Sen. Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Bid | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 11, 2020

 

Brian Williams reports that Senator Michael Bennet is ending his presidential campaign after a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary. Aired on 02/11/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Sen. Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Bid | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "Sen. Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Bid | MSNBC"

  1. King Boagart | February 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Who?

  2. conference Justice | February 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Another one bites the dust 👍.

    • Si ms | February 11, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      So many Losers, I have to use my toes to count them all.
      You know, us uneducated Trump supporters. Never could figure a calculator.

  3. 0 0 | February 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Someone check on carville

  4. G Dog | February 11, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    He was one of my fave’s, but never really had a chance. So do I vote for my top choice, or the person I think is most likely to vanquish Trumpo the clown?

  6. Billy Jack | February 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    I didn’t even know he was in the race.

  7. Jerbo 1 | February 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Steyer & Tulsi next

  8. Michael Red Sox | February 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Who is he?

  9. max.alexander14 | February 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Michael Bennet would have made a good, decent, smart President. Just didn’t have the charisma.

  10. blaZd Park | February 11, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Fire chuck todd

  11. Seoul Man | February 11, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Nice guys finish last

  12. ewlchen | February 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Yang and Bennett won’t be the only ones

  13. Mary Rodger | February 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    He’s needed in the Senate.

    • Tessmage Tessera | February 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Yes he is, and so is Amy Klobuchar.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      1) Bennets Senate seat is NOT up for re-election in 2020. However, Cory Gardner (R) is up in 2020, and it is VERY, VERY important for democrats to win this seat.
      2) If Bennet had won POTUS, the governor of CO would fill his seat. And since the Governor is a Democrat, I am very certain, he would fill it with another Democrat, and serve out Bennets remaining term.

    • Mary Rodger | February 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera I totally agree.

    • Seminole Nation | February 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Senate Democrats block a bill that would require medical care for babies that survive abortions (2-5-19)

    • Mary Rodger | February 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Seminole Nation Faux Noise or AM radio?

  14. Michael Here! | February 11, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Michael Bennet who?!? lol

  15. jacqueline russell | February 11, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    ? whos Michael Bennett when did he drop in? LOLOLOL

  17. She's my President | February 11, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Never hear of him, but I have heard of Andrea ‘chainsaw’ Greenspan (who is the Queen of the MSNBCannibals ) and Andrea doesnt run for office she has her puppets run for her!

  18. Miles North | February 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    I’ll never forget where I was
    when I heard the news that
    {checks notes} Michael Bennet
    dropped out of the race.

  19. BlaqueCzar | February 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    He was running for president too?

  20. Seminole Nation | February 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    the one democrat warning the party that medicare for all wont work

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.