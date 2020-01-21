Sen. Kamala Harris says that Republican senators and President Trump's defense team are strategically bogging down the proceedings by throwing out "all these misleading statements, these lies" that Democrats then have their speaking time to correct before getting to arguments about the amendments and resolutions. Aired on 1/21/2020.

Sen. Harris: Republicans Are Bogging Down Trial By Handing Out Lies That Must Be Corrected | MSNBC