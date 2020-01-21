Sen. Kamala Harris says that Republican senators and President Trump's defense team are strategically bogging down the proceedings by throwing out "all these misleading statements, these lies" that Democrats then have their speaking time to correct before getting to arguments about the amendments and resolutions. Aired on 1/21/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Sen. Harris: Republicans Are Bogging Down Trial By Handing Out Lies That Must Be Corrected | MSNBC
I’m nauseated, USA is a joke.
Boomtek Mamma Um, I’m Jewish, and, I really have to disagree with you on that. If anything, it’s Fox News who is the Devil’s legion.
@Boomtek Mamma … lol.. Orange Julius is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to the Antichrist. In the Bible, Christ is kind. Intelligent. Thoughtful. Compassionate. Truthful. Insightful. You know – the total opposite of the blonde baboon squatting in the White House painting himself orange. You’re a joke, buddy…
Because we all know republicans would be acting the same way if it were a Dem president, right!
🤔🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Ro G, you’re absolutely right 👍👍👍
@Sarah Pickett This is why people hate politicians and Congress has a 90% disapproval rate. It’s more about winning in a zero-sum game than actually doing what is right.
And…I just flipped on Fox news and they are showing the video of the Dems in the hearing. But NO AUDIO.
No surprise there. 👎
@Ro G
Well for a lot of ’em winning = 💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲
The Reptilian party is pure trash
Yup 🌀👣🌊✌🏼😎😇🦅🇺🇲✔️💯💙😅🤣☮️
And what do u call u dumpercraps
joe ward , Trumpturds!
GOD HATES TRUMP!
The constitution created by the people and for the people has 3 separate branches of ruling government. When any of those branches merge together to work in their own personal or political favor, then you have an Authoritarian Government where instead of “checking” and “balancing” you have tipping of power and instead of “checking” you have enabling. WE ARE NOT “LEFT” WE ARE NOT “LIBERALS” we are the real protectors of our Constitution!
@Alvinius Alviniathan The burden of proof is ALWAYS on the accuser. ALWAYS!!
That doesn’t mean shtz to Trump. He doesn’t even have a Intellectual curiosity of the Constitution. Trump doesn’t even know the preamble.
I would argue that it’s the executive and the Justice Department. Trump become much,ore dangerous when William Barr became the Attorney General. Yes, he’s in the executive Branch, but this is really bad. Did you know that the Attorney General Elliot Richardson under Nixon took down Vice President Agnew and resigned when Nixon demanded that he fire the Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox.
The lying orange puppet is trespassing on our lands.
It’s time for him to go.
@ferniejoke
Miss Lenisey Graham; “I need to see evidence”
Everybody; “here you go”
Miss Leninsey Graham; “I refuse to look at the evidence”
#MoscowMitch knows full well if there is evidence, and if there are witnesses, and if the Senate is forced to actually LISTEN to testimony instead of acting pre-emptively according to #CriminalTrump ‘s demands, they won’t be able to avoid the facts that the President of the United States and the Republican Party are guilty of letting Vladimir Putin control and direct their political agenda. Not that the thug base for the Republicans will be swayed by anything so meaningless as actual facts or reality; they will never escape their bubble. But the so-called “moderates” and “centrists” who like to be sanctimonious about their impartiality will be forced to make the painful decision to remove a criminal from the White House.
Then they need to do the same from the Senate Majority Leader’s chamber.
Paul Blecha the GOP is Kavanaughing this whole thing again
Trump is trying to prove that he’s innocent of obstruction of justice, by obstructing justice.
Trump: ” I did nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide. And to prove it, I’m going to hide everything.
Soooooo true man 🤔😩😏
The Tweatles you’re not captain janks kid I’ve told you this many times. No matter how many accounts you make the overly homophobic jokes are just weak. Everyone doesn’t have the comedy bone and it’s time you realize that and move on.
@Bud Fudlacker You loose Executive Priviledge after making the talking points on national TV.
… Unfuckingbelievable!. A trial of such magnitude in America where witnesses and evidence are not allowed?.. This is like something out a bad B movie….
You had your shot in the house but of course the longer it went on the more pathetic the dems looked …..
Looney Times — I think the Republican Congress are the ones obstruct justice. They’re colluding with the WH to do just that.
USA is going down the drain due to these republican senates shame on you guys and gals
Republican No shug The President is made us rich you were not paying attention to misspelled words decode you fools
G herbie , stupidity is showing. GOD HATES TRUMP!
you are a Trumpturd following the Antichrist.
@G herbie … Where’d you learn to speak – Russia?.. Trump University?… Saturn?… Alabama?.. You ought to be ashamed to be so stupid..
Lol. Truth hurts your egos a bit? Wake up guys
Republicans are gaslighting America.
They are disrespecting the constitution and the people of the United States.
@The Tweatles So what? If you don’t then don’t vote for them. It’s called being an American, not living in a totalitarian state. Look it up.
@Dorothy Mack wont be much left once the democrats take away your first and second amendment. Then they will start picking the rest apart little by little till the just destroy this country.
@Edwin Ruiz yes i did . what was your MOS?
@Ebros Did you really just defend “party over truth”? In public? Permanently? Do you see how this is anti-American?
@The Tweatles Donald Trump is the biggest recruiter the DNC has ever had. I’m going to vote for them for the first time in 2020 because crazy people like you have taken over my beloved Republican party and now it sounds like the baying of hellhounds and lunatics.
The Republicans believe we’re not watching and we don’t care. WE ARE WATCHING AND WE DO CARE
@Debbie DeVore yes im sure the food stamps will still come. Just relax and go to your safe space.
……I am waiting to watch all the fake outrage of the dimcrats after the forgone conclusion become decided fact….Like Martians on Slim Whitman music……..
I believe the republican cult is forcing a CIVIL WAR
@Howdy Go f*k yourself, sport.
71% of the country wants a fair trial with witnesses and evidence. If that don’t happen and the cover up is allowed to go on this country will burn to the ground. All over a tyrant and want to be dictator.
DONTHECON IS RUNNING THE CON OF HIS LIFE ON AMERICA
@G herbie
The treasonous little mushroom dk pussygrabber DRUMPF is a global security threat
The House said they had “overwhelming” evidence and the “facts” were indisputable a month ago. If Democrats don’t now
believe they had enough “overwhelming” evidence now and need MORE evidence and witnesses?? WHY DID THEY IMPEACH?? What more does a prosecutor need in a court case than “overwhelming evidence” and “indisputable facts” to convince an unbiased jury??
If the Senate fails to convict and remove him from office. Take your frustrations to the ballot box.
@Valrie Bailey The voting machines are rigged and hackable. Look it up. “Voting” is an act of public civic masturbation, nothing more
Gabe Dudley oh sweetheart 🤦🏻♂️
@sc0ttr0 The Biden story HAS been investigated – by our own Justice Dept. not some politician who needs to vote the right way to keep his job. I don’t like Biden at all but he and Hunter HAVE BEEN CLEARED. The ONLY people demanding this anymore are Trump and his Putin-programmed minions.
@sc0ttr0 investigate Biden on what exactly though? His son getting a job based on his family name?
Trump’s henchmen: ” if at 1st you don’t succeed… LIE, LIE AGAIN!!!! The Orange Turd and his Turdees MUST GO!!!💝
ROTFLMAO…..you need to close the toilet seat after your bowel movement, it is quite evident fecal matter has penetrated your brain from the crap coming out of your mouth
we already know what happened this should just be a formality at least nixon had some shame
bubba luv this president’s problem is that he has no shame….he’s as corrupt as they come
Pay attention. Remember what the *DO* rather than what they say.
This is where they must chose, be counted.
*VOTE*
Republicans want to give us Soviet style justice. Putin gives it two thumbs up! Vote out all republicans!
@Sheik Yo Booty Not a very hot candidate!
Democrats have a Russia derangement syndrome in there head. We need to put all Democrats in a straight jacket and put them in a rubber room. And give them all a picture of Putin and Trump and watch there heads explode!!!
@Howdy Democrats want common sense gun reform so yahoos and psychos won’t be able to bring AKs with high-capacity clips to elementary schools and use them to blow our children to pieces.
@1sm08i hate to break it to you. But if a person is that crazy and wanting to go ballistic. They will find a gun and it may not be legal. Look at chicago. How many of there guns are registered? They may have been before they were stolen.
If Ms Harris isn’t president, how about VP? She’s worthy
worthy of what ? she smashed her way to the Senate
Republicans trying to pull off a sham trial just shows they sold their soul’s to the devil
And Trump is the Antichrist.
GOD HATES TRUMP!
The devil is Trampa.
I called my local congressman, if you don’t vote for witnesses and include evidence, then you will not get my vote…
@Cory Allen bring on Traitor Trump’s tax returns.
@Justice Boofer you can’t even do your own taxes working at Taco Bell what are you gonna do with Trump’s friggin tax returns?
@Cory Allen you blow dudes for $5 and you dare say my job sucks?😂
The House said they had “overwhelming” evidence and the “facts” were indisputable a month ago. If Democrats don’t now
believe they had enough “overwhelming” evidence now and need MORE evidence and witnesses?? WHY DID THEY IMPEACH?? What more does a prosecutor need in a court case than “overwhelming evidence” and “indisputable facts” to convince an unbiased jury??
She would of wrecked them . She should take Barr’s job
She would have