Looks like you’re the only imbecile in this thread.

      When you tell a story, tell the WHOLE story.

      Your cult leader ignored numerous warnings about the threat of this pandemic, setting vital responses back two months!

      Tell us what your cult leader did to protect Americans during the WHOLE month of February.

      (Performing at his cult rallies doesn’t count.)

    • Lisa Elissa | April 19, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath I’m sure you would appreciate a Trump rally, here’s a link. You’re welcome. https://youtu.be/NzDhm808oU4

  14. wily wascal | April 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    USA was caught flat-footed by covid-19…only because Trump pulled the rug out from under American’s feet.

    • Kent Horvath | April 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      as the democratic Ny Governor, NYC mayor and NYC health official told people to “go about their lives” on March 13th. March 13th. in the follow 4 weeks, 10,000+ people died in NY metro.

      good call, wily. you are a bright leftist.

    • momento mori | April 17, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Melvin Gillham ha you’re a proper snowflake are these comments making you sadmad aw bless

    • wily wascal | April 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath ~That’s only because the REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA told everyone the virus was a hoax, remember? Toxic Trump also said the 15 cases would go to zero, and that the pandemic would “magically” disappear. What’s a governor to do?

    • wily wascal | April 17, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @Kent Horvath ~Basically, what you’re admitting there, is that our REPUBLICAN Commander-in-Chief, the Traitor-‘n-Thief Toxic Trump, didn’t take leadership, as we naturally expect our PRESIDENT’s to do in a NATIONAL crisis. But, we already knew that, Doc!

    • John Hearn | April 18, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @W. Flyer well, keep that sucker
      Handy. I hear they’ve got a spot
      In potters field for the people with
      Verifiable advanced education.
      Same dirt same nylon bag. I
      Think they take the clothes to
      A process plant to make more
      Throw away Surgical gowns.

  15. wily wascal | April 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Toxic Trump just filling up the coffins so he can fill up his coffers! *”That’s all, folks!”*

  16. Kawaii Potato | April 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    Hopefully the ones who’s checks are delayed are all rump supporters.

  17. Ts s | April 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    One correction Senator, Trump was never in touch with the reality the rest of us live in.

  18. Paula Brown | April 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    He should be arrested!!! He’s a mass murderer!

    • 21TRILLION TRILLION | April 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      Editor’s note: Updated March 25 with the latest information on COVID-19.

      The new coronavirus causing COVID-19 has led to more than 454,000 illnesses and more than 20,550 deaths worldwide. For comparison, in the U.S. alone, the flu (also called influenza) has caused an estimated 38 million illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    • Jamie H | April 18, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8IEtlOVzq4 …… check this out! awakening interview~ I THINK YOUR LAST NAME IS BLONDE …. NOT BROWN

    • Bronte | April 23, 2020 at 4:31 AM | Reply

      I hope you’re serious because I’m deadly serious that Trump needs the death penalty. But to die in prison would be more enjoyable to me.

    • Bronte | April 23, 2020 at 4:34 AM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION ok but be aware that YT comments are not archived. We feel “important” as we write but in reality it simply doesn’t happen.

    • 21TRILLION TRILLION | April 23, 2020 at 6:48 AM | Reply

      @Bronte STFU ! , YOUR TOO stupid to waste a single brain cell to help.
      TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! USA #1 , MAGA !!!!
      TRUMP 2016-2024
      TRUMP JR. 2024-2032
      MRS. TRUMP 2032-2040
      BARRON TRUMP 2040-2048

  19. Marcellino Sananto | April 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM | Reply

    Trump has been blocking mass testing in America because he thinks the numbers will make him look bad, the truth ALWAYS makes trump look bad.

    • Sweetie | April 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      He’s blocking testing because he hopes enough Dems will die and he will win the election. Ha! Ha ! Never Trumpers, Independants, Moderate Republicans, 70% of the electorates hate him

    • johnekizomba | April 21, 2020 at 6:06 AM | Reply

      No he hasn’t, he wants testing icluding antibody test. do you know who limits tests? the CDC and Drs not Trump. It’s the deep state blocking antibody testing because is shies it’s not 10x less lethal. this whole thing is a hyped hoax.

  20. Dave B | April 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    We want trump prosecuted now!
    Not after he kills more people!

