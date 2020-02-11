Brian Williams reports that Senator Michael Bennet is ending his presidential campaign after a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary. Aired on 02/11/20.
Sen. Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Bid | MSNBC
Another one bites the dust 👍.
He was one of my fave’s, but never really had a chance. So do I vote for my top choice, or the person I think is most likely to vanquish Trumpo the clown?
Michael Bennet would have made a good, decent, smart President. Just didn’t have the charisma.
He’s needed in the Senate.
Yes he is, and so is Amy Klobuchar.
1) Bennets Senate seat is NOT up for re-election in 2020. However, Cory Gardner (R) is up in 2020, and it is VERY, VERY important for democrats to win this seat.
2) If Bennet had won POTUS, the governor of CO would fill his seat. And since the Governor is a Democrat, I am very certain, he would fill it with another Democrat, and serve out Bennets remaining term.
@Tessmage Tessera I totally agree.
Senate Democrats block a bill that would require medical care for babies that survive abortions (2-5-19)
@Seminole Nation Faux Noise or AM radio?
the one democrat warning the party that medicare for all wont work