January 21, 2020

 

Sen. Kamala Harris says that Republican senators and President Trump's defense team are strategically bogging down the proceedings by throwing out "all these misleading statements, these lies" that Democrats then have their speaking time to correct before getting to arguments about the amendments and resolutions. Aired on 1/21/2020.
74 Comments on "Sen. Harris: Republicans Are Bogging Down Trial By Handing Out Lies That Must Be Corrected | MSNBC"

  1. ElSmusso | January 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    I’m nauseated, USA is a joke.

    • Jimmie Underberg | January 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Boomtek Mamma Um, I’m Jewish, and, I really have to disagree with you on that. If anything, it’s Fox News who is the Devil’s legion.

    • Looney Times | January 21, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @Boomtek Mamma … lol.. Orange Julius is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to the Antichrist. In the Bible, Christ is kind. Intelligent. Thoughtful. Compassionate. Truthful. Insightful. You know – the total opposite of the blonde baboon squatting in the White House painting himself orange. You’re a joke, buddy…

  2. Ro G | January 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Because we all know republicans would be acting the same way if it were a Dem president, right!
    🤔🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  3. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | January 21, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    The Reptilian party is pure trash

  4. ferniejoke | January 21, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    The constitution created by the people and for the people has 3 separate branches of ruling government. When any of those branches merge together to work in their own personal or political favor, then you have an Authoritarian Government where instead of “checking” and “balancing” you have tipping of power and instead of “checking” you have enabling. WE ARE NOT “LEFT” WE ARE NOT “LIBERALS” we are the real protectors of our Constitution!

    • Brian Kimball | January 21, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Alvinius Alviniathan The burden of proof is ALWAYS on the accuser. ALWAYS!!

    • Lady Day | January 21, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      That doesn’t mean shtz to Trump. He doesn’t even have a Intellectual curiosity of the Constitution. Trump doesn’t even know the preamble.

    • Melissinha73 | January 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      I would argue that it’s the executive and the Justice Department. Trump become much,ore dangerous when William Barr became the Attorney General. Yes, he’s in the executive Branch, but this is really bad. Did you know that the Attorney General Elliot Richardson under Nixon took down Vice President Agnew and resigned when Nixon demanded that he fire the Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox.

    • Power corrupts | January 21, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      The lying orange puppet is trespassing on our lands.
      It’s time for him to go.

    • Darth Wheezius | January 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @ferniejoke
      Miss Lenisey Graham; “I need to see evidence”
      Everybody; “here you go”
      Miss Leninsey Graham; “I refuse to look at the evidence”

  5. Paul Blecha | January 21, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    #MoscowMitch knows full well if there is evidence, and if there are witnesses, and if the Senate is forced to actually LISTEN to testimony instead of acting pre-emptively according to #CriminalTrump ‘s demands, they won’t be able to avoid the facts that the President of the United States and the Republican Party are guilty of letting Vladimir Putin control and direct their political agenda. Not that the thug base for the Republicans will be swayed by anything so meaningless as actual facts or reality; they will never escape their bubble. But the so-called “moderates” and “centrists” who like to be sanctimonious about their impartiality will be forced to make the painful decision to remove a criminal from the White House.
    Then they need to do the same from the Senate Majority Leader’s chamber.

  6. David J | January 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Trump is trying to prove that he’s innocent of obstruction of justice, by obstructing justice.
    Trump: ” I did nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide. And to prove it, I’m going to hide everything.

    • hayward harmon | January 21, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Soooooo true man 🤔😩😏

    • 2be Blunt | January 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      The Tweatles you’re not captain janks kid I’ve told you this many times. No matter how many accounts you make the overly homophobic jokes are just weak. Everyone doesn’t have the comedy bone and it’s time you realize that and move on.

    • A | January 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Bud Fudlacker You loose Executive Priviledge after making the talking points on national TV.

  7. Looney Times | January 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    … Unfuckingbelievable!. A trial of such magnitude in America where witnesses and evidence are not allowed?.. This is like something out a bad B movie….

    • Kevin McNeil | January 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      You had your shot in the house but of course the longer it went on the more pathetic the dems looked …..

    • P N | January 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Looney Times — I think the Republican Congress are the ones obstruct justice. They’re colluding with the WH to do just that.

  8. Tsering Kindy | January 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    USA is going down the drain due to these republican senates shame on you guys and gals

  9. Power corrupts | January 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Republicans are gaslighting America.
    They are disrespecting the constitution and the people of the United States.

    • Bitcoin Constitutionalist | January 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles So what? If you don’t then don’t vote for them. It’s called being an American, not living in a totalitarian state. Look it up.

    • Howdy | January 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Dorothy Mack wont be much left once the democrats take away your first and second amendment. Then they will start picking the rest apart little by little till the just destroy this country.

    • Howdy | January 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Edwin Ruiz yes i did . what was your MOS?

    • Bitcoin Constitutionalist | January 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Ebros Did you really just defend “party over truth”? In public? Permanently? Do you see how this is anti-American?

    • Bitcoin Constitutionalist | January 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Donald Trump is the biggest recruiter the DNC has ever had. I’m going to vote for them for the first time in 2020 because crazy people like you have taken over my beloved Republican party and now it sounds like the baying of hellhounds and lunatics.

  10. Vella Minter | January 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    The Republicans believe we’re not watching and we don’t care. WE ARE WATCHING AND WE DO CARE

  11. Chris Barker | January 21, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    71% of the country wants a fair trial with witnesses and evidence. If that don’t happen and the cover up is allowed to go on this country will burn to the ground. All over a tyrant and want to be dictator.

    • Sheik Yo Booty | January 21, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      DONTHECON IS RUNNING THE CON OF HIS LIFE ON AMERICA

    • Sheik Yo Booty | January 21, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @G herbie
      The treasonous little mushroom dk pussygrabber DRUMPF is a global security threat

    • Russian Bot | January 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      The House said they had “overwhelming” evidence and the “facts” were indisputable a month ago. If Democrats don’t now
      believe they had enough “overwhelming” evidence now and need MORE evidence and witnesses?? WHY DID THEY IMPEACH?? What more does a prosecutor need in a court case than “overwhelming evidence” and “indisputable facts” to convince an unbiased jury??

  12. Toure Cole | January 21, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    If the Senate fails to convict and remove him from office. Take your frustrations to the ballot box.

    • Bitcoin Constitutionalist | January 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Valrie Bailey The voting machines are rigged and hackable. Look it up. “Voting” is an act of public civic masturbation, nothing more

    • 2be Blunt | January 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Gabe Dudley oh sweetheart 🤦🏻‍♂️

    • Bitcoin Constitutionalist | January 21, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @sc0ttr0 The Biden story HAS been investigated – by our own Justice Dept. not some politician who needs to vote the right way to keep his job. I don’t like Biden at all but he and Hunter HAVE BEEN CLEARED. The ONLY people demanding this anymore are Trump and his Putin-programmed minions.

    • Bryan Jones | January 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @sc0ttr0 investigate Biden on what exactly though? His son getting a job based on his family name?

  13. Nazz Me | January 21, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Trump’s henchmen: ” if at 1st you don’t succeed… LIE, LIE AGAIN!!!! The Orange Turd and his Turdees MUST GO!!!💝

    • Bellicose Ataraxia | January 21, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      ROTFLMAO…..you need to close the toilet seat after your bowel movement, it is quite evident fecal matter has penetrated your brain from the crap coming out of your mouth

  14. bubba luv | January 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    we already know what happened this should just be a formality at least nixon had some shame

  15. wel1968 | January 21, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Pay attention. Remember what the *DO* rather than what they say.
    This is where they must chose, be counted.

    *VOTE*

  16. madbug1965 | January 21, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Republicans want to give us Soviet style justice. Putin gives it two thumbs up! Vote out all republicans!

    • Bud Fudlacker | January 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Sheik Yo Booty Not a very hot candidate!

    • Vincent Graham | January 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Democrats have a Russia derangement syndrome in there head. We need to put all Democrats in a straight jacket and put them in a rubber room. And give them all a picture of Putin and Trump and watch there heads explode!!!

    • 1sm08 | January 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Howdy Democrats want common sense gun reform so yahoos and psychos won’t be able to bring AKs with high-capacity clips to elementary schools and use them to blow our children to pieces.

    • Howdy | January 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @1sm08i hate to break it to you. But if a person is that crazy and wanting to go ballistic. They will find a gun and it may not be legal. Look at chicago. How many of there guns are registered? They may have been before they were stolen.

  17. Peter Hallett | January 21, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    If Ms Harris isn’t president, how about VP? She’s worthy

  18. Jimmy Skinner | January 21, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Republicans trying to pull off a sham trial just shows they sold their soul’s to the devil

  19. Anthony Boyne | January 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    I called my local congressman, if you don’t vote for witnesses and include evidence, then you will not get my vote…

    • Justice Boofer | January 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Cory Allen bring on Traitor Trump’s tax returns.

    • Cory Allen | January 21, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Justice Boofer you can’t even do your own taxes working at Taco Bell what are you gonna do with Trump’s friggin tax returns?

    • Justice Boofer | January 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Cory Allen you blow dudes for $5 and you dare say my job sucks?😂

    • Russian Bot | January 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      The House said they had “overwhelming” evidence and the “facts” were indisputable a month ago. If Democrats don’t now
      believe they had enough “overwhelming” evidence now and need MORE evidence and witnesses?? WHY DID THEY IMPEACH?? What more does a prosecutor need in a court case than “overwhelming evidence” and “indisputable facts” to convince an unbiased jury??

  20. D. R. | January 21, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    She would of wrecked them . She should take Barr’s job

